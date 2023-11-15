November 15, 2023
Poll: Ron DeSantis at 12% in South Carolina, trailing Donald Trump, Nikki Haley

A.G. GancarskiNovember 15, 20234min2

Ron DeSantis rips Nikki Haley attack on ‘anonymous speech’ on social media

Recess moms sound alarm on students losing playtime

Bryan Ávila measure urges Joe Biden admin to reverse ‘misguided’ sanctions relief on Venezuela

DeSantis press SC
'Haley continues her steady lead over DeSantis for the distant second choice.'

New polling from the Palmetto State suggests a tough path for Florida’s Governor in the early Primary state.

A Winthrop University survey of 626 registered Republicans shows Ron DeSantis at 12%, a distant third place behind Donald Trump (52%) and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (17%).

Winthrop Poll Director Scott Huffmon said “Haley continues her steady lead over DeSantis for the distant second choice among South Carolina Republicans. However, the Miami GOP debate occurred in the middle of our polling, so we may not have picked up whether she received any bump from her debate performance.”

Huffmon acknowledges that Haley will have a hard time catching Trump though in the race to take the 50 convention delegates up for grabs Feb. 24.

“With Tim Scott’s surprising departure from the race, Haley will see how many ‘favorite son’ voters can be converted to ‘favorite daughter’ voters. This should give Haley a little more room in seeking non-Trump endorsements from Republican politicians and leaders in the state,” Huffmon said.

“With Haley in a steady second, further growth in her South Carolina support may depend on getting those former Tim Scott voters on board early and showing strength and momentum in Iowa and New Hampshire. Even with those pieces of the puzzle falling into place, overcoming Trump’s commanding lead is a very tall order.”

If there’s any consolation for DeSantis,  it’s that he’s had worse numbers in South Carolina than those rolled out Wednesday.

A CNN survey of 738 likely Republican voters conducted from Oct. 18 through Oct. 25 showed him with 11% support.

DeSantis has said he’s a “great candidate” for South Carolina and has suggested that despite still being Governor of a different state, he may sign a sublease in South Carolina to make the sale to the state’s Republicans. This poll is the latest to suggest that he may not want to rush to consult a real estate agent in the Palmetto State, though.

The Race to the White House polling average shows DeSantis in third place with 13%, trailing Trump (50%) and Haley (19%).

2 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    November 15, 2023 at 11:14 am

    The surest fire way to improve Rhonda’ss polling numbers would be for them to bobble their head as much as possible whenever they speak. Rhonda is falling because he is focuses on not bobbling his he speaks, but he can’t focus on that while also focusing on what he is saying, which is why he is saying such stupider and stupider shit these days. Let the head bobble more so the thoughts can work their way out the mouth and make any sense at all. PLEASE.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    November 15, 2023 at 11:43 am

    A third tier Republican candidate will never secure independent voters in the General Election. After the Democratic Party the ever growing Independent voter block is the second largest voting constituency in the USA. We are typically highly educated fiscally responsible, and socially progressive in our outlook. Ultimately, independent voters decide election. We choose Presidents……

    Reply

