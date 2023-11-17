Ron DeSantis reveals miscarriage preceded children in marriage to Casey

At the 2023 Presidential Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum, Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated the three children he and his wife Casey have brought to life while reflecting — for the first time publicly — on one who didn’t make it.

The 2024 presidential candidate told a crowd in Iowa Friday about how the DeSantises struggled at first, with a trip to Israel and a prayer for offspring ending in sadness before the ultimate culmination of their dream.

“We wanted to have a family, and it didn’t happen at first,” DeSantis said. “We eventually took a trip to Israel when I was a U.S. Congressman, and we literally went to Shiloh with Hannah’s prayer. We went to Ruth’s Tomb in Hebron. And we prayed, we prayed a lot to have a family, and then lo and behold, we go back to the United States, and a little time later, we got pregnant, but unfortunately, we lost that first baby.”

“And, you know, it was a tough thing because this is something that we had so much hope for so (many) aspirations,” DeSantis said.

“But, you know, we just kept the faith. We just kept praying. We knew that there would be a path that God would lead us on, and lo and behold, you know, short time, we did it, and we had our first baby girl, and we didn’t stop after that. We’ve got a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter, and we’ve got a big, full joyous household. And I think it showed … life has a long and winding road; keep the faith.”