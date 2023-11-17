November 17, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis reveals miscarriage preceded children in marriage to Casey
Ron and Casey DeSantis head to South Beach to tout a big win in Miami-Dade County.

A.G. GancarskiNovember 17, 20232min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Tony Carvajal sues Florida TaxWatch, alleges dysfunctional work environment

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis bashes Bethlehem as ‘pigsty,’ maligns historic mosque

HeadlinesOrlando

Gov. DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Orange County

ron-desantis-holds-election-night-event-in-tampa
'We knew that there would be a path that God would lead us on.'

At the 2023 Presidential Thanksgiving FAMiLY Forum, Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated the three children he and his wife Casey have brought to life while reflecting — for the first time publicly — on one who didn’t make it.

The 2024 presidential candidate told a crowd in Iowa Friday about how the DeSantises struggled at first, with a trip to Israel and a prayer for offspring ending in sadness before the ultimate culmination of their dream.

“We wanted to have a family, and it didn’t happen at first,” DeSantis said. “We eventually took a trip to Israel when I was a U.S. Congressman, and we literally went to Shiloh with Hannah’s prayer. We went to Ruth’s Tomb in Hebron. And we prayed, we prayed a lot to have a family, and then lo and behold, we go back to the United States, and a little time later, we got pregnant, but unfortunately, we lost that first baby.”

“And, you know, it was a tough thing because this is something that we had so much hope for so (many) aspirations,” DeSantis said.

“But, you know, we just kept the faith. We just kept praying. We knew that there would be a path that God would lead us on, and lo and behold, you know, short time, we did it, and we had our first baby girl, and we didn’t stop after that. We’ve got a five-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter, and we’ve got a big, full joyous household. And I think it showed … life has a long and winding road; keep the faith.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDelegation for 11.17.23: Gravy boat — unfriendly — launch codes — throwing hands

nextGov. DeSantis appoints three to Early Learning Coalition of Orange County

One comment

  • PeterH

    November 17, 2023 at 6:20 pm

    Oh Puulllleze!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories