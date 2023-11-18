‘Dark, dark time’: Nikki Haley needles Ron DeSantis for New Hampshire poll collapse

The Nikki Haley campaign isn’t missing an opportunity to celebrate the continued polling problems for Ron DeSantis in New Hampshire.

“It’s a dark, dark time for Ron DeSantis—and we’re not talking about the recent time change. Between lighting $100 million on fire and dropping precipitously in the polls, it’s looking awfully grim for the DeSantis campaign. Expect him to get even more desperate and deranged in his attacks on Nikki Haley,” predicted the former South Carolina Governor’s campaign.

“The week started with news of Haley’s initial $10 million ad buy and the release of 70+ prominent endorsements in Iowa. Then came poll after poll after poll after poll after poll showing Haley surging in New Hampshire and destroying Joe Biden in the general election.”

The subject header of the Haley email refers to DeSantis “falling to fifth place” in New Hampshire, a reference to the new Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters that shows the Florida Governor behind Vivek Ramaswamy (8%), Chris Christie (11%), Haley (18%), and Donald Trump (46%).

The Governor’s Granite State slide has been a recurring theme in recent polls. A fresh survey from the University of New Hampshire shows him in fourth place, just one point ahead of Ramaswamy.

The Washington Post poll ties for DeSantis’ worst voter share with yet another new survey, the Emerson College Polling/WHDH poll of New Hampshire voters, which also finds the Florida Governor having slumped to 7%.

As these emails tend to do, they include quotes from commentators, including one with deep Florida roots earlier in her career before she went national.

“I think it is becoming pretty clear that the number two to Trump is arguably Nikki Haley now. For a long time, it was DeSantis. He arrived as the number two. But Nikki Haley, in a lot of ways, is starting to overtake him, if not in all the polls, definitely I would say in the hearts and minds of a lot of Republicans who want an alternative to former President Trump,” observed Tia Mitchell on NewsNation.

The Haley ascendance and DeSantis decline is reflected in betting markets also.

Per the Election Betting Odds website, Haley has 12.2% odds of getting the nomination, more than double DeSantis’ 4.6% chances.

General Election odds are even more lopsided in Haley’s favor. While bettors see her as having a 7.1% chance to win it all, DeSantis is at 2.4%, barely a third of where Haley is.