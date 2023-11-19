Ron DeSantis explains ‘family-friendly’ decision to run for Governor

In Iowa Saturday night, Gov. Ron DeSantis described his decision to leave Congress and run for Governor as a “family-friendly” move borne of a desire to see his children grow up.

“One of the reasons I ran for Governor in the first place was because I was a member of the US Congress. We had our daughter at the end of my second term after I had been elected for a third term. So I go up for the third term and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why am I going and leaving my wife and daughter for four or five days a week, and then coming back,’ I was like, ‘I don’t really like that.'”

DeSantis said being Governor is a “very family friendly job because you can do whatever you need to do around the state, you usually can be home for dinner time, no questions.”

“And I would say my first term as Governor, I mean, I rarely spent the night anywhere else other than home. I would make sure to get home and there’s (occasions as if I was traveling out of state, but that was much rarer. So we just try to be present as much as possible,” DeSantis said.

The Governor described the “feeling of dread” he had about being in DC while his “wife and daughter would be back in Florida” in his book, “The Courage to Be Free.”

He also went into more detail into his timing for choosing to run for Governor, noting that by “the fall of 2017, Casey was expecting (a) second child,” Mason.

“Now I was looking at the prospect of having two kids under the age of two at home with my wife in Florida while I was up in DC for half a week,” he said. “This was not acceptable to me, especially given how much of serving in Congress is spent spinning your wheels, and not on accomplishing substantive policy.”

Ironically, DeSantis ran for Senate in 2016, and while he eventually withdrew from that race, a six-year commitment would have obligated him to that D.C. trip through the end of 2022 at least had he won.