Ron and Casey DeSantis separately head to New Hampshire, Iowa Tuesday

The First Couple will be taking separate political trips the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, in the latest reminder that the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire Primary both approach quickly.

Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis will be traveling as “special guests” of the Never Back Down super PAC, which continues to perform functions historically expected from campaigns and not political committees.

The Governor is headed to the Granite State, where he will be the main attraction during a noon town hall event in Manchester, at the Executive Court Banquet Center.

Gov. DeSantis only has room to improve in New Hampshire generally, but his problems are especially acute in the Manchester metropolitan area, where he had just 2% support in a a fresh survey from the University of New Hampshire.

From there, his next stop will be a second town hall in Keene, a 6 p.m. start at Tempesta Restaurant.

DeSantis has declined in polls for months, as shown by his drop to fifth place in the new Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters. With 7% support, the Florida Governor finds himself behind Vivek Ramaswamy (8%), Chris Christie (11%), Nikki Haley (18%), and Donald Trump (46%).

DeSantis’ collapse is something all New Hampshire Republicans can agree on in this poll, as he is below 10% support among all demographics. No matter the race, age, gender, or income level of Granite State GOP Primary voters, the Governor is still in single digits with them.

Meanwhile, as the Governor gets to know New Hampshire, Florida’s First Lady will be back in the Hawkeye State for five separate “coffee and conversations” afternoon events, in Rock Rapids, Rock Valley, Sioux Center, Orange City, and Le Mars.

The return to Iowa comes after both DeSantises were in the state this past weekend, and comes as polling shows the endorsement of Gov. Kim Reynolds hasn’t closed the gap between the Florida Governor and the former President.

The Reynolds endorsement doesn’t seem to matter at all to 63% of respondents, while 22% say it’s less likely to make them support DeSantis and 13% say the endorsement helps DeSantis, according to the most recent Iowa State University/Civiqs poll of Republican voters in the state, which shows Trump tripling the Florida Governor’s support.