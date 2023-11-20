Another New York poll shows Ron DeSantis in single digits

More New York polling shows the Empire State belongs to Donald Trump in the Republican presidential race, with Florida’s Governor well under 10% again.

The Siena College survey conducted from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15 shows 66% of Republican Primary voters in the state want the former President and New York native to win the presidential nomination for a third time, positioning him well to sweep the state’s 91 delegates in its winner-take-all Primary in April.

Only 26% of those polled want someone else, and of that group Ron DeSantis has 26% support, which rounds up to 7% of the overall sample. This showing is consistent with other Sienna College polls, including one from September that found the Governor at 5%.

DeSantis was in New York back in September. He visited a 9/11 commemoration then did an interview on Hannity where he blasted President Joe Biden for not being at the event.

DeSantis has attempted to tailor the socially conservative brand he uses as Governor of Florida for the New York market, listing the state as an example of why he says he doesn’t back a nationwide six-week abortion ban like the Florida Legislature passed this year.

“I think that in states where you’ve had the ability to make improvements and to add pro-life protections, I applaud states that have done that, but we have a big, diverse country. I acknowledge that and I’m not suggesting that somehow New York is necessarily going to follow Iowa’s lead on that. I think you’re going to see differences,” DeSantis said in July on “Fox & Friends.”

Despite the abortion equivocation, the Governor has used New York as a punching bag when courting support elsewhere.

During a recent trip to Iowa, he suggested the city’s tolls on its roads were a scam to enrich “special interests” and the Democratic “machine.”

“I don’t know if you guys have ever driven around New York City. I mean, you can spend, if you go to, you know, a few boroughs, you can spend $60 or $70 on tolls in one day, no questions asked. You definitely can do that,” DeSantis told people in a town with less than 25,000 people near the Illinois border.

DeSantis wasn’t remotely finished, however.

“And yet, these are like the worst roads in America. It’s like, how do you charge that much for tolls and every road? I mean, I get motion sickness just driving on these roads,” DeSantis continued.

“And I think the reason is it goes to special interests. It goes to the Democrat machine and they use it to launder and keep support for the party. That’s where the money is going because I can tell you it’s not going to make the roads better,” DeSantis said.

The Governor used New York City drag queens as a rhetorical target on the campaign trail this summer as well.

“You know, there was a thing, I think it was in New York City. Some of you may have seen it,” DeSantis said. “It was some type of demonstration and they had like these drag queens saying, the chant was, ‘We’re coming for your children.’”

“Let me tell you this, you know, like people, adults, you know, they do. It’s a free country, right? I mean, like, I kind of just, like, you know, mind my own business. But you start coming for our kids, we’ve got problems. And we are going to stand up for our kids,” he continued.

He also was in-state for a book tour stop, at which point protesters and critics supportive of Trump greeted DeSantis in New York, in what seemed to be a sign of things to come.

“Wait until ’28, Ron; wait until ’28,” one jeered.

Soon after that, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin endorsed Trump, despite DeSantis campaigning with him last year.