November 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Insurance Commissioner bullish on new domestic property insurer
Meet the new boss. Image via Florida Gaming Control Commission.

Christine Jordan SextonNovember 21, 20233min0

Related Articles

Headlines

Miguel Gabela, Damián Pardo unseat incumbents on Miami City Commission

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Steven Meiner wins runoff race to become new Miami Beach Mayor

HeadlinesSpecial Reports

60 years after JFK’s death, today’s Kennedys choose other paths to public service

MIchael Yaworksy
'OIR is pleased to see more companies, jobs and capital coming into Florida’s insurance market this year'

Florida’s insurance regulators are touting the entry of a new company into the state’s turbulent insurance market as a positive sign.

The Office of Insurance Regulation has approved Condo Owners Reciprocal Exchange to start selling commercial residential policies in the state. Insurance trade publications say that the company was started by HCI Group, a holding company that already operates a domestic insurer in Florida.

“OIR is pleased to see more companies, jobs and capital coming into Florida’s insurance market this year,” Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky said. “This announcement is further  indication that the reforms are having the intended impacts on our market and further expanding the choices for consumers.”

Reciprocal insurers operate in a different fashion than other types of insurance companies. Reciprocal insurers, or exchanges, are insurance organizations where individuals and businesses “exchange” insurance contracts and spread the risks associated with those contracts among themselves. Policyholders are “subscribers.”

The decision to approve Condo Owners entry into the market comes shortly after HCI Group Inc. announced that its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, assumed approximately 53,750 policies from Citizens Property Insurance. The majority of the takeout policies — 70% — will have lower rates than what consumers would have paid to remain in the state-created Citizens.

Yaworksy said there has been an uptick in insurer participation in efforts to transfer policies out of Citizens into private carriers. So far OIR has approved insurers to assume more than 650,000 policies from Citizens this year, a more than 800% increase from the previous year. There is no guarantee, however, that all of those policies will wind up leaving Citizens.

The state of Florida’s battered property insurance market — which has seen carriers go under and scale back coverage — has continued to be a top priority for many legislative leaders as well as Rep. Daniel Perez, who is slated to become the next Speaker a year from now.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKevin Marino Cabrera elected GOP State Committeeman

next60 years after JFK's death, today's Kennedys choose other paths to public service

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories