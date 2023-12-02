December 1, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rape investigation against Christian Ziegler started with 911 call from friend worried about alleged victim
Christian Ziegler failed in his attempt to make Sarasota County a "Second Amendment S

Anne GeggisDecember 1, 20236min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis appoints Keith Pearson to replace St. Lucie Sheriff after sudden retirement

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Amy Keith promoted to lead Common Cause Florida

Culture WarsHeadlines

Florida school district reverses decision, putting LGBTQ book back on library shelf

Christian Ziegler
'She told me she was raped yesterday and that she’s scared to leave her house.'

A police investigation into allegations that state GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler raped a Sarasota woman started with a 911 call made by a friend worried about the alleged victim’s suicidal comments.

The Trident, a publication of the Florida Center for Government Accountability, acquired and Friday released a recording of the Oct. 4 call from an unidentified friend, reporting to police that her friend was beyond her help and police were needed.

“She sounds drunk and I know she has pain medication on her and she doesn’t think she can do it anymore,” the unidentified caller says during the 7-minute, 911 call.

The friend tells the dispatcher that she was so concerned about her friend’s mental health that she had looked into having her “Baker-Acted,” which is how loved ones get emergency help for people experiencing a mental health crisis.

The woman, who has children, hadn’t shown up for work for two days and won’t answer anyone from work except for her, the woman told the dispatcher.

“She told me she was raped yesterday and that she’s scared to leave her house,” the unidentified friend on the tape tells the dispatcher.

The dispatcher asks for identifying information such as the woman’s address, cell number and car description — all redacted according to state law from the recording the Trident acquired.

The Trident reported Thursday that the alleged victim of the crime was involved in a long-running three-way tryst, involving Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, also a prominent figure in the state’s political scene.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Bridget Ziegler to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which replaced the board that had control over the former Reedy Creek Improvement District. She was also part of a group that started Moms for Liberty in 2021. Calling themselves a parental rights group, their mission turned from lobbying against COVID-19 masking restrictions to stopping what they called “indoctrination” in schools involving LGBTQ issues. They had the Governor’s ear in targeting School Board members they thought should be ousted and drafting the Parental Rights in Education Law, which critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

Christian Ziegler’s lawyer has stated he expects his client to be fully exonerated from the charges. But the allegations have prompted both Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried and DeSantis to call for Ziegler to resign from his position leading the state Republican Party.

DeSantis, a candidate for President, was asked by ABC News Thursday whether Ziegler should step down. The Governor did not hesitate in saying yes.

“I don’t see how he can continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations,” DeSantis said.

___

Florida Politics writer Jacob Ogles contributed to this report.

 

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis appoints Keith Pearson to replace St. Lucie Sheriff after sudden retirement

2 comments

  • PeterH

    December 1, 2023 at 8:54 pm

    High School Students who have suffered under the DeSantis administration’s campaign of hate and harassment, now have direct evidence on the behavior of the top Florida Republicans who have Party oversight of this alleged Ziegler scheme of deception, abuse and who’s zooming who in the bedroom. Students no longer need to use their imagination!

    Republicans are America’s worst enemy!
    Vote all Republicans out of office!

    Reply

  • Michael K

    December 1, 2023 at 8:56 pm

    Like Hair Furor, his maker, Ron “only hires the best.” Losers all. And he wonders why he’s sinking into the dustbin of history.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories