Tampa General extends footprint to Southwest Florida, bringing world-class care to Babcock Ranch

Two pioneers in innovation team up to bring world-class care to Southwest Florida.

Tampa General Hospital and Kitson & Partners announced last week an agreement to open a TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track in Babcock Ranch’s innovative and growing community.

“This agreement represents a partnership between two visionary organizations that are committed to leveraging technology and innovation to better care for our communities,” said Stacey Brandt, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Tampa General Hospital. “Soon, residents of Babcock Ranch will have access to the world-class care we offer at TGH, rooted in technology and innovation just like their state-of-the-art community.”

Babcock Ranch is a solar-powered, master-planned community spanning 18,000 acres in Charlotte and Lee counties. The rapid growth of Babcock Ranch has accelerated the demand for local access to quality health care.

To address this need, TGH is set to construct a TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track at the main entrance of Babcock Ranch.

“Health and wellness (are) an integral part of Babcock Ranch, so this expansion of health care offerings will now give our residents access to best-in-class care,” said Tom Hoban, president and chief investment officer of Kitson & Partners. “We know access to quality care is critically important and the TGH partnership will undoubtedly deliver that to our residents.”

The clinic will serve the approximately 8,000 residents who currently live in Babcock Ranch, as well as residents of the surrounding communities. TGH plans to take their care a step further and engage directly with the residents of Babcock Ranch through outreach and focus groups to gauge their specific health care needs. TGH will then work with patrons to develop innovative solutions that can evolve and grow to meet the needs of the community over time.

“With the new TGH Urgent Care Powered by Fast Track planned in Babcock Ranch, we’re bringing world-class care to Southwest Florida,” said Tampa General Hospital executive vice president and chief ambulatory care officer, Adam Smith. “Area residents will have access to care for common illnesses and injuries in a convenient location. Should a patient need further care, we can help connect them with the services of our nationally recognized academic health system, with best-in-class providers located across the state.”

The new clinic is set to open in 2025 and will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will treat common illnesses and injuries.