Tampa General introduces TGH North, world-class care in Citrus & Hernando counties

On Friday, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) completed its acquisition of the Bravera Health network.

The three hospitals, emergency room surgery centers and care clinics in Citrus and Hernando counties are now “TGH North.”

“We have a bold vision to offer world-class health care, research and innovation to communities throughout Florida, and a key step toward realizing this vision is embracing partnerships that allow us to expand services where they are needed most,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. “By bringing the Bravera Health network into our system and coming together as one organization, we will be stronger in our united mission to transform health care for all Floridians.”

With the addition of TGH North, Tampa General’s academic health system now includes six hospitals, more than 150 care locations and nearly 14,000 team members and providers.

“The communities in Citrus and Hernando counties can continue to depend on their local hospitals while benefiting from the cutting-edge research conducted at TGH and USF Health, and access to a broader network of providers that offer rare and complex specialized care,” said Steve Short, EVP & president of TGH North.

This Bravera Health acquisition is just the latest in a steady drumbeat of strategic efforts to expand access to world-class health care across the state of Florida and transform the nation’s health care landscape.

Earlier last week, TGH and Kitson & Partners announced an agreement to bring TGH to the Babcock Ranch community.

One noteworthy initiative is the Tampa Medical & Research District, which is anchored by TGH and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. It attracts renowned clinicians and researchers to Florida, resulting in increased access to experts, cutting-edge research, education, and technology for patients and students.

TGH has disrupted traditional health care delivery with its hospital-at-home program.

TGH at Home, launched in 2022, is an innovative program offering hospital quality care, daily in-home visits and 24/7 remote patient monitoring in the comfort of the patient’s own home where they can be supported by loved ones.

“Collectively, these developments and the formation of TGH North, combined with the day-to-day work of TGH providers and team members across the state, are leveling up the exceptional, world-class care for which patients turn to Tampa General Hospital,” according to a release from Tampa General.