December 4, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa General introduces TGH North, world-class care in Citrus & Hernando counties

Peter SchorschDecember 4, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Can Florida increase its physician workforce by giving advantages to Florida-educated physicians?

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Crowded Democratic Primary shaping up to replace Patricia Hawkins-Williams

bravura health
'We will be stronger in our united mission to transform health care for all Floridians.'

On Friday, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) completed its acquisition of the Bravera Health network.

The three hospitals, emergency room surgery centers and care clinics in Citrus and Hernando counties are now “TGH North.”

“We have a bold vision to offer world-class health care, research and innovation to communities throughout Florida, and a key step toward realizing this vision is embracing partnerships that allow us to expand services where they are needed most,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. “By bringing the Bravera Health network into our system and coming together as one organization, we will be stronger in our united mission to transform health care for all Floridians.”

With the addition of TGH North, Tampa General’s academic health system now includes six hospitals, more than 150 care locations and nearly 14,000 team members and providers.

“The communities in Citrus and Hernando counties can continue to depend on their local hospitals while benefiting from the cutting-edge research conducted at TGH and USF Health, and access to a broader network of providers that offer rare and complex specialized care,” said Steve Short, EVP & president of TGH North.

This Bravera Health acquisition is just the latest in a steady drumbeat of strategic efforts to expand access to world-class health care across the state of Florida and transform the nation’s health care landscape.

Earlier last week, TGH and Kitson & Partners announced an agreement to bring TGH to the Babcock Ranch community.

One noteworthy initiative is the Tampa Medical & Research District, which is anchored by TGH and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. It attracts renowned clinicians and researchers to Florida, resulting in increased access to experts, cutting-edge research, education, and technology for patients and students.

TGH has disrupted traditional health care delivery with its hospital-at-home program.

TGH at Home, launched in 2022, is an innovative program offering hospital quality care, daily in-home visits and 24/7 remote patient monitoring in the comfort of the patient’s own home where they can be supported by loved ones.

“Collectively, these developments and the formation of TGH North, combined with the day-to-day work of TGH providers and team members across the state, are leveling up the exceptional, world-class care for which patients turn to Tampa General Hospital,” according to a release from Tampa General.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa General extends footprint to Southwest Florida, bringing world-class care to Babcock Ranch

nextLauren Book says Christian Ziegler should resign after being 'credibly accused of rape'

One comment

  • Julia

    December 4, 2023 at 5:15 pm

    Working on the web pays me more than $120 to $130 per hour. I learned about this activity three months ago, and since then I have earned around $15k without having any online vs02 working skills. To test it, copy

    The webpage below————————————– >>> paymoney85.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories