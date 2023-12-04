Lauren Book says Christian Ziegler should resign after being ‘credibly accused of rape’

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book is the latest legislative leader calling for Republican Party of Florida Chair Christian Ziegler’s resignation.

She joined the Florida Senate’s top Republican in issuing a call for Ziegler to quit.

“I agree with our Senate President Kathleen Passidomo — after being credibly accused of rape, GOP Chair Christian Ziegler must resign immediately,” Book posted on social media. “With an investigation ongoing, I stand with all victims and survivors of sexual violence.”

Book notably is a survivor of sexual assault herself and has long championed victims’ rights in the Legislature.

Ziegler remains under an active criminal investigation for rape. A woman, whose name has not been released by authorities, told police in October that the state party Chair had raped her in her apartment on Oct 2.

A search warrant, obtained so police could seize the contents of Ziegler’s electronic devices, shows Ziegler admitted to the encounter to investigators, but said it was consensual. His wife, Sarasota County School Board member Bridget Ziegler, told police the couple had been involved in a threesome with the woman one time more than a year prior.

The woman told police she had arranged to meet with the couple. But when Christian Ziegler said his wife would not be part of any encounter, the accuser told Christian Ziegler she was not interested, the warrant indicates.

Passidomo on Saturday told Florida Politics that Ziegler cannot remain party Chair and deal with the investigation. Her comments came after Gov. Ron DeSantis called for Ziegler to step down.

“The Governor is the leader of our Party,” Passidomo said. “I agree with his position. The allegations are serious, and will require Chair Zeigler’s full attention.”

On Sunday, both Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell also said Ziegler needed to step aside.

Book’s voice means all of the sitting leaders of the Legislature from both parties have asked for Ziegler to resign his post.