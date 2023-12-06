December 6, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ahead of Alabama debate, Katie Britt endorses Donald Trump
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A.G. GancarskiDecember 6, 20233min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

USF appoints Shumaker Advisors VP Michelle Turman to triple roles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

National poll shows Donald Trump main beneficiary of shrinking GOP field

HeadlinesPanhandle

Bill paying $2.2M to Levy man hurt in FDOT motorcycle crash zooms through first committee

Donald Trump
The Alabama Senator is making a statement ahead of a GOP debate in Tuscaloosa.

An Alabama Senator is endorsing the only major Republican presidential candidate not debating in her state Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt said that “for a secure border, a strong homeland, and a safe world — (Donald) Trump is the choice in 2024.”

Timing is everything and the first-term Republican Senator is endorsing Trump officially just hours before NewsNation hosts a debate involving former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and tech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy.

“One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job — because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border — because he’s done it. There is one candidate I know will achieve peace through strength — because he’s done it. And that’s why President Donald Trump has my endorsement to be our 47th President,” Britt wrote.

Britt contended that the other candidates haven’t been able to break through in light of the “brighter days” Americans enjoyed when Trump was President.

“Trump is dominating in the polls and why his insurmountable lead only continues to grow as primary dates draw closer,” Britt said.

“As the American people have heard from the candidates and continuously borne the brunt of the (Joe) Biden agenda, they have been further and further reminded of the brighter days of the Trump Administration — and now they’re more energized than ever to make the one choice they know can ensure that those days return. Americans concerned about saving the country we know and love are rallying as a team to retake the White House.”

Britt joins her colleague from Alabama in endorsing Trump. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he wanted Trump to have another term back in November 2022.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUSF appoints Shumaker Advisors VP Michelle Turman to triple roles

One comment

  • rick whitaker

    December 6, 2023 at 1:32 pm

    says volumes about the political climate of alabama. florida is that way too, what a hellhole.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories