Ahead of Alabama debate, Katie Britt endorses Donald Trump

An Alabama Senator is endorsing the only major Republican presidential candidate not debating in her state Wednesday.

U.S. Sen. Katie Britt said that “for a secure border, a strong homeland, and a safe world — (Donald) Trump is the choice in 2024.”

Timing is everything and the first-term Republican Senator is endorsing Trump officially just hours before NewsNation hosts a debate involving former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and tech entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy.

“One candidate has already proven he’s more than up for the job — because he’s done the job successfully. There is one candidate I know will secure the border — because he’s done it. There is one candidate I know will achieve peace through strength — because he’s done it. And that’s why President Donald Trump has my endorsement to be our 47th President,” Britt wrote.

Britt contended that the other candidates haven’t been able to break through in light of the “brighter days” Americans enjoyed when Trump was President.

“Trump is dominating in the polls and why his insurmountable lead only continues to grow as primary dates draw closer,” Britt said.

“As the American people have heard from the candidates and continuously borne the brunt of the (Joe) Biden agenda, they have been further and further reminded of the brighter days of the Trump Administration — and now they’re more energized than ever to make the one choice they know can ensure that those days return. Americans concerned about saving the country we know and love are rallying as a team to retake the White House.”

Britt joins her colleague from Alabama in endorsing Trump. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said he wanted Trump to have another term back in November 2022.