December 10, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Haley super PAC slams Ron DeSantis as ‘lame’ Donald Trump impersonator
Screenshot via "Two Weak" ad by SFA Fund Inc.

Jacob OglesDecember 10, 20234min3

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 12.3.23

FederalHeadlines

Major changes to US immigration policy are under discussion. What are they and what could they mean?

APoliticalHeadlines

2023 (Taylor’s Version): The year in pop culture

Phony ad
SFA Fund Inc. take to Iowa airwaves with an argument the Florida Governor looks ;too weak to win.'

A super PAC supporting Nikki Haley’s presidential candidacy has attacked Ron DeSantis as a “phony” Donald Trump impersonator.

SFA Fund, Inc. has a 30-second ad up in Iowa markets, according to Medium Buying, a site tracking advertising buys. The 30-second spot labels Florida’s Governor as “too lame to lead” and “too weak to win.”

The ad primarily compares the speaking style and even the hand gestures of the two Florida politicians in contention for the Republican nomination. It begins with a Trump quote about DeSantis saying, “whatever I want, he wants.” It then goes on to show videos of DeSantis and Trump saying the same phrases.

Much of that comes from a 2018 ad when DeSantis ran for Governor explicitly on his similarities and support of Trump, then the sitting President. The ad leans heavily on a “Build The Wall” ad showing DeSantis teaching his then-baby children, helping his daughter Madison to “build the wall” out of cardboard blocks and to say Trump’s campaign motto “Make America Great Again.”

Those spoken phrases, in the new SFA ad, get played immediately after Trump saying the same words, amplifying the degree to words DeSantis adopted the same speaking pattern.

But it continues to compare even the physical style of DeSantis and Trump while addressing crowds and the press.

That includes a waving of hands immediately above a lectern while speaking into the microphone. It also shows clips side-by-side of both men talking while waving their right hand with their index finger and thumb forming a loop, rather than a more traditional finger point or a closed fist.

“What a phony,” a female narrator says.

The ad, originally released by SFA on digital platforms earlier this week, now reaches Iowa voters across TV airwaves. The ad lands just over a month before Iowa voters caucus for a first-in-the-nation contest to award delegates for the GOP nomination. The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15.

The latest attack comes as Haley, a former U.N. Ambassador, and DeSantis both seek to make a splash in the Iowa caucuses and establish themselves as the clear alternative to Trump in coming contests. Trump has consistently held a massive lead over other Republicans in the field, while DeSantis and Haley battle for second place.

While polls have shown Haley to be increasingly competitive with DeSantis, survey results released this week show the Florida Governor surging and firmly in second behind only Trump.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMajor changes to US immigration policy are under discussion. What are they and what could they mean?

nextWinner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 12.3.23

3 comments

  • Doctor Earl Pitts "Pollitical Scientist" American

    December 10, 2023 at 11:10 am

    Good Morn ‘Ting America,
    It’s going to be with heavy heart for all of us Great Patriots when “The Rubber Hits The Road” on election day to watch Ron do “That RoadRunner/Coyote Steam-Roller” flattening of Nikki.
    That is why I, Earl Pitts American, am in discussions with Ron to get Nikki appointed as “Our Great Nation’s” Ambassador to the tiny Nation of Buttstinkastan.
    You are welcome America,
    Earl Pitts “Earl Cares” American

    Reply

    • rick whitaker

      December 10, 2023 at 11:35 am

      CAUTION ⚠ TROLL COMMENT BY EARL, NOT FUNNY, PITTS

      Reply

  • My Take

    December 10, 2023 at 11:35 am

    Good for Nikki.
    Dial it up !

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories