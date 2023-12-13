December 13, 2023
New Wisconsin poll finds Ron DeSantis in 38-point hole
never back down

A.G. Gancarski

desantis iowa 8
The winner-take-all Primary is in April.

Yet another survey of Badger State Republicans finds Ron DeSantis poorly positioned in the state’s winner-take-all Presidential Primary.

The Public Policy Polling survey of 502 likely voters, conducted Dec. 11-12, found former President Donald Trump with three times as much support as the Florida Governor.

“Just as he has nationally, Trump has strengthened his position in Wisconsin over the course of the last six months. He now has 54% support compared to 16% for Ron DeSantis, 15% for Nikki Haley, 5% for Chris Christie, and 4% for Vivek Ramaswamy,” reads a polling memo, which goes on to suggest the former President has gotten stronger throughout the campaign.

“That 38 point lead for Trump more than doubles his 16 point advantage from our June poll. Since then his support is up 13 points, DeSantis’ is down 9 points, and Haley’s is up by 10.”

The PPP survey is the second recent poll to show a nearly 40-point deficit facing DeSantis. A Morning Consult survey taken throughout the month of November shows Trump with a 39 point lead over DeSantis, 56% to 17%, with Haley at 13%.

A Marquette Law School survey of 381 registered voters released last month was friendlier to the Florida Governor, showing Trump leading DeSantis 38% to 18%.

DeSantis delivered remarks this year in Wausau, weeks before formally entering the campaign, where he explained how the Florida Blueprint could translate to the Badger State.

“I come bearing good news. And you may say, ‘What good news is there?’ Republicans have had a series of disappointing election results, not just here in Wisconsin, but really across the country,” DeSantis said. “So, what’s the good news? The good news is the state of Florida and what we’ve achieved shows Republicans can win again.”

“Florida was a great state. There were a lot of good things going on. But it was the single most pivotal swing state. Basically like Wisconsin is now,” DeSantis added.

Despite the parallels, Wisconsin voters thus far have resisted the Florida Governor’s “good news.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

