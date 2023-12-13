December 13, 2023
Jared Moskowitz mocks pre-holiday break impeachment inquiry vote
Jared Moskowitz has no problem crossing the aisle for an important cause.

Jacob Ogles

moskowitz
'The only thing they have uncovered is that Joe Biden is the father of Hunter Biden.'

As the House prepares to open an official impeachment inquiry on President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is raising questions about the timing.

The Parkland Democrat spoke on the House floor before the start of debate and noted Republicans pushed hard to open proceedings before a holiday recess.

“As soon as we take this vote today, you know what they are going to do?” Moskowitz said. “They are going to break for three weeks.”

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, Moskowitz often eagerly served as a foil to Oversight Chair James Comer.

Tensions between the two peaked last month when Comer told Moskowitz, “You look like a Smurf.” That came as Moskowitz raised questions about real estate dealings involving Comer and his brother, Chad Comer.

But on the House floor, Moskowitz focused on the lack of any information to warrant an investigation of Joe Biden.

“The only thing they have uncovered is that Joe Biden is the father of Hunter Biden,” Moskowitz said. “That’s it.”

The debate comes the same day Hunter Biden, the President’s son, defied a House subpoena and refused to testify to the committee unless it was in a public setting. Comer said he will seek to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee are expected today to show evidence they believe justifies further investigation, including a $200,000 loan repayment from Jim Biden, the President’s brother, sent to Joe Biden’s Delaware address in 2018.

Moskowitz highlighted in his floor speech a belief the entire impeachment process is primarily for show.

“My colleagues are going to show you how important it is to them,” Moskowitz said. “They are going to show you how much evidence they supposedly have uncovered. They are going to show you how serious of an issue they think this is.”

He said not to take his word on it, and instead judge the urgency of the inquiry.

“They are going to run away and leave Washington for three weeks,” he said. “It’s because there is no evidence on Joe Biden.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

One comment

  • Sonja Fitch

    December 13, 2023 at 1:46 pm

    As usual the Republicans do not , cannot govern. Everyday shows all the republicans are good for is a circle jerk. Get out losers! Lol. Matt Gaetz has lots of experience with many different kinds of jerk offs.

