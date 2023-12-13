Jared Moskowitz mocks pre-holiday break impeachment inquiry vote

As the House prepares to open an official impeachment inquiry on President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz is raising questions about the timing.

The Parkland Democrat spoke on the House floor before the start of debate and noted Republicans pushed hard to open proceedings before a holiday recess.

“As soon as we take this vote today, you know what they are going to do?” Moskowitz said. “They are going to break for three weeks.”

As a member of the House Oversight Committee, Moskowitz often eagerly served as a foil to Oversight Chair James Comer.

Tensions between the two peaked last month when Comer told Moskowitz, “You look like a Smurf.” That came as Moskowitz raised questions about real estate dealings involving Comer and his brother, Chad Comer.

But on the House floor, Moskowitz focused on the lack of any information to warrant an investigation of Joe Biden.

“The only thing they have uncovered is that Joe Biden is the father of Hunter Biden,” Moskowitz said. “That’s it.”

The debate comes the same day Hunter Biden, the President’s son, defied a House subpoena and refused to testify to the committee unless it was in a public setting. Comer said he will seek to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee are expected today to show evidence they believe justifies further investigation, including a $200,000 loan repayment from Jim Biden, the President’s brother, sent to Joe Biden’s Delaware address in 2018.

Moskowitz highlighted in his floor speech a belief the entire impeachment process is primarily for show.

“My colleagues are going to show you how important it is to them,” Moskowitz said. “They are going to show you how much evidence they supposedly have uncovered. They are going to show you how serious of an issue they think this is.”

He said not to take his word on it, and instead judge the urgency of the inquiry.

“They are going to run away and leave Washington for three weeks,” he said. “It’s because there is no evidence on Joe Biden.”