Byron Donalds says line exists from Hunter Biden criminal allegations to Joe Biden’s bank account

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds says a House investigation has uncovered enough of Hunter Biden’s crimes, and it’s now time to launch an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden.

The Naples Republican argued on the House floor that there is already evidence the President benefited financially from his family’s financial schemes. While Democrats argue there’s no evidence Joe Biden committed any crimes, Donalds said plenty of evidence already implicates Hunter.

“The Democrat Party is telling us they care about taxpayers, but the son of the President of the United States is a tax cheat,” Donalds said.

“He ignored federal tax law on purpose. He laundered money through 20 LLCs (limited liability corporations). He concealed millions of dollars of overseas money. And the only reason he was able to accomplish these feats of getting so much money into his companies is because the President is his father.”

The Justice Department in June charged Hunter Biden with failing to pay his income taxes, along with a firearm-related crime.

The House Oversight Committee, which Donalds serves on, scrutinized documents and interviewed witnesses over months about Hunter Biden’s overseas financial activities. Donalds said the questionable sources of money alone raise concerns about everyone who benefitted.

“If you are asking why we are looking for an impeachment inquiry, it is because there were 170 suspicious activity reports at the Department of Treasury, which we went and looked through, and every one of those reports said very clearly that there was evidence of money laundering and potentially tax evasion,” Donalds said.

“There were hours of deposition, there’s a web of LLCs with company names that have no business interest whatsoever.”

Most importantly, Donalds said, there are indications that money passed from Hunter Biden’s companies to Joe Biden’s bank account.

House Republicans last month published an image of a check from Sara Biden, the President’s sister-in-law, to Joe Biden. That was written weeks after a company controlled by Hunter Biden sent a $400,000 check to another company controlled by Jim Biden, the President’s brother, and Sara Biden.

“That’s your evidence,” Donalds said. “If you want to talk crime, bribery? Co-conspiracy to federal violations? And we can go on and on. Congress must investigate these crimes.”