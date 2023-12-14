Poll: Donald Trump leads Ron DeSantis by 37 points in Iowa

Ron DeSantis keeps saying he’s “sick” of the polls lately, but a new Iowa survey probably won’t let the healing begin.

On the heels of a poll showing Donald Trump with a 32-point lead over the Florida Governor ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses, a new Civiqs-conducted survey from Iowa State University shows an even bigger lead for the former President, with 54% of the 438 respondents saying they would caucus for Trump.

DeSantis is the choice of 17% of those polled, actually losing a point since the November survey. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley has gained ground, moving from 12% to 15%.

“The big takeaway, aside from Trump’s sizeable lead, is that the other candidates are running out of time, and it doesn’t look like there’s a lot of potential for Iowans to change their mind going into January,” says Political Science Professor Dave Peterson, who organized the ISU/Civiqs poll.

The poll isn’t all negative for DeSantis. Less than 10% of respondents say they’d be opposed to a DeSantis nomination, and he’s the top second-choice candidate, with 25% seeing him as their backup plan. But there are no indications in the data of anything but Trump dominance, despite the Governor having bet largely on a strong performance in the state.

DeSantis spent much of the summer and fall completing the much-hyped “Full Grassley” by visiting all 99 counties in the state and brokered endorsements from Gov. Kim Reynolds and evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats.

Additionally, Casey DeSantis made news last week by urging “moms and grandmoms” to “descend upon the state of Iowa to be a part of the caucus because you do not have to be a resident of Iowa to be able to participate in the caucus.”

However, Iowa’s caucuses are restricted to the state’s residents, leaving the First Lady to attempt to clean up her comments shortly thereafter, in a self-inflicted wound that seems symbolic of the Governor’s Iowa campaign, trying harder than all others yet still underperforming expectations.