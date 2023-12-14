December 14, 2023
Tampa General Hospital — innovation inside and out

Tampa, Florida, USA- February 23, 2020: Sign of Tampa General Hospital in Florida, USA.
The Tampa Medical & Research District is a burgeoning hub of research, academics and clinical care.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has made significant gains in recent weeks to expand access to world-class care across Florida.

The acquisition of Bravera brings TGH to Hernando and Citrus counties as “TGH North.” The new facility in Babcock will bring TGH Urgent Care to Charlotte County.

But its latest investment will be a little closer to home — a new, state-of-the-art pavilion on Davis Islands as part of the Tampa Medical & Research District.

The new Surgical, Neuroscience and Transplant (SNT) Pavilion will reflect the world-class care provided within the walls of TGH. Last week, the plans presented before the Tampa City Council revealed a 13-story pavilion, a 565,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art medical building home to TGH’s SNT services.

“The new building will not just transform Tampa General’s campus, it will be pivotal in our efforts to transform the health care landscape,” said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General Hospital. “The TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be an intersection of technology and human ingenuity, where patients can access best-in-class providers, modern equipment and state-of-the-art facilities. This is one example of how we’re continuing to invest in Tampa General’s high-acuity service lines and strengthening one of the nation’s top 10 transplant programs.”

The SNT Pavilion will provide 144 patient beds, 32 operating suites and increased intensive care unit (ICU) capacity. TGH’s plans for the pavilion include space for education and training, emergency response and sterile processing, along with two floors dedicated to future growth.

Plans are moving forward for the newest addition to the Tampa Medical & Research District after the Tampa City Council unanimously approved TGH’s rezoning proposal. Construction is set to begin in 2024 and aims to be completed within the next three years.

The Tampa Medical & Research District is a burgeoning hub of research, academics and clinical care. Anchored by TGH and the University of South Florida’s Morsani College of Medicine, the district draws best-in-class talent to the region, becoming an epicenter of health care innovation and potentially transforming the health care landscape.

“The new TGH Surgical, Neuroscience & Transplant Pavilion will be more than a building — it will provide a seamless coordination of care, education and research,” said Charles J. Lockwood, M.D., MHCM, executive vice president of USF Health and dean of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. “This environment will enhance the abilities of our physicians to provide patients with the highest quality care while also educating the next generation of health providers and pursuing research discoveries to both benefit our patients and improve health care.”

TGH has become a model for health care innovation throughout Florida. The Davis Islands facility is designed to reflect the sophistication and unrivaled care patients receive at any of Tampa General’s access points.

With the addition of 144 beds in operating rooms and other various facilities, Floridians far and wide will have greater access to care found at one of the nation’s leading academic health care systems.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

