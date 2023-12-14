The Propeller Club — Port of Tampa to host 2024 international Propeller Club Convention

Good news is “On The Horizon” for a local club promoting the maritime industry.

The Propeller Club — Port of Tampa has been selected to host the 2024 International Propeller Club Convention, an annual gathering bringing together maritime leaders from Propeller Clubs across the globe.

The 2024 convention will feature panel conversations on important industry trends, as well as remarks from industry leaders and breakout sessions where individuals can share best practices.

The convention, themed “On The Horizon” this year, will be held at the Marriott Water Street in downtown Tampa Oct. 20-24.

“It is our great pleasure to host the International Convention,” said Club President Colt McCay. “These annual gatherings are critically important to our members not only because of what they are able to learn, but the relationships they’re able to build.

Yacht Starship President and CEO Troy Manthey is chairing the host committee, while American Victory President Bill Kuzmick will serve as assistant chair.

“The Tampa Bay area certainly knows how to host big events,” Manthey said. “The local maritime community is already stepping up to support the convention. We look forward to showing off Tampa Bay to an international audience.”

Programming at the convention will focus on the future of the maritime industry, including in workforce, artificial intelligence and the geopolitical landscape for trade.

The International Propeller Club of the United States embarked in 1927 and to this day serves as an international business network of maritime professionals promoting the industry, commerce and global trade.

The Tampa Propeller Club was founded two years later and was, at the time, the fifth largest local chapter. Today it is the largest chapter in the Americas.

“The annual convention is critical to our members’ growth,” International Propeller Club Executive Vice President Joel Whitehead said. “During the convention, we conduct important annual business, but we also see old friends, make new ones, and discuss the future of the maritime industry.”

He added that he is confident the Tampa club “will host a top-shelf event.”