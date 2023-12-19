December 19, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Cabinet approves ‘critical’ conservation easement in Southwest Florida
Construction is underway for Tallahassee’s new Water Quality Laboratory.

Staff ReportsDecember 19, 20233min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Evan Power announces run for Florida GOP Chair

HeadlinesOrlando

What Disney World, Universal Orlando and SeaWorld are planning for 2024

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Watchdog group accuses Ron DeSantis of breaking campaign finance law

drip-921067_1280
The easement aims to protect the Myakka and Peace River Watersheds, spanning Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have OK’d a new conservation easement covering more than 1,500 acres at 4L’s Ranch in Southwest Florida.

The easement is within the Myakka Ranchlands Florida Forever Project and aims to protect the water quality in the Myakka River and Peace River watersheds. The easement blocks any future development on the land but allows agricultural activity to continue.

The property covered by the easement extends over Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto and Charlotte counties.

“The Myakka Ranchlands Florida Forever Project is in a region rich in biodiversity and cultural heritage, and one that is rapidly disappearing,” said Julie Morris, Director of the Florida Conservation Group (FCG), in response to the easement approval.

“The properties in this project are critical to the health of the watershed, the Myakka River State Park and drinking water downstream. In addition, land conservation in this area is critical for preventing floodwaters from impacting downstream communities, including North Port and the rest of the northern Charlotte Harbor region.”

The release added that the Charlotte Harbor estuary is “one of the most important recreational fisheries in the state.”

4L’s Ranch is a cow-calf operation and the land is home to several threatened species in Florida. Those species include “the Florida sandhill crane, crested caracara, gopher tortoise, Florida burrowing owl and Southeastern American kestrel,” according to FCG. The Eastern indigo snake, Florida black bear and Florida panther can also use the habitat there.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet also approved two additional conservation easements. One easement covers over 1,400 acres within the Caloosahatchee Ecoscape Florida Forever Project. Another will protect around 2,000 acres within the Syfrett Ranch Project of the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The state has made an effort to approve several significant easements in recent years to protect the state’s environmental quality.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEvan Power announces run for Florida GOP Chair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories