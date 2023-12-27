‘God’s plan’ determines whether First Family has another child in the Governor’s Mansion

Will Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis have another child in Tallahassee?

The First Couple isn’t committing to that, but isn’t ruling it out either, if comments from a recent Newsmax interview are meaningful.

“It’s all in God’s hands. You never know what comes down the pike,” the Governor said, in an interview that aired before Christmas.

The First Lady noted that handling their three children currently is a big enough balancing act for the DeSantises.

“It’s like a duck, I guess under the water you’re paddling like heck, but above everything is just fine,” Casey DeSantis quipped.

She added that “trying to get, you know, a seven, a five, and a three year old out the door every day with hats and gloves and what have you is a challenge.”

The DeSantis campaign will be in Iowa and New Hampshire this week and weekend for pivotal events in the early states in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating calendar. Assuming the Governor does not go to the White House, though, there’s an outside chance that the Party of Five in the Governor’s Mansion could become a six pack.

Stay tuned.