December 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘God’s plan’ determines whether First Family has another child in the Governor’s Mansion

A.G. GancarskiDecember 27, 20232min1

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden for failure to exercise White House dogs

HeadlinesTech

As social media guardrails fade, AI deepfakes go mainstream, experts warn of impact on elections

HeadlinesInfluence

The Christmas holidays are brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations

Ron Casey Desantis AP
'You never know what comes down the pike.'

Will Ron DeSantis and Casey DeSantis have another child in Tallahassee?

The First Couple isn’t committing to that, but isn’t ruling it out either, if comments from a recent Newsmax interview are meaningful.

“It’s all in God’s hands. You never know what comes down the pike,” the Governor said, in an interview that aired before Christmas.

The First Lady noted that handling their three children currently is a big enough balancing act for the DeSantises.

“It’s like a duck, I guess under the water you’re paddling like heck, but above everything is just fine,” Casey DeSantis quipped.

She added that “trying to get, you know, a seven, a five, and a three year old out the door every day with hats and gloves and what have you is a challenge.”

The DeSantis campaign will be in Iowa and New Hampshire this week and weekend for pivotal events in the early states in the 2024 GOP presidential nominating calendar. Assuming the Governor does not go to the White House, though, there’s an outside chance that the Party of Five in the Governor’s Mansion could become a six pack.

Stay tuned.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAs social media guardrails fade, AI deepfakes go mainstream, experts warn of impact on elections

nextRon DeSantis rips Joe Biden for failure to exercise White House dogs

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 27, 2023 at 2:48 pm

    Sounds like the wife should make sure Dee has on a raincoat when he comes to call.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
The Christmas holidays are brought to you by these Florida lobbyists and political organizations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more