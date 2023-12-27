December 27, 2023
Ron DeSantis rips Joe Biden for failure to exercise White House dogs

A.G. GancarskiDecember 27, 20234min1

DeSantis biden
The Governor made the comments during a Newsmax interview.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is howling over ‘ruff’ treatment of presidential pooches, and saying the issue could have been that Joe Biden’s dogs weren’t getting enough exercise.

During a Newsmax interview airing over the weekend, Florida’s First Family was dishing about holiday traditions and Christmas wishes when the Governor speculated about behavioral issues at the White House.

“You know, the Bidens’ dog biting people, that’s because he’s not getting exercise. Like, you’ve got to be able to do that,” DeSantis said.

The President has attempted to keep both Major and Commander at the White House, but the German Shepherds both attacked staff and Secret Service before their removal.

The Governor also teased a potential four-legged addition to the First Family, given the ample size of the grounds at the taxpayer-funded Governor’s Mansion in downtown Tallahassee.

“The thing is: we’ve got a big yard now at the Governor’s residence. I mean, you know, we absolutely could get a Lab and let them run around and they’d have a lot of fun,” DeSantis said.

No word yet from the Governor’s Office about whether a puppy awaited MadisonMason, and Mamie on Christmas Day.

DeSantis has been absent from Tallahassee for much of the year, as he’s been on the presidential campaign trail. However, he has had plenty of positive comments about living in the Governor’s Mansion, which he jokingly called “public housing” during another December interview in which he said he had to win re-election or else would have to move.

The Governor and First Lady Casey DeSantis have made raising their children a leitmotif in speeches to crowds during the current campaign season.

“If you have a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old, spill slime all over, it’s OK. If you move quickly, it doesn’t get embedded in there and never comes out,” Mrs. DeSantis said this spring. “But when you come and visit Tallahassee and we invite you all and you take a tour, look around because you will see slime and crayon marks because it is our way of leaving our ‘mark’ on the mansion after we leave.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • MH/Duuuval

    December 27, 2023 at 2:51 pm

    Did the First Couple have to put down a deposit before moving in? Or, like DJT, does damage done fall under executive privilege?

