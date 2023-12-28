December 28, 2023
Ron DeSantis resumes campaigning in Iowa, New Hampshire

A.G. Gancarski December 28, 2023

DeSantis_Iowa_AP_05
Josh Kimbrell, Kim Reynolds, and Thomas Massie will be by his side.

Christmas is over and the stretch run to January presidential nominating contests has begun for Ron DeSantis.

Starting on Thursday, the Republican candidate is back on the road in Iowa for two days, followed by a trip to New Hampshire Saturday for various events.

The morning event Thursday, a “parental rights roundtable,” is set for Ankeny sometime after 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The Governor will host that one by himself, but will be joined by special guests at subsequent stops.

DeSantis will be in Marion on Thursday afternoon for what is being called a “Stop the Swamp” tour event with an early endorser, South Carolina state Sen. Josh Kimbrell. Expect that to start sometime after 5 p.m. Central Time.

The Kimbrell collaboration continues Friday.

The morning “Stop the Swamp” stop will be in Davenport sometime after 9 a.m. Central Time.

DeSantis and Kimbrell will then travel to Edgewood for an Employee Town Hall at Kendrick’s Forest Products sometime after 3 p.m. Central Time.

Kimbrell heads back to the Palmetto state thereafter, but DeSantis isn’t finished.

The Florida Governor appears with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at a meet and greet at the CJ Moyna and Sons- Maintenance Facility sometime after 4 p.m. Central Time.

The Governor will then head to New Hampshire Saturday, for events with Rep. Thomas Massie, which the Kentucky Congressman announced earlier this week on social media.

Polling suggests that the Florida Governor has a lot of ground to make up and little time to do it.

In New Hampshire, DeSantis is seeing some of his worst surveys anywhere in the country, ahead of the state’s Jan. 23 Primary, which is open to independent voters as well as Republicans.

An American Research Group survey shows a two-person race, with just 4 points separating Donald Trump (33%) and Nikki Haley (29%). Ron DeSantis is 7 points behind Chris Christie (13%) and just 1 point ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy.

DeSantis has just 3% support among expected non-Republican participants in the state’s open Primary Jan. 23, as compared to 8% of Republican registrants.

The just-released UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion survey conducted from Dec. 7-18 shows DeSantis at 10%, actually in third place ahead of Christie. But only 27% of that 10% says they will definitely vote for DeSantis, meaning his true committed support is closer to 3%.

In Iowa, where DeSantis’ campaign has urged supporters to descend on the state ahead of the Jan. 15 caucuses, polling is a bit more favorable, but he’s still battling for second place with Nikki Haley.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Tom

    December 28, 2023 at 7:34 am

    He’s not going to be happy when he comes in third. He has no play in New Hampshire or South Carolina so it’s possible he’ll suspend his campaign on Jan 16th or 17th IMO.

