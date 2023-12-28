December 28, 2023
Argument over Christmas gifts turns deadly as Largo 14-year-old kills older sister, deputies say
Photo via Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

December 28, 2023

Pinellas home
Authorities say a 15-year-old sibling later shot the shooter.

A Florida woman holding her 11-month-old son in a baby carrier was fatally shot by her 14-year-old brother while trying to defuse an argument over Christmas gifts he was having with a 15-year-old brother who also was armed, authorities said.

The 15-year-old brother then shot his 14-year-old brother, though not fatally, for killing their sister on Sunday in Largo, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The argument over gifts started while the three siblings were Christmas shopping with their mother and the sister’s two sons, ages 6 and 11 months. It continued when they went to their grandmother’s house where the sister, 23, told the younger brother to stop arguing with his older brother since it was Christmas Eve. The younger brother then told his sister he was going to shoot her and her infant, and then he shot her in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

The older brother then shot his younger brother outside the home because of what he had done to their sister and he fled the home, tossing his firearm in a nearby yard, authorities said. He was taken to a mental health facility after he was located since he had threatened to harm himself. Once he is released from the mental health facility, he will be taken to a juvenile detention center, the news release said.

The 14-year-old brother was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse and for possessing a firearm as a delinquent. His 15-year-old brother was charged with attempted first-degree murder and tampering with evidence, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no court docket available online to indicate whether either of the teens had an attorney who could comment.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

2 comments

  • Michael K

    December 28, 2023 at 9:05 am

    More guns, please! No licenses. No training. Gun maker profits matter above all else. Human lives are but a small price to pay for unfettered access to guns!

    /s

    Reply

