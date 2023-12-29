New law aims to help law enforcement better serve individuals with disabilities

A new state law set to go into effect Monday, Jan. 1, will help law enforcement create databases of individuals within their community suffering from disabilities.

Those databases can be used to help law enforcement navigate interactions with those individuals or notify law enforcement if someone is missing.

Lawmakers approved the “Protect Our Loved Ones Act” (HB 1275) during the 2023 Session.

“These registries will provide some peace of mind for caregivers and an extra level of protection for those impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Alex Anderson, vice president of public policy at the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters.

“This is an excellent first step to a larger push for law enforcement agencies to have the tools and resources to better support the more than 580,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s and 827,000 family caregivers.”

Adults can place their own names into the databases, and parents or guardians can also enroll individuals they are caring for into that system. The registry will track individuals with autism, Alzheimer’s disease, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The database will include information on an individual’s condition, as well as contact info. Those listed can also have their names removed, if requested.

Groups like the Alzheimer’s Association that support the legislation say it’s a boon to caregivers who may need help from law enforcement in certain situations.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also supporting legislation this upcoming Session (HB 801, SB 208) aimed at better training law enforcement to interact with individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia or other related conditions.

Per the legislation, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement would work with the Department of Elder Affairs to develop those training techniques. The guidance must also seek alternatives to physical restraints and help members of law enforcement identify signs of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

Sen. Danny Burgess is sponsoring the Senate version, while Rep. James Buchanan is handling the House companion.