Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.2.24

ICYMI — our choice for Florida Politics Politician of the Year — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz arrived in Congress alongside President Donald Trump after November 2016, the election that changed everything. Since his arrival in Congress, he’s irritated leadership, affixed himself to cable news cameras, and basked in the respective adoration or scorn of political junkies across the country. But both his notoriety and effectiveness reached new heights in 2023, as he won a high-stakes battle for the U.S. House’s soul.

The Fort Walton Beach Republican secured his place in American history Oct. 3 with a motion to vacate the office of Speaker of the House, ejecting Kevin McCarthy from one of the most powerful offices in the federal government. The act seemed alternately shocking and inevitable based on rules Gaetz himself had loudly insisted upon instating when McCarthy was first voted into the Speaker’s Chair. He demanded any one member retain the ability to hold a Speaker hostage, then showed an eagerness to, figuratively, shoot him.

The ouster served as the climax in a year of high drama for Gaetz and demonstrated what an enormous shift in stature the Florida Republican had achieved. He started the year still under the threat of a federal investigation but closed it as the face of modern Republican politics.

How influential is Gaetz in the House? Well, in many ways, he’s more isolated than ever. He’s been mocked on Saturday Night Live, derided by members of his own caucus and state delegation, and remains the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation. It’s unclear if Gaetz’s big year made him a single friend in Washington, and as a rule, camaraderie translates into power in Congress.

But then again, who cares? His Panhandle constituents seem as enthusiastic about his future as ever. Buzz increasingly grows Gaetz will enter the next election cycle as a front-runner for Florida Governor. And if polls at the close of 2023 bear out, Trump may yet find his way back into the Oval Office, likely grateful to one of his most loyal foot soldiers on the Hill. Whatever animosity the Congressman cultivated, he seems as politically potent as ever. That makes him — and now’s a good time to stop and take a deep breath — the indisputable Florida Politics Politician of the Year.

Our choice for FP Politician(s) of the Year (runner-up) — Florida’s Congressional Delegation — Gaetz wasn’t the only member of Florida’s congressional delegation to have a bigger impact on federal politics than anyone anticipated. In fact, Florida lawmakers played a major role on the Hill despite a rough start all-around.

After Republicans picked up four additional House seats last year, taking the GOP a long way toward its takeover of the lower chamber, many hoped the Sunshine State would be elevated in the new Congress. Instead, the 118th Congress brought immediate disappointment as the Steering Committee passed over U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan for the Ways and Means Committee Chair. But the Sarasota Republican’s loss may have helped boost the status of many less-senior members. After some significant backlash to the Buchanan snub, Florida members held a number of Subcommittee Chairs even if none led a full House Committee.

Pretty soon, lawmakers started helming major policy positions. Buchanan, Co-Chair of the Florida delegation, got to work as Ways and Means Health Subcommittee Chair crafting the majority’s health care agenda in contrast to President Joe Biden’s devotion to the Affordable Care Act. Reps. Mike Waltz, a St. Augustine Republican, and Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, led critical hearings on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, a Hialeah Republican and dean of the delegation, crafted the majority’s signature “Secure Our Border Act,” laying out a set of Republican demands for stopping a flood of migrants crossing the southern border. Buchanan boasts the delegation clearly punched above its weight.

The upheaval in the Speaker’s office showed Gaetz’s influence but also created opportunities for Rep. Byron Donalds. The Naples Republican became a key negotiator for a rules package and ultimately broke the January deadlock on a new Speaker. When the race for a new Speaker reopened in October, Donalds, despite being only a House sophomore, emerged as a serious contender for the top job in the House. Now, his name gets bandied about regularly as a potential running mate for Trump.

And don’t count out Democrats’ influence in Florida’s House delegation. Despite minority status, many continued to play a central role in national conversations. U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, and Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, emerged as critical defenders of Israel when the conflict broke out in October. When Biden announced a new Office of Gun Violence Prevention, he invited U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, to stand alongside him after promoting the same concept in legislation. And while the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis dissolved under the Republican majority, the Biden administration continued to promote environmental policies based on recommendations released while U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, served as the Board’s Chair.

The parties also worked together on matters as mundane as backing Florida’s farmers on trade policy and as esoteric as seeking answers on potential sightings of UFOs at a Pensacola military base.

The Southern Group is hiring fundraiser Jon Stewart to work as a lobbyist in the firm’s Tampa Bay office.

“We are so pleased that Jon is joining The Southern Group,” said Seth McKeel, a former Representative and now managing partner of The Southern Group’s Tampa Bay office.

“I’ve seen Jon become a true force in the Tampa and Hillsborough political scene and his prodigious list of contacts will serve him well in this new position.”

Stewart has worked as a fundraiser on campaigns based primarily in the Tampa region. “It’s an honor to be joining The Southern Group,” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the incredible leaders in the Tampa Bay area.”

Stewart has helped elect Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen; he has also done work for Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is based in South Florida.

“Jon Stewart is talented and resourceful, a dynamic force in fundraising and consulting,” Clendenin said. “His ability to build strong relationships and strategic insight were invaluable in my organization. I’m confident as a member of the Southern Group Team, he’ll help lead his clients to success.”

Stewart earned an environmental policy degree from the University of South Florida. As he began his career in The Process, Florida Politics named Stewart as one of the Top 30 Under 30 in 2016.

“Collaborating with Jon Stewart on multiple campaigns has been a true pleasure. His strategic prowess and unwavering commitment have been invaluable,” Cohen said. “Jon’s ability to build meaningful connections is an asset, and I look forward to seeing his continued success.”

NBC News reporter Matt Dixon has a new book coming out next week spotlighting “the greatest show on earth (or at least in Florida.)” It’s an approximately 300-page read of all things Ron DeSantis, and how Trump began as his champion before becoming his nemesis. Dixon will join Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch to discuss his work on Jan. 16, 6:30 p.m., at the Oxford Exchange, 420 West Kennedy Blvd., Tampa. To read some of the book’s takeaways, please click here.

—@ShevrinJones: .@RonDeSantis as a Bahamian, let me be the first to let you know that this is fake outrage and a clear dog whistle that you're spreading. It's clear that you're saying and doing anything just to see what "sticks." Leave the Bahamas out of your rhetoric!

9 months ago I woke up to a text you were in ICU. I didn’t know what was harder receiving the text, seeing you in ICU or leaving you while you were still in ICU. Seeing you again made my heart happy! Hug your brother! Hug your loved ones! Tomorrow is never promised! pic.twitter.com/wwo64VWFI6 — Lauren Melo (@LaurenMeloFL) January 1, 2024

—@ScottFist: Happy New Year! May the world bless you with better than you deserve, and may you grace the world with better than it deserves

—@ChantaCombs: Over 40 Twitter either sent their New Year’s message before 10p last night or after 6a this morning.

“What went wrong for Ron DeSantis in 2023” via Shane Goldmacher, Maggie Haberman and Nicholas Nehamas of The New York Times — The Governor started the year as the undisputed Trump alternative in a Republican Party still stinging from its unexpected 2022 Midterm losses.

But behind the scenes, the DeSantis candidacy has been hobbled for months by an unusual and unwieldy structure — one top official lamented that it was a “Frankenstein” creation — that pushed the legal bounds of the law that limits strategic coordination and yet was still beset by miscommunications. Those structural problems compounded a series of strategic miscalculations and audacious if not arrogant assumptions that led to early campaign layoffs. Profligate spending and overly bullish fundraising projections put the campaign on the financial brink after only two months.

The candidate himself, prone to mistrusting his own advisers, did not have a wide enough inner circle to fill both a campaign and super PAC with close allies, leaving the super PAC in the hands of newcomers who clashed with the campaign almost from the start.

In Trump, the Governor has also found himself running against a rival who filled the upper ranks of his operation with veteran consultants that DeSantis had discarded. The Trump team used its insider knowledge of his idiosyncrasies and insecurities to mercilessly undermine him, from his footwear to his facial expressions, starting months before he entered the race.

Beating Trump was always going to require a candidate with extraordinary talents. But DeSantis has hardly generated his own momentum on the campaign trail.

If the great promise of the DeSantis candidacy was Trump without the baggage, Stuart Stevens, a top strategist on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, said what Republicans got instead was “Ted Cruz without the personality.”

— THE TRAIL —

“New Iowa closing argument ad tells DeSantis’ Florida story” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “The 30-second spot chronicles the big victories DeSantis has won against the liberal elites, including Anthony Fauci, the teachers union, and (George) Soros-backed prosecutors. Part of the campaign’s previously announced ad buy in Iowa through Caucus Day, ‘Defeating the Elites‘ will air on broadcast and cable television in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport media markets,” reads a release. “They’ve corrupted our institutions, indoctrinated our kids, opened our border, weaponized government against us, and destroyed the American Dream. Ron DeSantis is the only candidate who has defeated them,” a narrator states.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“On New Year’s Eve, DeSantis urges crowd to defy odds and help him ‘win the Iowa Caucuses’” via Thomas Beaumont of The Associated Press — At a New Year’s Eve event in a Sheraton Hotel ballroom in West Des Moines, jeans and cowboy boots outnumbered tuxedos and cocktail dresses, and Miller Lite seemed more popular than Champagne. But the modesty of the affair, where roughly 200 people turned out for the last campaign event of the busy year, belied its importance to the host, who has wagered the future of his Republican bid for President on the leadoff Iowa caucuses, just two weeks away. “Are you ready to work hard over these next two weeks and win the Iowa caucuses?” DeSantis asked supporters who turned out at the suburban hotel Sunday evening.

“How did Donald Trump flip the script on DeSantis? The past 12 months tell the story.” via Antonio Fins and Stephany Matat of The Palm Beach Post — If there was a month in which Trump first turned the tables on DeSantis, it was February. As Biden posterized fellow Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott and his federal program sunset law, Trump took aim with ads at DeSantis’ congressional voting record on federal entitlement programs. The unprecedented indictment of a former President gave Trump wall-to-wall coverage and galvanized his supporters as he traveled to Manhattan for the arraignment. Dropping further and further behind, DeSantis upped the ante on issues, especially immigration. Trump again called for eliminating Obamacare, the popular national health insurance plan. The call drew criticism. But even in Florida, which leads the nation in enrollment, opposition to the program has never been politically costly for the health program’s detractors.

“DeSantis vents about Trump messing up his congressional town halls” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis told a crowd in Laconia, New Hampshire, that once Trump took office, once-sedate events in his gerrymandered congressional district became more dramatic. “I had places like St. Augustine, Daytona Beach in my district which, you know, is a relatively Republican district; I won it by 15, 20, 25 points, something like that, each time I ran. So, it wasn’t like this is a liberal district and I would do town halls and it basically was like a conservative pep rally, right?” DeSantis had come to rely on “red meat” questions, but when Trump was elected, the “district that was not liberal at all” drew different people to events. “All of a sudden, these people come out of the woodwork, like fire out of their eyes.”

“U.S. would ‘flatten’ Bahamas if it attacked with missiles like Hamas does to Israel” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis said at a New Hampshire town hall over the weekend that if a country like the Bahamas sent missiles into the U.S., America’s military would “flatten” them, making a comparison for what Israel should do to Hamas. “Think about it from, like, America’s perspective,” DeSantis told a Manchester crowd. “If someone was firing missiles from the Bahamas into, like, Fort Lauderdale, we would never accept that. We would flatten — anything that happened — it would be done, like, literally within 12 hours.” DeSantis said the U.S. wouldn’t ever “demand” its citizens lived under a constant threat of missile attacks, referencing Hamas’ repeated launching of rockets into Israel.

“DeSantis says he will fire special counsel Jack Smith on ‘Day One’” via Sarah Fortinsky of The Hill — “I think that a guy like me as the nominee will be able to keep the focus on Biden, keep the focus on the Democrats’ failures,” DeSantis said, “but then, more importantly, after you win the election, start holding these people accountable, who have weaponized the legal system to go after their political enemies. And that starts with Day One, firing somebody like Jack Smith. That goes to dealing with people who are violating constitutional rights at the state and local government area,” he added. In pledging to fire Smith, DeSantis further aligns himself with some of Trump’s campaign promises.

— MORE 2024 —

“Trump shares poll showing voters associate potential second term with ‘revenge’” via Gram Slattery of Reuters — Trump posted a poll on Truth Social, highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his command is “revenge.” With campaigning ramping up ahead of the first Republican nomination contest, the post followed a separate Truth Social message on Christmas Day, in which the former President called on his political opponents to “rot in hell.” The fact Trump reposted the poll, presented in the form of a word cloud with “revenge” placed centrally in bright red capital letters, suggests his self-described “retribution” agenda is very much on his mind as the United States heads into an election year. The poll was conducted by British pollster J.L. Partners.

“Trump team, burned in 2016, looks to close out Iowa” via Michael Gold and Kellen Browning of The New York Times — With just two weeks until Iowa’s first-in-the-nation nominating contest, Trump’s campaign is dedicated to meeting high expectations and avoiding a repeat of 2016, when Trump narrowly came in second in Iowa despite being ahead in polls. But while his Republican rivals are more focused on knocking on doors and swaying minds, Trump and his campaign have directed their efforts toward teaching supporters how to caucus and recruiting a grassroots network to help guarantee they show up. “We already have the votes to win,” one aide said. “All we have to do is turn them out.”

“How Trump’s 2024 campaign quietly built a grassroots juggernaut for the Iowa Caucuses” via Galen Bacharier of the Des Moines Register — As he wrapped up an intimate gathering of Trump loyalists at the campaign’s state headquarters in early December, senior adviser Alex Meyer let the crowd in on some “insider information.” Any volunteer “caucus captain” who persuades 10 or more Iowans to support the former President on Caucus Day, and they all show up, will be invited “to a special, small event with President Trump at the Republican National Convention,” Meyer said. “For every single Trump caucus captain in this room, you are a member of this campaign,” Meyer told the group, gathered in the small office plastered wall to wall with signs and memorabilia. “What you are doing is a part of this campaign.”

“Why was it so hard for Nikki Haley to say ‘slavery’? History has the answer” via Joshua Zeitz of POLITICO Magazine — Haley is effectively parroting the Lost Cause mythology, a revisionist school of thought born in the war’s immediate aftermath, which whitewashed the Confederacy’s cornerstone interest in raising arms to preserve slavery. Instead, a generation of Lost Cause mythologists chalked the war up to a battle over political abstractions like states’ rights. With GOP presidential candidates waffling on the Civil War, rejecting history curricula in their states and launching political fusillades against “woke” culture, it remains for the rest of us to reaffirm the wisdom of Frederick Douglass, who in the last years of his life stated: “Death has no power to change moral qualities. What was bad before the war, and during the war, has not been made good since the war. … Whatever else I may forget, I shall never forget the difference between those who fought for liberty and those who fought for slavery.”

— DESANTISY LAND —

“Anti-abortion ‘infodemic’? Florida’s tax-funded Christian pregnancy centers are targeting women like never before” via Grace Tillyard and Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — When Abby learned she was pregnant, the first thing she did was look online for support. As a college student in a small town in northwest Florida, she thought the internet was her best hope to find help for her unplanned pregnancy with a boyfriend who had become abusive. Sifting through Google’s search results, she stumbled on an online chat providing support for people in need of abortion care. The chat operator stressed the importance of a pregnancy test and referred her to a nearby pregnancy center in DeLand called the Grace House. The horrific visit ended with Abby sobbing as center employees systematically pressured her to continue her pregnancy.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“Rick Scott touts year of law enforcement endorsements, leadership fights” Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As Scott heads into a re-election year, he’s touting his fights with establishment figures in both parties The Naples Republican released a year-in-review video offering a glimpse into what the incumbent intends to present as his greatest hits. The campaign video starts by reminding voters of his challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The video touted the work Scott did with state officials, including meeting with law enforcement on school safety. He also published clips of himself speaking at the Republish Jewish Coalition about the rise in antisemitism nationwide.

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Mike Johnson’s Florida SNAP problem” via Meredith Lee Hill, Marissa Martinez and Paroma Soni of POLITICO — House Republicans’ push to shrink the size of the country’s leading anti-hunger program would disproportionately hit their own Hispanic constituents, just as the GOP is trying to build on recent gains with the key voting bloc ahead of 2024. Three GOP districts in South Florida, along with a handful of other key Hispanic-majority GOP seats, would be among the most hard-hit by new restrictions on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, according to a POLITICO analysis of the most recent census data. Unlike many of the Republicans who have spoken out against SNAP cuts this year, few of those Republicans are considered genuinely at risk of losing their seat in the 2024 election.

—“Florida unlikely to seek $248 million in federal aid to feed hungry children” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

“House ethics panel launches investigation of Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick” via Maegan Vazquez of The Washington Post — A House Ethics panel announced Wednesday that it will investigate whether Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick violated campaign finance laws and failed to file required disclosure forms last year as she ran in a special election for her seat and sought re-election months later. A statement from the top Republican and Democrat on the House Ethics Committee said that the panel had voted unanimously to create an investigative Subcommittee to examine allegations that the Congresswoman “may have violated campaign finance laws and regulations in connection with her 2022 Special Election and/or 2022 re-election campaigns; failed to properly disclose required information on statements required to be filed with the House; and/or accepted voluntary services for official work from an individual not employed in her congressional office.”

“The latest front in the Matt Gaetz vs. Kevin McCarthy fight: House Primaries” via Madison Fernandez and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Republicans are desperate to avoid nasty Primaries next year. But the architect of McCarthy’s ouster from the Speakership has other plans. Gaetz is continuing to buck party leadership, which has tried to coalesce early this cycle behind candidates in key races. Gaetz has instead thrown his support to other congressional hopefuls in several of those races, and his megaphone has already helped upend one of them. Gaetz, a prominent figure of the most conservative wing of the GOP, endorsed J.R. Majewski — who lost his bid last year after a report he misrepresented his combat duty — in the high-stakes race for Ohio’s 9th District House seat.

“Scott, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene swatted Christmas week.” via C.A. Bridges of USA Today Network — On Thursday, Scott said he and his wife were “swatted” at their home in Naples the night before. “These criminals wasted the time & resources of our law enforcement in a sick attempt to terrorize my family,” Scott said. On Christmas Eve, Rep. Taylor Greene. was swatted at her Georgia home on Christmas Day, “like the eighth time” she and her family have been targeted, she said. Other Christmas Day targets included New York Rep. Brandon Williams, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “Swatting” is the act of making a fake call to law enforcement in the hopes of deliberately causing a large police or SWAT team response.

— STATEWIDE —

“With DeSantis away, Florida lawmakers set Session agenda, at least for now” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — As DeSantis has been campaigning in Iowa, the Republican-controlled Legislature is plowing through a contentious agenda largely without him. But Republicans, Democrats and political analysts all predict that the Governor will again be a key driver of the agenda for the Legislative Session set to begin on Jan. 9 even if his presidential ambitions falter or fail. GOP leaders have already moved forward on bills that would expand the state’s health care workforce, deregulate public schools, weaken decades of child labor protections, eliminate local minimum wage laws, and prohibit government contractors from letting their workers use gender-identifying pronouns or conduct LGBTQ sensitivity training. A week after the Session starts, Iowa Republicans will vote for the Republican nominee for President.

—“DeSantis appoints 9, reappoints 5 to Florida Developmental Disabilities Council” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Blaise Ingoglia bill could open gambling options in the state” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The legislation (SB 1054) would allow existing gaming permit holders to move operations to a different location within 30 miles. And the legislation would allow those permit holders to ignore any local regulations barring such a transfer. One beneficiary would be billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, who owns the Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach. Soffer’s family also owns the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach and has pushed for legislation allowing a casino to open there. The legislation does restrict new gaming options in a way, saying a permit cannot be moved to a location within 15 miles of Seminole Tribe-operated casinos in Hollywood. The Fontainebleau Hotel is outside that 15-mile radius. So far, no House lawmaker has filed a companion, which the Senator filed on Thursday.

“Jay Collins, Danny Alvarez file Wilton Simpson-backed agriculture legislation” via Florida Politics — Sen. Collins and Rep. Alvarez are pushing legislation to revamp several rules pertaining to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with the backing of Agriculture Commissioner Simpson. “This legislation reflects our continued commitment to supporting and protecting Florida’s farmers, ranchers, and growers, enhancing consumer protection and transparency, and building upon good governance,” Simpson said. “By supporting our future farmers’ 4-H and FFA activities, banning ‘cultivated meat,’ and expanding safeguards for agricultural producers and consumers, we aim to promote a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Florida.”

“Blaise Ingoglia calls for drug cartels to be designated as terrorist groups” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Mexican drug cartels are guilty of engaging in myriad illicit acts, from kidnapping, human trafficking and drug smuggling to extortion, murder and routinely breaching the United States border. Sen. Ingoglia says that’s more than enough reason to designate them as terrorist organizations, a move that would unlock more foreign sanction options and ease indictments of their accomplices. Ingoglia filed a measure this week (SM 1020) calling on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to label cartels as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). Doing so, the measure said, would enable “appropriate means (to) be initiated to mitigate and, eventually, eliminate (cartels’) operations.”

“Lawmakers want to end 3-day waiting periods for rifles, shotguns” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — A Southwest Florida State Senator wants to eliminate a statewide three-day waiting period to buy a rifle or a shotgun, undoing one of the changes enacted after the Parkland mass shooting. State Sen. Jonathan Martin’s bill would keep the waiting period in place for handgun purchases while ending it for other firearms. The Fort Myers Republican’s proposal (SB 1124) has alarmed gun control advocates who fear it will make it easier for unstable people to quickly access weapons, including the AR-15 rifle used in some of the nation’s deadliest mass shootings. “The last thing we need is to change state law to allow people to make impulse purchases of AR-15s,” said Carlos Guillermo Smith. “This law has saved lives. There is no reason whatsoever to repeal it.”

“Colleges’ presidential searches would need more than one finalist, under new bill” via Scott Travis of the Orlando Sentinel — State Sen. Tina Polsky filed a bill this week that would require a college or university to select three to five finalists whose names would become public. Her bill is in response to a string of recent searches that resulted in only one publicly named finalist, including former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse at the University of Florida. “We would like to have more than one finalist so there’s some modicum of choice and public input for a public university president,” Polsky said. “If they only put forward one name, there’s no decision to be made. That means you won. The person got the job.” The names of all applicants for college and university presidents were public until 2022.

“Proposal bans traffic light camera fines” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — A new Florida resolution would ban traffic signal cameras being used to impose penalties on drivers failing to stop at red lights. The resolution from Sen. Ileana Garcia proposes an amendment to the Florida Constitution, outlawing government-run “traffic infraction detectors” in nearly all cases. It applies to the detectors operated either by the state or its “political subdivisions.” However, it still allows the use of such detectors in school speed zone road sections. Red-light cameras are mostly used in Florida’s major urban or high population-density areas, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties. There are also red-light cameras in the Tampa Bay area. They are rarer in Southwest Florida and the northern half of the state, including Jacksonville and Tallahassee.

“New law aims to help law enforcement better serve individuals with disabilities” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The law will help law enforcement create databases of individuals within their community suffering from disabilities. Those databases can be used to help law enforcement navigate interactions with those individuals or notify law enforcement if someone is missing. Lawmakers approved the “Protect Our Loved Ones Act” (HB 1275) during the 2023 Session. “These registries will provide some peace of mind for caregivers and an extra level of protection for those impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” said Alex Anderson, vice president of public policy at the Alzheimer’s Association Florida chapters.

“Thousands of books were pulled from school shelves in Florida in 2023. What to expect in 2024” via Danielle Prieur of WUSF — Thousands of books were pulled off Florida school classroom and library shelves this year. The removals were in response to a new law, HB 1069, that took effect in Florida. The law made it easier to challenge any book that the state defines as pornographic, containing sexual conduct, or age inappropriate. The Florida Freedom to Read Project, a nonprofit that advocates against restricting book bans and access, says Escambia County removed over 1,500 books, the most in Florida. In Central Florida, Orange County pulled nearly 700, Seminole County about 100 and Volusia County is still reviewing hundreds of books. Stephana Ferrell, the project’s co-founder and director of research and insight, says she expects more of the same in 2024.

“Dan Daley rips North Springs water district for its ‘flat out disregard for the law’” via Bob Norman of the Florida Trident — Days after the Florida Auditor General found the North Springs Improvement District (NSID) had violated state laws and stymied competition while it handed out millions in public contracts, Rep. Daley, a Coral Springs Democrat, has slammed the district for what he called “commonplace” disregard for the law. Daley excoriated NSID management for failing to obtain building permits for construction projects in Coral Springs, where, along with Parkland, the district supplies about 40,000 residents with water and sewer service. “It has come to our office’s attention that NSID is once again flagrantly disregarding state and local law,” Daley wrote in the letter addressed to Board President Vincent Moretti.

“‘Potentially disastrous:’ Lawmakers confront AI political ads” via Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — Lawmakers, political consultants, academics and tech giants are taking notice of the powerful role AI could play in the future. “I don’t think we are ready for it,” said Kevin Cate, a Tallahassee-based media consultant who makes ads for Democrats. “I don’t think the laws are ready for it. It is potentially disastrous for self-governance.” Cate said he doesn’t use AI when making his ads, but it is something he is watching as it becomes harder to distinguish between fact and fiction in today’s political landscape. “You could potentially incite violence, distrust,” he said. “It is kind of ripping at the moral fabric of the truth.” Lawmakers in Tallahassee and Washington are exploring ways to tackle the issue.

“Casino, poker room owners asks Florida Supreme Court to end Seminole Tribe’s sports betting” via Devoun Cetoute and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — In a quest to quash a pact between the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the DeSantis administration that launched online sports betting, the owners of Bonita Springs Poker Room told Florida’s Supreme Court this week that it’s the job of voters to approve the multibillion-dollar endeavor, not Florida legislators. The recent filing with the state’s Supreme Court puts the Havenick family, the Bonita Springs owners and former owners of Miami’s Magic City Casino, on two tracks to try to kill a plan set in motion by DeSantis and state legislators.

“Visa, Mastercard are lobbying for inflated credit card fees in Florida” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — The issue involves the so-called “swipe fees” that stores and restaurants pay whenever a customer buys something with a credit or debit card. The average fee, which is set by card processors like Visa and Mastercard, is around 2.24%. A restaurant owner in Tampa recently wrote that his average swipe fees range from 3% to 3.5%. (Swipe fees on debit cards are more tightly regulated by the federal government.) Visa also charges that swipe fee on the sales tax, too. So, say you make that $100 purchase in a Florida county with 7% sales tax, and charge $107 total to your Visa. The store pays $3.21 in swipe fees — allowing Visa and the banks to pocket an extra 21 cents. It’s a marginal increase. But it adds up: Stores in Florida paid an estimated $288.2 million on swipe fees charged on sales taxes during the state’s 2021-22 fiscal year.

“Lawmakers have ideas to fix the homeowners insurance crisis” via Lawrence Mower of the Miami Herald — As state lawmakers reconvene for the annual Legislative Session next month, one of the top issues they’re hearing from constituents about is the state’s homeowners insurance crisis. Naturally, some lawmakers and officials have ideas. DeSantis, in the proposed budget he unveiled in early December, wants to cut insurance taxes, which would have a nominal effect on Floridians’ premiums. The state’s insurance regulator, Mike Yaworsky, said in mid-December that he was interested in legislation to increase insurers’ transparency. In legislation filed so far, lawmakers are proposing other solutions, including giving direct subsidies to struggling Floridians and allowing the state-run Citizens Property Insurance to cover more homes.

“How ‘cherry-picking’ policies let one insurer win big in Florida’s insurance crisis” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — Was starting an insurance company in Florida really that simple? It was February 2022, and Bruce Lucas had joined “The Insurance Guys” to talk about his new tech-insurance startup, Slide. But first, the Alabama-based hosts needed him to spell something out: If they too wanted to open up a carrier in the Sunshine State, they “could essentially take over a bundle” of policies from the state and then “those people would essentially get a letter saying, ‘Hey, you are now part of (the new) insurance company?’” Yes, Lucas said. And then the former corporate attorney laid out how this system has enabled him to become one of the most successful and influential insurance executives in Florida.

— LEGISLATIVE PREVIEWS —

“Bryan Ávila tackles fraudulent notaries, espionage, crowd control” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As the 2024 Legislative Session nears, Miami Springs Republican Rep. Ávila is prioritizing three measures that reflect resident feedback his office received this year. Each bill centers on a form of security — financial, emergency or international — and all benefit the community, he said. “And it’s really all about community,” he said. “As always, I’m focusing on my residents, what I hear back from them and what we’re seeing in our community.” Atop Ávila’s list is SB 356, which would stiffen penalties for notary fraud. It would hike the penalty for notarizing signatures on real estate documents if the signer is absent to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.

“Shevrin Jones targets no-cash businesses, community violence, revisionist history” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — For Democratic Sen. Jones, another Legislative Session means another shot at enacting policies to improve the lives of Floridians in and outside his South Florida district. To that end, he’s filed nearly two dozen bills with various aims, from addressing student food insecurity and testing body cameras at a notorious women’s prison to adding more oversight and guardrails for property insurers. Every measure matters, Jones said, but there are five about which he’s especially passionate. The first (SB 106) would curb a growing trend of no-cash businesses in the state by prohibiting most brick-and-mortar operations from refusing paper and coin payments. A similar measure Jones carried in 2022 died without a hearing.

—”Jones reflects on 2023 wins for students, residents” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

“Tina Polsky prioritizes mental health care, voting rights, baby screenings” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — In Boca Raton Sen. Polsky’s ambitious slate of bills for the coming 2024 Legislative Session, there’s no shortage of variety, from protections for public employees who use medical marijuana to easing property insurance claim resolutions. But of all the measures she’s carried into the New Year, three aimed at shoring up Florida’s shortage of mental health care specialists, providing clarity to re-enfranchised voters and expanding neonatal screenings take precedence. The first measure (SB 164) is Polsky’s No. 1 priority. It would simply add people seeking mental health counseling degrees to the Florida Reimbursement Assistance for Medical Education (FRAME) Program, a state scholarship initiative that currently benefits doctors, physician assistants and nurses.

“Christine Hunschofsky highlights social work, homeowner protections, gun safety” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Last year, all three bills Parkland Democratic Rep. Hunschofsky designated as top priorities passed and became law. She’s now hoping for a repeat of that success with three policy proposals filed for the 2024 Legislative Session. The first (HB 99) would authorize Florida to become a member of the Social Work Licensure Compact, a burgeoning interstate agreement to allow social workers licensed in one member state to practice in other participating states. Hunschofsky also filed a related measure (HB 101) that would ensure the personal information of social workers participating in the program is kept private.

“Vicki Lopez unveils ‘Condo 3.0’ proposal to shore up building safety, Board accountability” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Since winning her House seat in 2022, Rep. Lopez has made it part of her legislative mission to improve regulations of residential towers in Florida to ensure there isn’t another tragedy like the condo collapse in Surfside. Her work helped lead to a voluminous legislative package in 2023 that improved measures lawmakers passed the year before to boost condominium safety, supervision and oversight. But the changes weren’t enough, according to Lopez, a Miami Republican who spoke with Florida Politics to preview new legislation she believes will shore up many of the remaining deficiencies. She called the measure “Condo 3.0.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Linda Trocine makes clear she’s staying neutral in Florida GOP Chair race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trocine, Seminole County State Committee member, sent an email to Executive Committee members saying she will not issue a public endorsement. That came after National Committeeman Peter Feaman included her in a list of initial supporters. “I made a conscious decision when I announced my run for National Committeewoman that I would not endorse in the National Committeeman race,” Trocine wrote in an email. Feaman said there was a timing issue with the endorsement announcement, but he understands now that she intends to stay out of the Chair race.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Francis Suarez vetoes changes to voting map, citing ‘appearance of impropriety’” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — Miami Mayor Suarez has vetoed a resolution, taking action that could derail an effort by District 1 Commissioner Miguel Angel Gabela to live in a single-family home he owns that was within his district’s boundaries before the voting map changed this year. After living in an investment property he owns to run for office, Gabela’s been in a protracted battle with the city over whether he’s eligible to hold office based on where he lives. Suarez said in order to address an “appearance of impropriety” for Gabela, the Commissioner should recuse himself from any such vote that could benefit him, including one that would allow him to move back into his home.

“‘We are not that’: How one Florida county is defying DeSantis at the 2024 Rose Parade” via Angie Orellana Hernandez of The Los Angeles Times — Stacy Ritter knew she had to do something big to distinguish Fort Lauderdale from DeSantis. So Ritter came to California and enlisted 45,000 flowers; a raft of Brussels sprouts; the nephew of the late Harvey Milk, one of the country’s first openly gay elected officials; and what amounts to a two-hour televised ad, also known as the 135th annual Rose Parade, that is viewed by millions. Thanks to Ritter, president and chief executive of Visit Lauderdale, her county now has its first Rose Parade float, complete with rainbow umbrellas and a slogan she hopes will counteract DeSantis’ march to the right: “Everyone under the sun.”

“Port Everglades Director resigns, Chip LaMarca floated to replace him” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — After close to four years on the job, Port Everglades Director Jonathan Daniels is leaving one of the world’s busiest cruise home ports and cargo harbors in February. One potential replacement for him is already being floated: Lighthouse Point state Rep. LaMarca. Daniels, who came on as Director in mid-2020, announced his pending departure last week in an email to Port Everglades employees. He confirmed he accepted a new position, effective Feb. 5, with the Maryland Department of Transportation as executive director of Port Administration and the Port of Baltimore. Margaret Stapleton, director of the Broward County Office of Public Communications, said the recruitment process for the next Port Everglades Director hasn’t yet begun. “There is a national recruitment forthcoming,” she said.

“Hatch Act questions arise over Richard Del Toro fundraising email” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Del Toro, St. Lucie County Sheriff candidate, distributed an e-vite claiming law enforcement leaders backed his candidacy. However, such political activity by officers in an official capacity may violate Hatch Act limits. It could even impact Del Toro’s own activity as a candidate, as he currently serves as Port St. Lucie’s interim Police Chief. At one point, Del Toro’s campaign attributed Fort Pierce Chief Diane Hobley-Burney as part of a host committee for a fundraiser. Yet she has made no endorsement in the race and said she never will.

“Clinic billed Allstate millions for unnecessary, life-threatening surgeries, suit says” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Allstate Insurance Company is accusing a Florida-based medical clinic of fraudulently performing unnecessary, life-threatening spinal surgeries and billing for surgeries not performed, then justifying them on invoices with falsified medical records. The defendant, Florida Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, is accused of violating laws originally created to fight organized crime. The clinic has offices in six Florida locations. Allstate, in a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, accused the clinic and its owner, Dr. Ravi Xavier, of perpetrating an “insurance fraud scheme” designed to elicit payments from the insurer. The insurer says it paid millions of dollars to resolve insurance claims “that were based on the false, fabricated, unlawful, and improper medical services” described in the lawsuit.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Brevard officials hope to get Brightline train stop, but that could be years away” via Dave Berman of Florida Today — “Stations are not cheap,” said Laura Carter, assistant director of the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization, who added that a station could cost as much as $100 million to build. Although Brightline helped fund station development in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and worked with the airport in developing the Orlando station, it has made no funding commitment for a Brevard station. Carter said she expects that, if Brightline decides to have a stop in Brevard, funding for a station would have to come from other sources, potentially including at the federal, state, county and municipal levels. A combined public/private sector partnership could also be a possibility.

“Orange County’s new wetlands ordinance aims to protect ‘earth’s kidneys’” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County is strengthening its protections for the area’s vast expanse of wetlands, delicate but critical natural areas often imperiled by pressure for new development. The updated rules, effective June 1, were two years in the making but won unanimous approval at the County Board’s final meeting of 2023. Wetlands, sometimes called the earth’s kidneys because they filter pollutants from water that flows through them, account for 162,000 acres, about a quarter of the county’s area, but have shrunk at rates alarming to environmental groups. They also help prevent neighborhood flooding by absorbing runoff from heavy rains.

“Eagle Lake nearly loses majority of Commission in resignations over financial forms” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — Less than a week before New Year’s Day, it appeared that Eagle Lake would enter 2024 without enough City Commissioners to take any official actions. Three Commissioners submitted letters of resignation. All three cited a state law taking effect Jan. 1 that compels local elected officials to disclose more detailed financial information than previously required. Had the three Commissioners, Mayor Cory Coler, Vice Mayor Suzy Wilson and Commissioner Scott Clark, all gone through with their resignations, the five-member Board would have been left without a quorum, the minimum number needed to perform more than ceremonial functions.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Adam Ross will run for Pinellas Tax Collector” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Just one day after Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas announced he would not seek re-election, his preferred successor has entered the race. Ross, a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office, announced he would run to replace Thomas. “I’m announcing my campaign today to build upon the excellent track record Pinellas families expect from their Tax Collector,” Ross said. “I know my experience as Executive Director of the State Attorney’s office managing over $49 million in public funds and an office of over 400 employees will translate well to this new role.”

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Mayor Donna Deegan says removing statues from Confederate monument will ‘move this city forward’” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — Deegan said her decision to remove statues from the Confederate monument in Springfield Park came after it became clear City Council was unwilling to take any action in the community debate over whether Confederate tributes should be in public spaces. City Council members pledged two years ago they would take the lead by exploring a range of options, but they did not follow through by determining what the city should do. “If I have the opportunity to move this city forward, I’m going to do that,” Deegan said. “This is one of the things I promised to do, and I was grateful for the opportunity to do it.”

“Judge wants to keep JEA trial on schedule. That will take a frenzy of work” via Nate Monroe of the Florida Times-Union — U.S. District Judge Brian Davis this week said he anticipates overseeing the trial of JEA’s former top executives “as scheduled” Feb. 5, though his scheduling order left the door open to considering more delays as a mountain of pretrial controversies remain for Davis to sort out before jury selection can begin. Davis, who is taking senior status at the end of the year, acknowledged the work he had to do in a recent hearing. Since their indictment in March 2022 on wire fraud and conspiracy charges, defense lawyers for ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and former CFO Ryan Wannemacher have staged an aggressive effort to get the indictment thrown out or disqualify the lead federal prosecutor from trying the case.

“Tensions flare in Walton County as county administrator faces possible firing” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Tensions boiled over as the Walton County Board of County Commissioners held a discussion over the possible termination of County Administrator Quinn Robinson, brought on by a vote of no confidence by Commissioner Tony Anderson. The original motion for Robinson’s dismissal was brought up during a special meeting on Nov. 13. No action was taken by the Board to fire Robinson. “The document does not come close to satisfying our direction as far as I’m concerned,” Anderson said on Tuesday. “It’s insubordination that (Robinson) didn’t do what we asked.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Carmine Marceno amplifies community outreach as year draws to a close” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lee County Sheriff Marceno heads into an election year in 2024, when he hopes voters keep him for a second full term. Meanwhile, he has stepped up community outreach over the past year to engage his deputies with the community they are sworn to protect. Here are a few of the highlights from the end of the year. All photos are courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office regularly dispatches the Ice Cream Response Team to schools to scoop sweets for youngsters. An ice cream truck screened with images of the Sheriff dining with area children pulls up to schools and serves goodies to winners of “Do The Right Thing” awards.

“Richard Corcoran says New College business plan ‘wildly misrepresented’” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — New College President Corcoran said a long-term plan for desired capital improvements has been wildly misread. He said a five-year business plan requested by the state has wrongly been viewed as a demand for massive additional funding from the state. At a Board of Governors meeting in November, Corcoran presented a formal business plan that included $400 million for initial capital outlay on campus, a number first reported on the Higher Ed Dive blog and repeated in media reports frequently. But Corcoran said the university was asked for a list of capital needs, and that number has been misunderstood.

— TOP OPINION —

“Looking ahead to 5 things that will shape the 2024 Election” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — A Haley win in New Hampshire or South Carolina is neither impossible nor irrelevant. Her path to victory in New Hampshire is still fairly narrow. Her recent stumble in answering a question about the cause of the Civil War may halt her momentum.

But if she regained her footing and did manage to pull off an upset in New Hampshire or South Carolina, it would still carry symbolic significance.

There’s a possible chain of events in which the combination of a trial and a Haley win winds up mattering more than we might guess today.

Maybe the criminal trial of Trump will not go down as “the greatest political spectacle of our lives” or something similarly grandiose, but it’s hard to think of anything like it that’s ever been scheduled on the political calendar.

As 2024 begins, voters poised to decide the election look very, very different from the swing voters of lore. They’re disproportionately young, Black and Hispanic. Whether these voters return to Biden is one of the biggest questions of the cycle.

There’s another place that disaffected young, Black and Hispanic voters might go: a third-party candidate, like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In many ways, the outlook for Biden in 2024 ought to be bright. But there’s a catch: Some of these favorable winds have been at Biden’s back for most of the last year, and he appears weaker than ever.

The President gets older every day. To the extent his age, stumbles and stutters explain why voters lack confidence in his leadership and the direction of the country, there’s not much reason to expect it to get better. It might get worse.

— OPINIONS —

“How to stand up to Trump” via Debbie Dingell for The New York Times — What I would encourage people to do, if attacked by Trump or his supporters, is to not be afraid to challenge the attack. Try to de-escalate the situation by presenting an alternative point of view calmly. Don’t let them bait you to descend to their level. Because that animosity is exacerbating the problem: We are watching very premeditated and carefully chosen words and actions by Trump that are stoking anger, further fueling a lack of trust in many institutions and creating a climate that is threatening democracy. Beware, the dangers are real. We need to hold people accountable for their words.

“Stop trying to eject Trump from the ballot. It won’t work.” via Matt Lewis of the Daily Beast — I’ve listened to enough experts on both sides of the subject to know that while it is plausible to say that Trump fits the legal definition for disqualification, following through on it is by no means a slam dunk. It’s difficult for me to imagine the Supreme Court telling one of the two major political parties that their likely nominee can be kept off the ballot in some states — all based on a vague section of the Constitution that could be interpreted in multiple ways (is Trump an “officer of the military,” what exactly is an “insurrection,” does someone have to have been convicted of committing insurrection to qualify, etc.?). Of course, there would still be a major backlash.

“Amidst campaign freefall, DeSantis may now let Floridians get federal energy money” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — Late last Summer, thousands of Floridians were furious to learn that, even though Congress and the White House had earmarked millions of dollars to help them with energy costs, they couldn’t access the money. The reason: DeSantis decided to reject the federal rebates as part of his political strategy of opposing most anything Biden supports. But that was a political lifetime ago. Which led us to the story on the front page of Sunday’s newspaper: “DeSantis seeks energy-saving rebates in apparent change of heart.” Yes, the Governor is now apparently a fan of the money he previously rejected. So why the change of heart on this energy-rebate program? Well, aside from DeSantis’ desperate need for some positive PR to combat his plummeting polling numbers, Florida Democrats also staged an unusually effective counteroffensive.

“On artificial intelligence, EU shows us what not to do” via Jeff Brandes for the Orlando Sentinel — Earlier this month, the European Union (EU) passed historic, sweeping and comprehensive regulations on artificial intelligence (AI). American leaders should consider this extremely restrictive plan as “what not to do” as we determine how to regulate this transformational technology stateside. There is strong consensus among elected officials in both parties, as well as leaders in the technology industry, that some regulation on AI is necessary to protect our national security, defend our critical infrastructure and keep foreign actors from accessing sensitive, personal information. In creating a framework for this emerging technology, we must also consider how AI can enhance our military capability, accelerate productivity, automate difficult tasks, and solve complex problems, among other things. AI has the power to revolutionize our nation and transform our economy. We have the opportunity to harness that power for the greater good.

“Investor lawsuit could reveal more secrets about Florida Power & Light” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — A group of investors filed a complaint in federal court earlier this month alleging executives at Florida Power and Light and its parent company, NextEra, “falsely and misleadingly” denied involvement in a series of controversies across the state, a rolling series of scandals that “shatter the belief that this publicly regulated utility is a safe, secure, and non-volatile investment.” NextEra has indicated it plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. A federal law enacted in the 1990s, intended to deter frivolous securities litigation, sets a high bar plaintiffs must establish to win such cases, and it stays the discovery process until a judge has ruled on the motion to dismiss, meaning the lawsuit against NextEra is unlikely to generate any significant revelations for months.

“FSU is suing ACC instead of looking in mirror and taking responsibility” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — If I were an attorney, this would be my legal advice for the ACC in its groundbreaking legal battle with FSU: Turn the tables. Put the onus on the Seminoles. Recite the quote I used to recite to my young daughters every day when I dropped them off for school and still tell them to this day even though they’re adults: “MGD — Make Good Decisions.” Full disclosure: I hope the Seminoles figure out a way to get out of the ACC because I would love to see them playing in a more football-relevant conference like the SEC or Big Ten. However, the Seminoles must also look in the mirror and take personal responsibility.

“On satanic idols and free speech” via David French of The New York Times — One has to understand the extent to which many religious activists believe that free speech itself is responsible for America’s ongoing secularization and purported moral decline. They believe the doctrine of viewpoint neutrality — that is, the requirement that the government treat private speakers equally in their access to government facilities — is a proxy for moral relativism. Few people are more eager to take advantage of free speech rights than people who possess deep moral convictions. Humility isn’t relativism, and even people who believe that absolute truth exists should possess enough humility to recognize they don’t know all that truth. Prudent people know that they will not always rule. This is the most pragmatic case for free speech.

Happy birthday to former Rick Scott spokesperson Chris Hartline and our friend Erin Mitchell.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.