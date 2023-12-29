December 29, 2023
Ron DeSantis confirms New Hampshire debate plan

A.G. GancarskiDecember 29, 20233min1

Israel Palestinians DeSantis
The Governor is in single digits in Granite State polls, so TV exposure might help.

New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation Presidential Primary is on Jan. 23, and Florida’s Governor will be part of at least two debates in the Granite State.

The Ron DeSantis campaign confirmed that the candidate would debate other Republican candidates on Jan. 21 on CNN. This event follows a debate on New Hampshire’s WMUR three days prior.

“Given the short amount of time between the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire’s primary, participating in multiple debates on different networks is the best way for Granite State voters to hear the contrast between the candidates as well as their closing arguments,” said Communications Director Andrew Romeo.

Romeo went on to cast aspersions on two rivals of his client.

Nikki Haley’s recent flub about the cause of the Civil War shows that she isn’t ready for prime time, but this debate will give her an opportunity to finally clean up her mess with the people of New Hampshire. And for Donald Trump, this debate will provide him with the perfect setting to stop cowering behind his teleprompter and step into the arena.”

It’s not entirely clear if New Hampshire voters care who steps into the arena, however, if polls mean anything.

An American Research Group survey shows a two-person race, with just 4 points separating Donald Trump (33%) and Nikki Haley (29%). Ron DeSantis, at just 6%, is also 7 points behind Chris Christie (13%) in the ARG poll, and just 1 point ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy.

A survey from the St. Anselm College Survey Center likewise found DeSantis at 6%, with the pollster claiming his support has “all but disappeared.”

According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 8% in the state puts him behind Trump, Haley and Christie, but ahead of Ramaswamy.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    December 29, 2023 at 2:32 pm

    What did Nikki said it was, economics?

    Slavery is another word for trickle down economics.

    Did she say it was states rights? Like the overturn of Roe v Wade allegedly was?

    She’s just being one of today’s G0P, pretending their true isn’t some hideous thing but we all know better by now

    Reply

