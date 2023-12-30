December 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Capitol to be lit up in Florida State colors
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 8/11/20-Florida State University Football Coach Mike Norvell, left, walks off the indoor practice field with Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, after a news conference on resuming collegiate sports at the FSU Tuesday in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. GancarskiDecember 30, 20234min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis now says it would take ’12 hours’ to ‘flatten’ the Bahamas

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis denounces Dred Scott decision

Culture WarsHeadlines

Nikki Haley responds to Ron DeSantis’ ‘word salad’ take on her Civil War position

FLAPOL081120CH36
Gov. DeSantis says the Seminoles were 'wrongfully excluded' from the Playoffs.

Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in New Hampshire, but that’s not stopping him from a tribute to the Florida State Seminoles ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl.

However, in classic DeSantis style, the announcement that the Capitol will be illuminated nightly through Jan. 1 is backlit by grievance.

“After achieving an undefeated college football season and winning the ACC championship, the Florida State Seminoles were wrongfully excluded from the college football playoffs. While the College Football Playoff Committee failed to recognize the Seminoles with a well-deserved spot in the playoffs, Florida will continue to honor their remarkable season,” DeSantis wrote in a memo to  Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development.

“As a mark of respect for their hard work to achieve a perfect season, and to recognize that the Seminoles should be playing for a National Championship, the Florida State Capitol will be lit each night in garnet and gold beginning at sunset on December 30, 2023, through January 1, 2024,” DeSantis said.

The announcement comes just hours after DeSantis’ spokesperson suggested it was pointless for Seminoles to dress out for the game in Miami against the Georgia Bulldogs.

“These young men aren’t going to throw their coming professional careers away for Disney’s TV ratings when they aren’t playing for a championship,” asserted Jeremy Redfern. Why would they?”

The Governor previously promised $1 million from the new budget to sue the College Football Playoff potentially over the exclusion of the Atlantic Coast Conference champs.

He contends “the damages being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference.”

It’s unclear what remedy would ultimately satisfy DeSantis. During previous remarks on the Seminoles’ playoff snub, he has said regarding an expanded field that “maybe it’s probably too many teams because there’s a happy medium between having a playoff, which I think we should, to where the regular season doesn’t mean as much anymore.”

12 teams will be in next year, but that’s too late for today’s FSU football team.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis now says it would take '12 hours' to 'flatten' the Bahamas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories