Florida Capitol to be lit up in Florida State colors

Gov. Ron DeSantis may be in New Hampshire, but that’s not stopping him from a tribute to the Florida State Seminoles ahead of Saturday’s Orange Bowl.

However, in classic DeSantis style, the announcement that the Capitol will be illuminated nightly through Jan. 1 is backlit by grievance.

“After achieving an undefeated college football season and winning the ACC championship, the Florida State Seminoles were wrongfully excluded from the college football playoffs. While the College Football Playoff Committee failed to recognize the Seminoles with a well-deserved spot in the playoffs, Florida will continue to honor their remarkable season,” DeSantis wrote in a memo to Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development.

“As a mark of respect for their hard work to achieve a perfect season, and to recognize that the Seminoles should be playing for a National Championship, the Florida State Capitol will be lit each night in garnet and gold beginning at sunset on December 30, 2023, through January 1, 2024,” DeSantis said.

The announcement comes just hours after DeSantis’ spokesperson suggested it was pointless for Seminoles to dress out for the game in Miami against the Georgia Bulldogs.

“These young men aren’t going to throw their coming professional careers away for Disney’s TV ratings when they aren’t playing for a championship,” asserted Jeremy Redfern. Why would they?”

The Governor previously promised $1 million from the new budget to sue the College Football Playoff potentially over the exclusion of the Atlantic Coast Conference champs.

He contends “the damages being in that College Football Playoff versus being in the Orange Bowl is a big, big difference.”

It’s unclear what remedy would ultimately satisfy DeSantis. During previous remarks on the Seminoles’ playoff snub, he has said regarding an expanded field that “maybe it’s probably too many teams because there’s a happy medium between having a playoff, which I think we should, to where the regular season doesn’t mean as much anymore.”

12 teams will be in next year, but that’s too late for today’s FSU football team.