Fundraiser Jon Stewart joins lobbying team at The Southern Group

The Southern Group is hiring fundraiser Jon Stewart to work as a lobbyist in the firm’s Tampa Bay office.

“We are so pleased that Jon is joining The Southern Group,” said Seth McKeel, a former Representative and now managing partner of The Southern Group’s Tampa Bay office.

“I’ve seen Jon become a true force in the Tampa and Hillsborough political scene, and his prodigious list of contacts will serve him well in this new position.”

Stewart has worked as a fundraiser on campaigns based primarily in the Tampa region. “Fundraisers make great lobbyists because they’ve mastered the art of relationships,” McKeel added. “That mastery translates to powerfully delivering results for our clients.”

Stewart has helped elect Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen; he has also done work for Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is based in South Florida.

“Jon Stewart is talented and resourceful, a dynamic force in fundraising and consulting,” Clendenin said. “His ability to build strong relationships and strategic insight were invaluable in my organization. I’m confident as a member of the Southern Group Team, he’ll help lead his clients to success.”

Stewart earned an environmental policy degree from the University of South Florida. As he began his career in The Process, Florida Politics named Stewart one of the Top 30 Under 30 in 2016.

“Collaborating with Jon Stewart on multiple campaigns has been a true pleasure. His strategic prowess and unwavering commitment have been invaluable,” Cohen said. “Jon’s ability to build meaningful connections is an asset, and I look forward to seeing his continued success.”

Stewart will be working on “Tampa local policy and government relations,” according to a release from The Southern Group on the hire.

“It’s an honor to be joining The Southern Group,” Stewart said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work with the incredible leaders in the Tampa Bay area.”