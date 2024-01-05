Oklahoma or Arkansas? Ron DeSantis eyes move for DOJ Civil Rights Division

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to workshop potential new homes for subdivisions of the federal government, arguing that Civil Rights enforcement from the Justice Department shouldn’t be in Washington, D.C.

The Republican Presidential candidate said on KCPS Radio that “if we took, like, the Civil Rights division from Department of Justice (DOJ) and sent it to Oklahoma or Arkansas, you would get a change into how these things are going.”

The Governor had pitched Oklahoma as a home for the DOJ division before, but Arkansas is a new addition to the spiel.

He also repeated his recent assertion that Iowa should get “first dibs” on a relocated Department of Agriculture.

DeSantis had initially argued that Iowa should be the home for the DOJ Civil Rights Division. He said back in August he would “tell all our Cabinet Secretaries that they must reduce their D.C. area footprint by at least 50%.”

“We’re going to be taking parts of these agencies and moving them to other parts of the country. So if Iowa wants the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, just let us know, maybe we’ll make that happen.”