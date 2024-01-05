January 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Oklahoma or Arkansas? Ron DeSantis eyes move for DOJ Civil Rights Division

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 5, 20242min1

Related Articles

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Jan. 6 wouldn’t have happened if he were President

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Central Florida hotel association backs Erika Booth in HD 35 race

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says legalizing weed would boost black market

DeSantis NBD Iowa
The Governor continues to workshop new locations for the federal agency.

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to workshop potential new homes for subdivisions of the federal government, arguing that Civil Rights enforcement from the Justice Department shouldn’t be in Washington, D.C.

The Republican Presidential candidate said on KCPS Radio that “if we took, like, the Civil Rights division from Department of Justice (DOJ) and sent it to Oklahoma or Arkansas, you would get a change into how these things are going.”

The Governor had pitched Oklahoma as a home for the DOJ division before, but Arkansas is a new addition to the spiel.

He also repeated his recent assertion that Iowa should get “first dibs” on a relocated Department of Agriculture.

DeSantis had initially argued that Iowa should be the home for the DOJ Civil Rights Division. He said back in August he would “tell all our Cabinet Secretaries that they must reduce their D.C. area footprint by at least 50%.”

“We’re going to be taking parts of these agencies and moving them to other parts of the country. So if Iowa wants the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, just let us know, maybe we’ll make that happen.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis says legalizing weed would boost black market

nextCentral Florida hotel association backs Erika Booth in HD 35 race

One comment

  • Dont Say FLA

    January 5, 2024 at 2:23 pm

    I highly recommend the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa for Rhonda’s new and improved Civil Rights HQ.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories