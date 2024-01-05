Central Florida hotel association backs Erika Booth in HD 35 race

The tourism industry is putting its strength behind Republican Erika Booth in a critical Central Florida Special Election.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s political action committee and political committee board endorsed the Osceola County School Board member in House District 35.

“CFHLA PAC and PC is excited to continue our endorsement and support Erika Booth in this important and upcoming special general election,” said Jay Leonard, general manager of the Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista Disney Springs Resort Area and Chair of the CFHLA PAC and PC.

“As a longtime educator and current School Board member, Erika understands the importance of tourism and the positive impacts it has on our community. Plus, she is willing to seek the workforce development solutions in Tallahassee that will help to support the future of the hospitality industry and its workers, along with the continued vitality of our community.”

Booth emerged as the Republican nominee in November. She faces Democratic nominee Tom Keen.

The two will face off in a Jan. 16 Special Election to succeed former Rep. Fred Hawkins, a St. Cloud Republican who resigned his seat to take over as President of South Florida State College.

The Central Florida district, which covers much of the area around the Walt Disney World theme parks, has a heavy concentration of hotels and hospitality workers. As a result, the CFHLA boasts being the largest regional lodging association in the U.S., with its members representing approximately 80% of some 129,500 hotel rooms in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Its membership also includes more than 500 supplier organizations that do business with the hospitality and tourism industries.

Early voting in the Special Election begins on Saturday at locations in Orange and Osceola counties.

The district is considered a battleground, and both parties have invested heavily in the race.