Law firm Jones Walker returns to Tallahassee

Jones Walker is reopening its Tallahassee office, which will be led by longtime lobbyist Marc Dunbar.

The firm’s return to the capital city is a direct result of a successful and long-standing strategic alliance with the Dean Mead law firm, which bid farewell to Tallahassee on Jan. 1

A total of nine attorneys and government relations professionals will join Jones Walker to maximize a larger client delivery platform while continuing to work closely with Dean Mead attorneys, consistent with the strategic partnership that began in 2019. Dean Mead will continue its focus on core clients in the Central, Southwest, and eastern regions of Florida.

“Jones Walker is looking forward to reestablishing itself in the Tallahassee market,” said Jones Walker Managing Partner Bill Hines. “We are pleased to welcome back an exceptionally talented group of professionals and the premier government relations practice in the capitol region. We are also eager to add esteemed attorneys who will strengthen our tax and litigation practices in Florida.”

Dunbar and Daniel Russell return to the firm’s Government Relations Practice Group as Partners. Jennifer Ungru and Christopher Moya return to the practice as Directors. William Hall III returns to the firm as a Partner in the Litigation Practice Group and Daniel McGinn returns as a Special Counsel in the Tax Practice Group.

“We are excited to rejoin the Jones Walker family and look forward to continuing the successes we experienced when we were last together,” Dunbar said.

Additionally, Peter Dunbar and Martha Edenfield are joining the firm as Special Counsels in the Government Relations Practice Group and French Brown IV is joining as a Partner in the Tax Practice Group.