Feldman Strategies brings on Val Demings alum, Anna Breedlove

Feldman Strategies, a progressive strategic communication firm serving public, private and political clients, is adding veteran political strategist Anna Breedlove to its team.

Breedlove is the firm’s first hire since bringing on Emma Thomas one year ago.

Breedlove will serve as associate director. Monday, Jan. 8 is her first day.

“As Feldman Strategies continues to grow and take on new challenges, we are excited to be adding Anna to our team as Associate Director,” said Andrew Feldman, Founder and Principal of Feldman Strategies.

“Her perspective and experience will be invaluable as we head into 2024 and beyond. Anna’s history of creating compelling messaging that moves the needle, managing nimble teams, and creating multichannel communication strategies will be a welcome addition as we deliver for progressive leaders and organizations in a competitive media landscape.”

Breedlove comes to Feldman Strategies from the Kentucky Democratic Party where she served as Communications Director, helping to craft the party’s messaging for Gov. Andy Beshear’s successful re-election as a Democrat in an otherwise red state.

In the 2022 Midterm cycle, Breedlove served as deputy communications director for Val Demmings’ U.S. Senate campaign. Though Demings was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the campaign overperformed other Democrats on the ballot, including former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Breedlove also served as a campaign manager for former state Sen. Janet Cruz.

“As we head into 2024, I’m excited to be joining a firm that is on the front line of so many of the important progressive battles in front of us: access to reproductive care, combatting extremism, and better working conditions and wages for workers,” Breedlove said.

“Coming off the campaign trail, I’m looking forward continuing to do the work that I love as an extension of these teams, while helping Feldman Strategies deliver impactful narratives and shape the critical stories of all those we work with.”

Breedlove has extensive experience in campaign communications, working stints in the field as well as in digital strategy in some of Florida’s most competitive races. She was a part of the team running former state Rep. Jennifer Webb’s successful flip in House District 69, putting (if only for two years) the district in Democrats’ hands following the departure of former GOP state Rep. Kathleen Peters.

Breedlove also previously worked for the Florida-based digital firm, Statecraft Digital.

Feldman Strategies expects 2024 to be a big year for the firm, with clients ranging from leading labor unions to progressive advocacy organizations. The firm counts among its clients the American Federation of Teachers, the Association of Flight Attendants and Planned Parenthood, among others.