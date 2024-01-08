January 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Feldman Strategies brings on Val Demings alum, Anna Breedlove
Image via Anna Breedlove LinkedIn.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJanuary 8, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Whitney Fox: A time to reflect on family, children and the future

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Brittany Perkins Castillo named to FEMA National Advisory Council

HeadlinesInfluence

Law firm Jones Walker returns to Tallahassee

Anna Breedlove
'Anna’s history of creating compelling messaging that moves the needle, managing nimble teams, and creating multichannel communication strategies will be a welcome addition.'

Feldman Strategies, a progressive strategic communication firm serving public, private and political clients, is adding veteran political strategist Anna Breedlove to its team.

Breedlove is the firm’s first hire since bringing on Emma Thomas one year ago.

Breedlove will serve as associate director. Monday, Jan. 8 is her first day.

“As Feldman Strategies continues to grow and take on new challenges, we are excited to be adding Anna to our team as Associate Director,” said Andrew Feldman, Founder and Principal of Feldman Strategies.

“Her perspective and experience will be invaluable as we head into 2024 and beyond. Anna’s history of creating compelling messaging that moves the needle, managing nimble teams, and creating multichannel communication strategies will be a welcome addition as we deliver for progressive leaders and organizations in a competitive media landscape.”

Breedlove comes to Feldman Strategies from the Kentucky Democratic Party where she served as Communications Director, helping to craft the party’s messaging for Gov. Andy Beshear’s successful re-election as a Democrat in an otherwise red state.

In the 2022 Midterm cycle, Breedlove served as deputy communications director for Val Demmings’ U.S. Senate campaign. Though Demings was unsuccessful in her bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the campaign overperformed other Democrats on the ballot, including former U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist.

Breedlove also served as a campaign manager for former state Sen. Janet Cruz.

“As we head into 2024, I’m excited to be joining a firm that is on the front line of so many of the important progressive battles in front of us: access to reproductive care, combatting extremism, and better working conditions and wages for workers,” Breedlove said.

“Coming off the campaign trail, I’m looking forward continuing to do the work that I love as an extension of these teams, while helping Feldman Strategies deliver impactful narratives and shape the critical stories of all those we work with.”

Breedlove has extensive experience in campaign communications, working stints in the field as well as in digital strategy in some of Florida’s most competitive races. She was a part of the team running former state Rep. Jennifer Webb’s successful flip in House District 69, putting (if only for two years) the district in Democrats’ hands following the departure of former GOP state Rep. Kathleen Peters.

Breedlove also previously worked for the Florida-based digital firm, Statecraft Digital.

Feldman Strategies expects 2024 to be a big year for the firm, with clients ranging from leading labor unions to progressive advocacy organizations. The firm counts among its clients the American Federation of Teachers, the Association of Flight Attendants and Planned Parenthood, among others.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.8.24

nextPersonnel note: Earl Jones Jr. joins The Fiorentino Group

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories