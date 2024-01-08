Personnel note: Brittany Perkins Castillo named to FEMA National Advisory Council

AshBritt CEO Brittany Perkins Castillo has been appointed to serve on FEMA’s National Advisory Council.

The National Advisory Council advises FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on all aspects of emergency management, including preparedness, protection, response, recovery, and mitigation for disasters and national emergencies.

“I have tremendous respect for FEMA’s mission and for the work of the Council and its members, all leaders in the industry. It is an honor to be appointed to the Council,” said Castillo.

As CEO of the largest emergency management, turn-key logistics, and disaster debris management company in the U.S., Castillo has executive management expertise across the operations, logistics, and legal, financial, and personnel management facets of government contracting. During her eight years as CEO, Castillo has diversified AshBritt into a full-scale government solutions provider, building upon the company’s 30 years of success as the trusted disaster management partner for cities, counties, states, and the Department of Defense.

Castillo will contribute best practices to the Council from her experience as CEO of AshBritt, along with her prior government and public sector work, across emergency events, including natural and man-made disasters, public health crises, homelessness, and migration.

“Our industry is multifaceted and my background as CEO of AshBritt, which has boots on the ground in communities impacted by disasters, is critical in providing a necessary point of view on response and recovery operations. I thank FEMA’s leadership for valuing this operations perspective within the framework of the discussions happening on the NAC,” Castillo said.

AshBritt founder and Chairman Randy Perkins added, “Over 30 years, AshBritt’s reputation is built on operational excellence — supporting governments immediately, safely, efficiently, and effectively as a partner in response and recovery. I am proud of Brittany’s leadership as CEO, as the next generation of AshBritt, and I am proud of her appointment to the NAC. She is uniquely positioned to support FEMA and our country’s emergency preparedness and response.”