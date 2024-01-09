Personnel note: MDW Communications announces slate of promotions

MDW Communications has elevated Landon St. Gordon and Martin Page to Partner as the firm expands its senior leadership team.

The democratic advertising agency’s founder, Michael Worley, will serve as Senior Partner and CEO while St. Gordon will serve as Chief Creative Officer and Page will serve as Chief Operating Officer.

St. Gordon joined MDW in 2015 and quickly established himself as a top creative mind working in politics. He is the winner of over a dozen industry awards for excellence in political advertising for his work for clients such as Equality Florida, Uber, SEIU and the United Teachers of Dade.

His work in the LGBTQ equality movement has been featured by the Equality Federation, helping elect some of Florida’s history-making LGBTQ canidates, including Sen. Shevrin Jones and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis. He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Central Florida, and an MBA from Rollins College.

Page joined MDW in 2019 and was a critical player in the firm’s expansion during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly through his leadership in developing MDW’s email fundraising business.

At MDW, he has served as an advertising adviser to some of Florida’s top democratic leaders, including Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson and U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz. He holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

MDW also announced that Shannen Bazzi, who joined the MDW in 2021, and new addition Scott Kosanovich have been named Vice Presidents at the firm.

Bazzi has managed MDW’s digital advertising business and is an advertising adviser to several Central Florida leaders, including Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer. Kosanovich previously worked with Statecraft Digital and the 2020 Michael Bloomberg campaign. He was one of the senior advisers to the Florida House Democratic Caucus during their successful 2018 election season.