Personnel note: Holtzman Vogel elevates three attorneys

Holtzman Vogel, a nationally recognized law firm specializing in political, regulatory and litigation matters, has promoted John Cycon to Partner, Joshua Pratt to Of Counsel, and Ken Daines to Senior Associate.

The three promotions follow a period of significant growth in the firm, including the addition of a Florida and Arizona office, as well as many high-profile hires.

“We are thankful for this growth and proud of the exceptional team that leads these national practice groups. As we start 2024, we want to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments and outstanding legal skills of John, Josh, and Ken in meeting the diverse needs of our clients,” said Jill Holtzman Vogel, founder and Managing Partner of Holtzman Vogel. “As they ascend to new roles, we are confident that their leadership will further enhance our practice groups and bolster the incredible talent of our growing team.”

Cycon, who splits time between the firm’s D.C., Virginia, and Florida offices, focuses his practice on governmental and internal investigations, commercial litigation, constitutional law, and white-collar defense.

Cycon represents companies, boards of directors, and individuals in high-stakes enforcement and litigation matters. He also regularly navigates complex discovery disputes. Additionally, Cycon often represents clients in federal and state courts.

Before entering private practice, Cycon served as a judicial law clerk for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa. He earned his law degree from the University of Iowa, his master’s in urban education from Mercy College, and his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Pratt, based in the firm’s Tallahassee office, focuses on all aspects of litigation. Before joining the firm, Pratt served as Deputy General Counsel to Gov. Ron DeSantis. In that capacity, he provided legal counsel to the Governor and his staff, represented the Governor in high-profile litigation, oversaw the legal departments of various executive branch agencies, prepared executive orders, reviewed legislative initiatives, assisted with Cabinet-related matters, assisted in the review and selection of judicial candidates, and served as the Governor’s clemency aide.

Before working in the Governor’s office, Pratt served as a law clerk to Judge Sidney Fitzwater and Judge Lee Ann Reno of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and Justice Charles Canady of the Florida Supreme Court. Pratt received his law and undergraduate degrees from Florida State University.

Daines, based in the firm’s Northern Virginia office, focuses his practice on trial and appellate litigation in federal and state courts, including matters presenting constitutional law, redistricting, and election-related issues, and has authored and co-authored multiple briefs on behalf of parties and amici at the U.S. Supreme Court as well as numerous federal district and appeals courts. Before joining the firm, Daines served as a judicial law clerk for Judge Ryan Nelson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit and Judge Dee Benson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah.