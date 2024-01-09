Personnel note: Erin Gillespie joins Slalom Florida

Erin Gillespie has been named a Director on the Florida team at Slalom, a global technology and professional services company. She will be focused on expanding Slalom’s successful Florida government practice.

Gillespie has more than two decades of experience in government operations, crisis and disaster management, and economic development. For the past three years, she has worked directly with government agencies in states across the country to enhance technology and deliver better services to constituents.

“Bringing someone with Erin’s background to our team is a real win,” said Beau Willamson, General Manager of Slalom Florida. “With her experience in Florida government and her expertise in consulting and technology services, we know Erin will help our Florida team excel in successful partnership with state agencies as we assist themG in meeting the needs of Floridians.”

Gillespie spent more than a decade in state government in various leadership roles, including serving as the Deputy Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (now FloridaCommerce). She also held the position of Press Secretary for both the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

After leaving DEO in 2019, Gillespie founded Madison Street Strategies, an economic development and disaster recovery consulting firm for businesses and communities across the country. She most recently worked as a Director of Public Sector at a Salesforce technology consultancy based in Florida.

“As a public servant at heart, I am so excited to be joining a team that has purpose as its core mission and is working to better serve the people of this state,” Gillespie said. “I am proud to be able to continue to work to help Floridians in need, whether that’s during a disaster or to modernize technology that will assist residents, businesses, and communities more effectively.”