An early caucus state looks almost certain to break against Ron DeSantis.
A new Emerson College Poll of Nevada Republicans finds the Florida Governor 65 points behind Donald Trump’s 73%.
DeSantis’ 8% ties him with “undecided” for second place, and puts him 2 points ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy and 4 points ahead of Chris Christie.
“With Nikki Haley opting to be named on the state primary ballot on Feb. 6 rather than the party caucus on Feb. 8, Trump does not have much competition on the ballot,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “The poll found more Republican voters in Nevada plan to vote in the Republican state-held primary compared to the party-held caucus.”
Emerson’s poll is actually showing a bigger lead than a Trump internal survey. Per a McLaughlin and Associates poll from December, Trump is at 75% with 15% for DeSantis overall. However, Trump’s lead with the most committed voters was 84% to 9%.
DeSantis has claimed the Nevada Republican Party is “basically trying to rig it for Trump,” and that’s why “the delegates are going to be done on the caucus.”
There is no poll that has suggested a competitive race for months.
A November Morning Consult poll shows Trump leading the Governor, 67% to 10%.
An October survey commissioned by the Republican Main Street Partnership and Women2Women and conducted by The Tarrance Group, showed Trump leading, 60% to 11%.
Another poll of 650 likely Nevada Republican caucusgoers from CNN shows the Florida Governor with 13% support, with Trump at 65%.
Meanwhile, DeSantis’ former roommate Adam Laxalt recently left the Never Back Down super PAC, in what seems like foreshadowing for disappointment.
If there is a positive, meanwhile, it’s that Nevada is numerically insignificant, with 26 delegates, roughly 1% of the GOP total.
Michael K
January 9, 2024 at 9:05 am
Not to worry. Rhonda has proven their ability to sink even lower in a race to the bottom. The more people learn of the damage Rhonda has caused in Florida, the more they say, “No thanks – Buh bye!”
Dont Say FLA
January 9, 2024 at 9:27 am
If you want to call banning money that was swindled from elderlies via telemarketing “rigged,” then sure, it’s rigged.
Money that was swindled from elderlies via telemarketing?
Yep. That is called PAC money. It’s all a big grift.
So Rhonda seems to be confessing he can’t win without the grift. He’s right. But Rhonda also can’t win with the grift either, meaning it doesn’t matter.
But good for Nevada banning Super PAC spending on caucuses.
Where did that rule come from? Nevada state GOP chair had dinner with Trump at Maga Lardo one night and brought up the new rules within days.
As usual for Trump and other G0Ps, when they say “It’s rigged,” that accusation is a confession
Dont Say FLA
January 9, 2024 at 9:32 am
Whenever i mention how soup are pacts such as never bend over get their fun ding, i go to straight to mod land.
Criticism of soup are pacts' structure and functionality starting to feel like maybe it's not allowed.
Mod land. Every. Single. Time.
In perhaps sheer coincidence to my mod land woes, but also perhaps not, this story does not mention why Rhonda says what they says about the Nevada Caucus being rigged.
MH/Duuuval
January 9, 2024 at 9:32 am
Laxalt jumping ship is telling.