Poll: Ron DeSantis at 8% in poll of Nevada caucus he says is rigged

An early caucus state looks almost certain to break against Ron DeSantis.

A new Emerson College Poll of Nevada Republicans finds the Florida Governor 65 points behind Donald Trump’s 73%.

DeSantis’ 8% ties him with “undecided” for second place, and puts him 2 points ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy and 4 points ahead of Chris Christie.

“With Nikki Haley opting to be named on the state primary ballot on Feb. 6 rather than the party caucus on Feb. 8, Trump does not have much competition on the ballot,” said Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling. “The poll found more Republican voters in Nevada plan to vote in the Republican state-held primary compared to the party-held caucus.”

Emerson’s poll is actually showing a bigger lead than a Trump internal survey. Per a McLaughlin and Associates poll from December, Trump is at 75% with 15% for DeSantis overall. However, Trump’s lead with the most committed voters was 84% to 9%.

DeSantis has claimed the Nevada Republican Party is “basically trying to rig it for Trump,” and that’s why “the delegates are going to be done on the caucus.”

There is no poll that has suggested a competitive race for months.

A November Morning Consult poll shows Trump leading the Governor, 67% to 10%.

An October survey commissioned by the Republican Main Street Partnership and Women2Women and conducted by The Tarrance Group, showed Trump leading, 60% to 11%.

Another poll of 650 likely Nevada Republican caucusgoers from CNN shows the Florida Governor with 13% support, with Trump at 65%.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ former roommate Adam Laxalt recently left the Never Back Down super PAC, in what seems like foreshadowing for disappointment.

If there is a positive, meanwhile, it’s that Nevada is numerically insignificant, with 26 delegates, roughly 1% of the GOP total.