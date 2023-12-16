Donald Trump memo touts Nevada caucus strength

A polling memo sent out Saturday by the Donald Trump campaign shows the former President poised to dominate the Nevada caucuses next year.

Per the McLaughlin and Associates data cited, Trump is at 75% among 400 likely voters, 60 points ahead of Ron DeSantis’ 15%.

Among the most committed voters, Trump is leading 84% to 9%.

The polling comes just days after DeSantis claimed the Nevada caucuses were rigged for Trump.

“The state party changed it to a caucus. The state party people are basically trying to rig it for Trump. And so the delegates are going to be done on the caucus,” DeSantis said.

Rival Nikki Haley will participate in the nonbinding Nevada Primary, a decision DeSantis said showed she wasn’t really trying to win the nomination, suggesting she’s a stalking horse for Trump.

Polling suggests that as lopsided as a Trump win in Nevada might be in the caucuses, a popular vote wouldn’t have been much better for DeSantis.

A November Morning Consult poll shows Trump leading the Governor, 67% to 10%. An October survey commissioned by the Republican Main Street Partnership and Women2Women and conducted by The Tarrance Group, showed Trump leading, 60% to 11%. Another recent poll of 650 likely Nevada Republican caucusgoers from CNN shows the Florida Governor with 13% support, with Trump at 65%.

Meanwhile, DeSantis’ former roommate Adam Laxalt recently left the Never Back Down super PAC, in what seems like foreshadowing for disappointment.

If there is a positive, meanwhile, it’s that Nevada is numerically insignificant, with 26 delegates, roughly 1% of the GOP total.