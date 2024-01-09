AARP Florida releases 2024 legislative agenda that focuses on aging in place

AARP Florida released an ambitious legislative wish list that focuses on ways the Legislature can create livable communities, increase health security and protect consumers.

Embedded in those three areas are recommendations that AARP Florida maintains will allow Florida residents to age in place.

“An overwhelming amount of our members and people in general often indicate, ‘Hey, we want to stay in our community as we age,’” Smith told Florida Politics.

“’Those are the people we know, the people we feel comfortable with, where we know where grocery stores or doctors are located.’ So a lot of our priorities this year are really focusing on how we make Florida not only affordable for all residents, especially older residents on fixed incomes ,but how do we ensure that people as they age get to remain in their homes and in their communities?”

In some instances, there is specific legislation that AARP is endorsing. Other priorities AARP Florida will have to amend legislation or try to get accomplished by getting funding included in the annual fiscal year budget.

AARP has long advocated the notion of “livable communities” and awards grants to programs that support programs and infrastructure that make communities more livable. To that end, AARP will be advocating for policies to cut down on traffic-related fatalities by improving road safety for all forms of transportation, from walking and cycling to driving.

And given that older people outlive their ability to drive by upward of 10 years, and nearly 20% of people over age 65 don’t drive, alternative transportation options are a cornerstone of any effective aging-in-place policies.

Embedded in the DNA of livable communities is the effective delivery of home and community-based service (HCBS) programs to address the needs of people who need assistance with everyday activities.

AARP Florida will advocate for increasing funding for a wide range of HCBS through Medicaid, the safety net program for the poor funded by the state and federal government, and the Older Americans Act.

It also will advocate for the development and implementation of state-level strategies to support family caregivers who provide an estimated $31 billion in unpaid care annually.

While some states allow caregivers to qualify for certain tax breaks, Florida doesn’t have a state income tax. Smith told Florida Politics Monday that the Legislature could help caregivers by making purchases, such as equipment they require to care for their family members at home, tax-free.

AARP is a nonpartisan organization that advocates on behalf of people aged 50 and older. It does not support candidates or make political endorsements. But it has a seven-person advocacy team, led by policy director Zayne Smith, and returns a robust team of volunteers to the Capitol to advance the group’s goals. AARP does not endorse candidates or support political campaigns.

“AARP’s work in the legislative process focuses on providing useful data, innovative policy ideas, and the voices of the people most affected by state policies. We look forward to continuing to work with legislative members and staff to provide subject matter experts who are well-versed in policymaking on long-term care, consumer protection, and creating communities that are livable for all,” AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said.

It’s an ambitious agenda, and AARP Florida will rely on its cadre of trained volunteers to help deliver the message to lawmakers during the 60-day Legislative Session.

Johnson noted: “Last year, our volunteers and their dedication played a large role in our wins across the state. They are passionate about sharing their stories and helping elected officials understand how their lawmaking directly affects older Floridians.”

Smith said there are more than 100 AARP Florida members who over the summer went through training to lobby and advocate on behalf of AARP Florida.

While there’s no doubt that promoting policies that keep people safely living in their homes is smart policy, AARP Florida knows that people can also face dangers when they live at home, especially during hurricanes and other natural disasters.

Indeed, older adults often represent the largest share of deaths from extreme weather events. And while Smith said the state has done a “great job” on recovery issues she said AARP Florida will work to ensure that an “all ages-lens” is integrated into preparedness and mitigation efforts.

“I think part of the conversation as a state as we look to become more resilient and be able to bounce back after natural disasters, especially our hurricanes, is making sure that we’re continuing to place the all-ages lens on: How do we recover? Do we have the voices at the table to know the unique needs of an aging community and what needs to happen, either post, during, or pre-natural disaster? Because there’s a lot of considerations that go into place, when we have a big hurricane barreling down and we’re making storm preparations,” Smith said.

“But there’s a lot of communities, especially older communities, with individuals who might not have access to transportation or access to the ability to put up storm shutters or don’t have homes that come equipped with that, you know, are we ensuring that we’re looking out for those people as well. And so I think as a state, we’ve done a great job on the recovery side of it, but ensuring that as we plan for these types of either mitigation techniques, tactics or opportunities that we’re looking at it through an all-ages lens.”

Smith said those issues could be addressed during discussions about the My Safe Home Florida program.

While aging in place is a priority, the fact is not everyone can do so. Some will require institutional care such as what is provided in nursing homes. AARP supports SB 952 by Sen. Gayle Harrell and HB 891 by Rep. Mike Giallombardo.

The bills have several different provisions, but one that Smith champions is a transparency requirement regarding nursing facilities and what she calls “conglomerate offices.”

“Who are the owner-operators, how are they structured?” Smith asked. “If someone is wronged, or if someone has a bad incident happen, how do you even get to who owns it so you know who to hold accountable?”