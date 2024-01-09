Don Gaetz raises $910K in opening quarter

Former Senate President Don Gaetz brought in a massive haul for his bid to return to Tallahassee.

The Crestview Republican collected more than $910,000 from October through December, between donations to his Senate District 1 campaign and his political committee, The Partnership for an Affordable Florida.

“I am deeply grateful to the people of Northwest Florida for their incredible support and generosity,” Gaetz said.

“Every day, I hear the same challenges from families across Northwest Florida who are being hurt by Joe Biden’s inflation and failed economic policies — housing costs, property insurance rates, utility rates, and the cost of living are all too high. In the State Senate, I will work every day on the kitchen table issues that are crushing our families and seniors so Florida remains affordable to the people who call our state home.”

While candidate reports were not immediately available, the committee reported $431,000 raised over the quarter. Much of that came from influential political committees including $25,000 donations from Associated Industries of Florida, OD-EyePAC, Building a Better Florida and the Florida Medical Association.

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson’s committee gave Gaetz $10,000. The Florida Chamber of Commerce’s committees gave a collective $50,000.

Gaetz announced at the start of the quarter that he planned a return to the Chamber where he once presided. Term limits in Florida prohibit lawmakers from seeking re-election after serving eight consecutive years, but allow for officials to later return to the Legislature.

Later that month, he held a rally alongside his famous son, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican.

Don Gaetz last served in the Senate in 2016, wrapping up a 10-year stint that included two years as Senate President. During that time, he successfully fought a medical marijuana initiative from passing. During his final two years in the Chamber, he helped facilitate a key compromise between the Legislature and then Gov. Rick Scott to increase education funding.

Regionally, he also served on the Okaloosa County School Board and later as Superintendent of Schools before turning his attention to Tallahassee.

After his legislative career, Gaetz served on the Constitution Revision Commission and chairs Triumph Gulf Coast.

He remains unopposed in his run for the seat.