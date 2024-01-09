January 9, 2024
After appointment by Gov. DeSantis, Leah Valenti to seek election as Charlotte County Supervisor

Ryan NicolJanuary 9, 20243min0

Leah Valenti
Valenti took over the post last year after former Supervisor Paul Stamoulis stepped down.

After nearly a year serving as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, Leah Valenti is announcing she is running for a full term.

“I am honored to declare my candidacy for Supervisor of Elections in Charlotte County,” Valenti said. “Our democracy is built on the foundation of fair and secure elections, and I am dedicated to upholding that standard.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Valenti, a former U.S. Sen. Rick Scott staffer, to serve as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections in January 2023. She replaced former Supervisor Paul Stamoulis, who resigned from his position in December 2022 due to health concerns.

So far, only David Kalin has filed to run for the Supervisor post during this year’s election, raising $5,275. Kalin and Valenti are Republicans, setting up a potential GOP Primary contest.

That race would likely decide the ultimate winner, as Charlotte County leans heavily Republican. Former President Donald Trump won the county in 2020 over President Joe Biden 63%-36%.

Valenti worked for 10 years for former U.S. Rep. Thomas Rooney, serving as his Deputy Chief of Staff. She then moved to Scott’s team from 2019 until 2022 before taking a job with TECO Peoples Gas. She left her external affairs manager post there to take the Charlotte County Supervisor position.

Valenti emphasized her priorities in a Tuesday statement announcing her decision to pursue a full term.

“As Supervisor of Elections, my primary goal is safeguarding the democratic process and guarantee that each vote is counted accurately. I am committed to implementing the use of cutting-edge technology, rigorous security measures, and fostering open communication with the community to build trust in our electoral system,” Valenti said.

Valenti is also a board member of the YMCA of Southwest Florida and the Naples Chamber of Commerce. She earned her bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Maryland.

___

Anne Geggis of Florida Politics contributed to this report.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

