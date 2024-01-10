Ron DeSantis feels ‘underestimated’ ahead of Florida Primary against Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis needed Donald Trump to become Governor in 2018. In 2024, Trump is standing in his way in the state, far ahead in presidential preference polls.

On Tuesday night, DeSantis responded to a reporter’s question about whether he would win Florida with a non-answer and a confession of his “underdog” status.

“Look, you guys are gonna prognosticate. I like being underestimated,” DeSantis said to NBC’s Alec Hernandez.

“I think that being the underdog suits me better,” he added. “So I, I hope people can, you know, will, will, will, will underestimate. You know, we’re gonna do well. But what’s gonna happen is starting with Iowa because you’re going to see a lot of fluidity with this. Once people start voting, you’re going to see that.”

Polls suggest that Florida Republican voters aren’t feeling fluid at this writing.

In a Victory Insights survey of 1,220 voters conducted Dec. 8 and 9, Trump has 59% support, with DeSantis at 19% and Nikki Haley at 8%.

A Florida Atlantic University survey from November showed Trump leading DeSantis, 61% to 20%.

The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab in a November poll showed Trump had 60% support while DeSantis had just 21% backing.

Florida’s March 19 Primary is a winner-take-all contest, in which 125 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be allocated.