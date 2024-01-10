Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.10.24

Good Wednesday morning.

It’s a WONDERFUL Wednesday, actually.

Please join so many of us in raising a glass tonight in honor of the late Senate President Jim King, who passed away 15 years ago in July 2009, from pancreatic cancer. Each year since his passing, friends of Sen. King gather in his memory to raise a glass and tell stories about the larger-than-life former leader of both chambers.

Cheers, Senator, you are greatly missed.

>>> Read the Florida Times-Union obit on Sen. King here. You can also read the late Lucy Morgan’s tribute to Sen. King here.

___

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has released its 2024 Florida Business Agenda, outlining the top priorities for the business community heading into the 2024 Legislative Session.

The Florida Chamber releases its “Where We Stand” business agenda each year ahead of the Legislative Session. As in past editions, the 2024 agenda focuses on policies that the Chamber believes will help Florida’s economy become one of the 10 largest in the world by 2030.

“The world is watching Florida’s economy and the Florida Chamber is laser-focused on making sure the right things happen in Florida,” said Keith Koenig, Chair of CITY Furniture and Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce.

Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson added, “Free enterprise isn’t free. The Florida Chamber fights every day in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., to solve issues that impact local businesses and Florida’s competitiveness, and the legislative priorities of the Florida Business Agenda will help grow private sector jobs, diversify our economy, and create additional economic opportunities for all Floridians.”

Efforts to improve Florida’s legal climate top the 2024 agenda. The Chamber highlighted the Sunshine State’s status as a “bottom-five legal climate,” but that building upon recent “lawsuit abuse reforms” could improve Florida’s standings.

The Florida Chamber is also supporting legislation that would slash the sales tax on commercial rents, focus workforce development on “cradle to career” opportunities and create a “consistent regulatory and operating environment across Florida’s 411 municipalities and 67 counties.”

___

Florida Family Policy Council President John Stemberger has resigned from his leadership role with the organization he co-founded in the early 2000s.

In an email to supporters, Stemberger said he came to the decision after “an extended sabbatical” in which he took time to “pray, seek God and consider the future.”

“In consultation with our current Board of Directors, I have decided to retire from my role as president of FFPC effective Jan. 1, 2024,” Stemberger wrote. “I am not sure what the future holds, but it looks like I will continue to work either in the private practice of law, higher education, conservative policy advocacy or in the pro-life movement.”

He added that he feels like he still has “a good 10-15 years to make a difference in the world.” Stemberger will serve as “a behind-the-scenes adviser” to assist with the transition and the process of selecting a new leader for the organization.

“I leave the organization in the hands of a gifted and capable staff, in solid financial condition and with a strong Governing Board,” Stemberger wrote. “With your help, over the last few years, I have worked hard to make FFPC not just an organization but an institution to protect marriage, family, and life. I believe we have accomplished that mission.”

Stemberger called the decision a “big step” and said he and his family were “excited about the future” and asked for “prayers for what direction God has for us next.”

___

First on #FlaPol — First on Mike Grant backs Danny Nix for HD 75 — House Majority Leader Grant is endorsing Nix as his successor in House District 75. “Danny is a tried-and-true conservative, he’s devoted his time and resources to serving our community, and he is the best person to represent our community in Tallahassee. He deserves our support and I wholeheartedly endorse him,” Grant said. Nix responded, “Leader Grant has been a pillar of the Charlotte County community for decades. He is the personification of the American Dream. Earning his support and recognition is a testament to the support this campaign rallied across our entire community.” Nix, a Republican, is currently the only candidate running for HD 75, which covers parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

___

University of Florida President Ben Sasse on Tuesday appointed Dr. J. Scott Angle as provost of the state’s flagship university. Angle had previously held the title on an interim basis.

“Many of the folks on our excellent Search Committee recommended that we take the ‘interim’ out of his title. Effective immediately, we’re doing just that,” Sasse said.

“We had some extraordinary semifinalists and finalists, but we decided not to make an offer when Scott is doing such excellent work. Scott has earned the trust and admiration of his colleagues in each of UF’s 16 colleges. We are grateful for his servant leadership and his commitment to this land-grant university’s world-changing mission.”

Angle took over the role from Joseph Glover, who served as UF’s Provost for 15 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and a master’s degree in soil microbiology and chemistry from the University of Maryland. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri with an emphasis on soil microbiology, and he is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

“Serving UF is a great honor, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue this important work,” Dr. Angle said. “We are going to accomplish extraordinary things together.”

Sasse said search committee Co-Chairs Dr. Saby Mitra and Dr. Duane Mitchell will continue to serve as advisers on UF’s academic excellence initiative, helping advise him and Angle on important reforms within the Provost’s Office.

___

Subject Matter+Kivvit is rebranding as Avoq and alongside the new name the firm is elevating 14 longtime practitioners to Partner.

The rebrand follows last year’s merger of Subject Matter and Kivvit, which combined the two companies into a single firm.

Pronounced “uh-VOKE,” the firm said the new name speaks to its position as a national advocacy and communications firm that creatively shapes narratives, manages brand reputation and engages audiences.

Avoq has more than 200 employees in five cities with expertise in advertising, public affairs, strategic communications, media relations, government relations, digital strategy, narrative building, website and app development, research and data analysis.

The new Partners: Stacey Alexander, Whit Askew, Joy Burks, Maura Farrell, Cedric Grant, Sarah Hamilton, Kent Holland, Barry LaSala, Sophie McCarthy, Tom Meara, Dianne Mikeska, Kevin Richards, John Siniff and Adam Steinberger.

“This new leadership group will ensure Avoq delivers the high-level strategy and counsel our clients have relied on for more than 20 years,” CEO Nicole Cornish said. “They are all major contributors to our success and will foster and inspire the one-team culture of collaboration and excellence that sets us apart.”

In addition to Cornish continuing as CEO, other Avoq officers include Molly Scherrman as COO, Dave Metzger as CFO, and Steve Elmendorf, Paul Frick, Jimmy Ryan, Dan Sallick and Eric Sedler as Managing Partners.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

— TOP STORY —

“Ron DeSantis to Florida lawmakers: ‘Stay the course’” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis’ State of the State address on Tuesday read like a greatest hits of Sessions past. At his urging, the Legislature dramatically expanded vouchers for students, cracked down on immigration and fought the “woke mob,” he said.

“My message is simple: Stay the course,” he told lawmakers. “The state of our state is strong. Let’s keep doing what works.”

DeSantis’ address marked the beginning of Florida’s annual 60-day Legislative Session — and a shift in tone from recent years when he used the address to pitch lawmakers on new programs and ideas.

This year, he mentioned just one: an idea to make it easier for Jewish students to transfer to Florida universities from other states.

It was a speech written for Iowa and New Hampshire voters, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said afterward.

In a theme familiar to his campaign speeches, DeSantis contrasted Florida with the rest of the nation.

America is in a “great upheaval” and cities have “decayed,” he said. Public safety in Chicago is “devastated.” San Francisco is stuck in a “doom loop” that has “eviscerated the quality of life.”

Florida, though, is “a refuge for freedom and sanity,” DeSantis said.

The Governor also spent much of Tuesday’s speech portraying himself as a small-government conservative who practices good governance — in contrast to the “recklessness of spending” by the federal government.

“We have set the standard for limited government,” he said.

Breaking overnight — “DeSantis flies back to Iowa campaign trail as storm pummels Florida” Skyler Swisher of the Orlando Sentinel — In a whirlwind trip, DeSantis delivered the State of the State address before the Legislature shortly after 11 a.m. in Tallahassee as storms battered the Panhandle. He left to participate in a Fox News town hall at 6 p.m. Thursday in Iowa. Sen. Shevrin Jones said DeSantis should have stayed home. “The Governor should be in Florida … because he wasn’t elected in Iowa,” Jones said. “He was elected here in the state of Florida.” In a 1 p.m. update at emergency operations center, DeSantis did not answer a question from a reporter about whether he would stay in the state because of the emergency. By midday, the storm knocked out power to more than 87,000 customers. State buildings, with the exception of the Florida Capitol where the speech was held, were closed.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Democrats decry Florida’s ‘darker reality’ under DeSantis in State of the State rebuttals” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Democratic Leader Lauren Book and House Democratic Leader Driskell each issued rebuttals following DeSantis’ speech. “We just heard the Governor speak about Florida’s triumphs,” Book said. “Yet underneath carefully curated talking points, a much darker reality is clear.” Florida may have a “booming economy” that produces a multibillion-dollar surplus yearly, Book said, but not all are benefiting from that growth. Due to nation-leading inflation and skyrocketing housing and insurance costs, seniors face the “grim possibility” of losing their homes, she said, and many young people, including students, can’t afford to pay mortgage or rent. “Freedom of speech and peaceful protest have been curtailed,” she said. Voting rights have been eroded and labor unions are under “constant attack and face elimination by their own government.”

“Kathleen Passidomo: ‘Medicaid expansion is not going to happen in Florida’” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Senate President Passidomo used her 2024 Session Opening Day remarks to champion her plan to beef up Florida’s health care workforce and make improvements in health care delivery. She also made clear that Medicaid expansion will not be part of her Live Healthy proposal. House and Senate Democrats have supported the idea of an expansion and Rep. Joel Rudman has also come out in favor of expanding Medicaid. “I understand the arguments both for and against. We’ve had the debate several times over the last decade. Medicaid expansion is not going to happen in Florida. It is not a quick fix. It is not a panacea. In fact, if you cannot actually schedule an appointment with a health care provider, Medicaid expansion is nothing more than a false government promise,” Passidomo said in her Opening Day remarks.

“Passidomo says it’s time to deregulate Florida’s public schools” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Passidomo said last year’s expansion of school vouchers has given parents access to more options. Now, it’s time to unleash the power of public schools to compete. “With universal school choice now a reality for Florida families, reducing bureaucratic red tape will give neighborhood public schools that have served our communities and families for generations a meaningful chance to compete right alongside other school choice options,” Passidomo said. The Naples Republican made the comments as part of an Opening Day speech at the start of the 2024 Legislative Session.

“Senate President opposes bill restricting mail ballots” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A bill filed to strictly limit access to mail ballots now faces a difficult path through the Legislature after Passidomo said she’s opposed to the measure. “I have a large number of elderly constituents,” Passidomo told reporters during the first day of the Regular Session. “My parents, who unfortunately recently passed away — they voted by mail. They were dyed-in-the-wool Republicans. They were not able to get in a car and drive to the polling place.” “We have a lot of elderly people who like the vote-by-mail process, and they’re more comfortable; they feel their vote was counted — it obviously was; the people they voted for won,” Passidomo added.

“Paul Renner kicks off Session seeking social media crackdown, budget changes” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — Despite a robust projected surplus of $7 billion for the next fiscal year, House Speaker Renner warned lawmakers must “lower discretionary spending across the board” to pay for new plans spearheaded by Passidomo to expand the health care workforce and access to mental health. But his top priority is protecting children from what he sees as the harmful effects of social media. He cited a survey of high school girls showing 30% contemplated suicide, 41% experienced poor mental health within a 30-day period and 57% had persistent feelings of hopelessness. Renner is backing HB 1, a bill sponsored by Reps. Tyler Sirois and Fiona McFarland, to ban social media companies from allowing minors to create new accounts and require them to accept requests from parents to terminate existing accounts, as well as requiring age verification.

“Renner swats down eliminating mail voting, further limiting abortion” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Renner says he won’t seek further abortion restrictions this Session. And he won’t do away with mail-in voting. The Palm Coast Republican, after taking a victory lap on conservative priorities passed last year, said he doesn’t want to push the limits of public tolerance. While suggesting he personally might support further efforts to limit abortion, he considers the heartbeat bill signed into law last year to be a major win. “The legislation I supported was what we passed last year, which is to say that we’re going to, at the point a child and independent human being has a heartbeat, there’s some need to protect that human life,” he said, “with exceptions for rape and incest and human trafficking and the life of the mother and all these multitude of exceptions we have.”

—“Florida’s House, Senate leaders voiced cross-chamber support for one another’s priorities” via Regan McCarthy of WFSU

“Senate panel advances measure updating Live Local Act” via Florida Politics — An update to last year’s historic Live Local Act is moving forward in the Senate. The measure from Sen. Alexis Calatayud (SB 328) advanced through the Senate Community Affairs Committee on a unanimous vote. The legislation aimed to touch up the Live Local Act passed by lawmakers last year with Passidomo pushing the project. The Live Local Act aimed to offer affordable housing for Floridians dealing with crippling price increases following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers have grown concerned that price surges could price out many working-class Floridians from living in the state.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“House calls for constitutional convention on balancing the federal budget” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida House has asked nicely for Congress to balance its budget in place. Now, the body wants a convention on imposing the guardrails on the federal government. Sirois has worked in the past on House memorials asking Congress to stop spending more than they receive each year. But Congress has ignored such statements since at least 2010. Now, Sirois says it’s time to call a constitutional convention for the first time since the nation’s founding to consider putting a balanced budget requirement in the U.S. Constitution. “I have faith and confidence in the constitutional process and our fellow citizens to get this right,” he said.

“Bill excusing new mothers from jury duty heads to House floor” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that would allow new mothers to skip jury duty is heading to the House floor after receiving uniform support from lawmakers and the public in its two Committee stops. The House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance the bill (HB 461), which would excuse women from jury service if they gave birth within six months and asked for an exemption. Florida law already allows excusals, upon request, for expectant mothers and any parent who is not employed full-time and has custody of a child under 6. “This bill is important,” said Rep. Carolina Amesty, the measure’s sponsor.

“Term limits govern the Florida House. State lawmakers say Congress should live by the same rules.” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Legislature has eight-year term limits in place. Now, state lawmakers want Congress to be governed by the same rules. The Florida House passed a resolution (HCR 693) on an 80-33 vote calling for a constitutional convention on imposing term limits on members of the House and Senate. That’s a move that could remake bodies where power gets built through seniority. But Rep. David Borrero said limits on the time members of Congress serve will better the quality of service to the public. “Term limits have shown that they work in the best interests of the people by providing more opportunity for new voices and new ideas to be heard and considered at the state level,” he said.

“Bill to protect parents during child custody exchanges ready for House floor vote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation that would add safeguards for Florida parents during child custody exchanges is already on its way to a House floor vote after zipping through both of its Committee stops with resounding support. The measure (HB 385) cleared its last Committee hurdle when members of the House Judiciary Committee voted unanimously to advance it. If passed, the bill would require every Sheriff’s Office in Florida to operate and monitor at least one location per county where parents could safely hand off their children. It would also add a checkbox to the state’s domestic violence protection forms, allowing parents to request the use of an exchange location.

Estoppel bill almost dies in Senate Committee via Kevin Cate of CATECOMM — After being ‘temporarily postponed’ last month in the Senate Judiciary Committee due to a lack of support, SB 278, dubbed the “Home Tax” by opponents, squeaked by on a single vote. The bill would eliminate the right of community associations to be paid for their work in preparing estoppel certificates, which are legally required and paid when the document is provided. The legally capped fee for this service is paid by those who request the estoppel certificate, typically title agents involved with the purchase of a home. “I want to thank lawmakers from both parties who stood with their homeowners by voting against this bill today. Florida’s homeowners cannot afford yet another cost increase, least of all, because title agents don’t want to pay what they owe,” said Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies (CEOMC) Executive Director Mark Anderson. “It’s wrong and the bare, one-vote margin today reflected it.”

“Ralph Massullo eyes education in his final Regular Session” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — State Rep. Massullo is going where no one from Citrus County has gone before: A full term. The Lecanto Republican heads into his eighth and final Regular Session eager to keep doing what he’s done — supporting programs for clean waterways, education choice and the Republican agendas espoused by DeSantis and his predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Scott. “One of the great honors of my life is to serve in the Florida House,” Massullo said. Massullo, a dermatologist, had no political background when he decided to run for House in 2016. “We want to work on deregulating public schools, making it easier for teachers and administrators to do their jobs,” he said. He supports legislation to ease social media screen time from minors and a stronger focus on in-school instruction.

“Florida youth programs seek funding in Legislative Session” via Adrian Andrews of WFSU — The appropriation will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Florida youth programs are seeking funding in this year’s Legislative Session. Representatives from the all-girls organization Ladies Learning to Lead met at the state capital building Tuesday to ensure their request is at the top of mind for lawmakers as they convene the 60-day Session. “We have six sites throughout the state, Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale, so we are a statewide organization,” said Fadriena Sutton, the organization’s executive director.

— CAP REAX —

Progressive groups bash DeSantis as absentee Governor — Left-leaning groups Progress Florida and Florida Watch issued statements criticizing DeSantis for spending more time on the campaign trail than in Florida. “While Gov. Ron DeSantis has been crisscrossing the country on Florida taxpayers’ dime over the last year, the real issues facing his constituents have been sorely neglected and getting worse,” said Progress Florida Executive Director Mark Ferrulo. Florida Watch Executive Director Josh Weierbach added, “What we heard from Gov. Ron DeSantis today was a laundry list of anti-freedom policies that will continue to make life in Florida less affordable, less safe, and less welcoming for the people who call our state home.”

FEA says Floridians ‘need more from leaders on education issues’ — Florida’s largest teacher union said the Governor’s State of the State address underscores “a critical need for a shift in direction for Florida’s educational ecosystem.” FEA pointed to recent polling that found 55% of voters think the state’s educational system is headed in the wrong direction compared to 26% who believe it is on the right track. “Florida’s ability to lead on the world stage is being held back by a lack of investment in public education,” said FEA President Andrew Spar. “Public schools are not just where childhood happens, they are the center of our communities. We’ve seen continued attacks on teachers, educational staff, parents, and students — and voters are listening. Florida voters, parents and students need more from leaders on education issues.”

Senate panel earns praise for advancing ‘Cassie’s Law’ — The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar today commended the Senate Judiciary Committee for advancing a bill (SB 580) known as “Cassie’s Law,” which would require every county in Florida to designate a location for parents to safely exchange custody of children. “We want to express our gratitude to the Senate Judiciary Committee for today passing SB 580, also known as Cassie’s Law,” said Sarah Kay, Chair of The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar. “ … This good bill will provide an extra layer of protection for families by strengthening the court’s authority to ensure the safe exchange of children at neutral and secure locations and gives sheriffs the ability to add additional locations for those who need them.”

CEOMC derides proposed ‘new home tax’ — The Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies criticized legislation (SB 278) advanced by the Senate Judiciary Committee as a “new home tax,” calling it the “last thing homeowners need” as property insurance rates continue to rise. The legislation would prohibit community associations from recovering costs associated with providing estoppel certificates while still mandating that associations provide the service. Costs would then be passed directly on to the members of the association, including homeowners. CEOMC estimates it will lead to as much as $100 million in new fees. “Despite bipartisan opposition and all testimony and debate being against the bill, homeowners are now one step closer to higher HOA fees. We will continue to fight for homeowners and against the home tax as this bill moves to its next Committee. Ultimately, we believe lawmakers will reject a law that pushes more costs onto homeowners in order to pad the bottom line of title companies,” said CEOMC Executive Director Mark Anderson.

FNGA cheers advance of renewable natural gas bill — The Florida Natural Gas Association is praising the Senate Committee on Regulated Industries for passing a bill by Sen. Nick DiCeglie (SB 480) that would promote renewable natural gas infrastructure projects through cost-recovery mechanisms for public utilities and expansion of the farm-to-fuel initiative. “SB 480 encourages the growth of fuel diversification in Florida,” said FNGA Executive Director Dale Calhoun. “Converting waste into clean RNG increases opportunities for diversified farm income, job creation and energy security for Florida. This renewable natural gas can be delivered through existing infrastructure, making it seamless and efficient. FNGA appreciates Sen. DiCeglie and the Senate Committee on Regulated Industries for advancing this important initiative.”

— THE SKED —

Happening today — Rep. David Borrero will host a roundtable discussion as part of Colombian American Day events at the Capitol, featuring Speaker Renner, former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe, and Mayor of Tuluá Gustavo Vélez 10 a.m., Cabinet Meeting Room.

— 8 a.m. The House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. The House Energy, Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee meets. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. The House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 8 a.m. The House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 8:30 a.m. The Senate Agriculture Committee meets to consider SB 660 from Sen. DiCeglie to expand public-records exemptions for information on people who adopt or foster from animal shelters or animal-control agencies. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 8:30 a.m. The Senate Criminal Justice Committee meets to consider SB 764 from Sen. Linda Stewart to set minimum requirements for retaining sexual assault kits of victims who have not reported assaults to law enforcement. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 9 a.m. The Education Estimating Conference meets to discuss enrollment in the prekindergarten through 12th-grade system. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 10:30 a.m. The Senate Children, Families and Elder Affairs Committee meets to consider SB 554 from Sen. Jennifer Bradley to raise public awareness and prevent the deaths of children left in hot cars. Room 37, Senate Office Building.

— 10:30 a.m. The Senate Education Pre-K-12 Committee meets to consider SB 590 from Sen. Danny Burgess to boost middle-school science, technology, engineering, and math education with “music-based” learning materials. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 10:30 a.m. The Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee meets to consider SB 632 from Sen. Corey Simon to permit people to kill bears on their property without permits if they feel threatened or need protection. Room 301, Senate Office Building.

— 10:30 a.m. The Senate Transportation Committee meets to consider SB 258 from Sen. Keith Perry to make it illegal to drive in the left lane of highways with a minimum of two lanes in the same direction and maximum speed limits of 65 mph or higher. The prohibition does not include drivers trying to pass other motorists. Room 110, Senate Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Ethics, Elections & Open Government Subcommittee meets. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 11 a.m. The House Water Quality, Supply & Treatment Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 1 p.m. The Senate Rules Committee meets to consider SB 7014 to make changes in ethics laws. Room 412, Knott Building.

— 3 p.m. The Senate holds a floor Session. Senate Chamber.

— 15 minutes after Senate floor Session. The Senate Special Order Calendar Group meets to determine which bills will be heard on the Senate floor. Room 401, Senate Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The House Agriculture, Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee, 404 House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The House Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The Self-Insurance Estimating Conference meets to discuss the health insurance program for state employees. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 1:30 p.m. The House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. The House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 4 p.m. The House Education Quality Subcommittee. Reed Hall, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee meets. Morris Hall, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. The House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

Happening today — The Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicle and Palm Beach County Public Affairs host Palm Beach County Exhibits, which highlight the best of Palm Beach County. Get a free “Know Your Legislators” guide while learning more about Palm Beach County: 8 a.m., Capitol Rotunda.

Happening today — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida presents Coke Florida Day at the Capitol, providing hydration beverages and create awareness around sustainability and the importance of recycling: 10 a.m., Third Floor Rotunda and Capitol Courtyard.

— THE TRAIL —

“DeSantis touts his victories in Florida for State of the State speech with his political power in peril” via Steve Contorno of CNN — “Together, we will keep Florida free and provide hope for a revival of the American spirit throughout these United States,” he said. The remarks from Tallahassee come six days before the Iowa caucuses and amid a Midwest blizzard that forced some of his rivals to cancel campaign events in the Hawkeye State. For DeSantis, who has staked his political future on a strong showing in the first nominating contest, the 1,000-mile detour from Iowa to his state Capitol marked a rare hiatus from the campaign trail. But so far, there are few signs that a majority of Republicans in Iowa, New Hampshire or anywhere else are convinced DeSantis’ Florida “blueprint” provides a better path forward for the party than renominating Trump.

“DeSantis interrupted by protesters during Fox News town hall” via Jared Gans of The Hill — The protesters interrupted a response DeSantis was giving to a voter’s question about Republicans distancing themselves from abortion bans in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022. As DeSantis said he is the only candidate who has successfully accomplished enacting restrictions on abortion, protesters stood up chanting with a banner and briefly blocked the camera. They were escorted out within a few moments. “You live and you learn with these people, right?” DeSantis said as they were being escorted out. “That was a mistake. You guys didn’t get that one right.”

“Poll: DeSantis falls to fifth place in New Hampshire” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The good news from the University of New Hampshire poll of Granite State Republican Primary voters: DeSantis doesn’t have much further to fall ahead of the open contest Jan. 23. The bad news is that he’s at 5%, behind Trump (39%), Nikki Haley (32%), Chris Christie (12%) and Vivek Ramaswamy (8%). And given that only 40% of DeSantis’ supporters say they are “definitely decided,” the data suggests his hard support is around 2%. The polling memo describes DeSantis’ support as having “plummeted.” He was at 43% earlier this year and has lost nearly 90% of his previous backing. DeSantis is still the top second choice, with 17% of respondents seeing him as a fallback.

— MORE 2024 —

“In South Carolina, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris test policy-heavy pitch to Black voters” via Maya King of The New York Times — As Democrats amplify their concerns about Biden’s status with Black voters, South Carolina has emerged as a proving ground for his campaign: one where he can test his message to a predominantly Black electorate and use it as a largely ceremonial launchpad for his re-election. At events over the last few days, both Biden and Harris offered reverential, policy-heavy re-election pitches to largely Black audiences and celebrated the Black organizers and community leaders who helped deliver the White House to Democrats, starting with those in the Palmetto State. They also drew a contrast with Trump and other Republican leaders, whose election denialism and efforts to “whitewash” history, they said, threaten the progress that Black Americans have spent generations fighting for.

“Biden struggling in Michigan as Donald Trump grabs strong lead, poll shows” via Craig Mauger of The Detroit News — Biden’s support is on shaky ground in Michigan, and he trails Trump by 8 percentage points in a head-to-head matchup 10 months before the Nov. 5 election. The survey of 600 likely General Election voters in the battleground state found only 17% said Biden, the Democratic incumbent, deserved another term leading the country. That number marked a low for a major public officeholder in modern Michigan political history, said Richard Czuba, founder of Lansing-based Glengariff Group, which conducted the poll. Likewise, in a potential contest between Biden and Trump, who is facing a historic onslaught of criminal charges, 47% of likely voters said they preferred the Republican, while 39% selected Biden, an 8-point advantage for Trump, according to the survey with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis issues state of emergency after major storms hit Florida” via Arek Sarkissian of POLITICO — DeSantis finalized the emergency declaration from the state Capitol in Tallahassee as tornado sirens blared throughout the complex. The storm brought reports of at least three tornadoes and winds of up to 70 mph as it moved east. The executive order signed by DeSantis declaring the emergency includes almost 50 counties that were either hit by the storm or could face damage from more storms that are expected to move over the state throughout the day. The order directs the state to seek federal assistance from the White House and activates the state National Guard. It also allows the state to enter into emergency contracts without the customary bidding process.

“Powerful winter storm rattles North Florida, prompts multicounty closures” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A powerful winter storm plowing through much of the central and the eastern portions of the United States has caused many North Florida schools and municipal governments to close. Tornado watches have been posted in Tallahassee and in areas such as Leon County, much of Florida’s Panhandle, the entire Florida Big Bend area along the Gulf Coast and into the Tampa area. Meanwhile, the National Weather Service offices located at the Jacksonville International Airport issued an “enhanced severe storm risk” for Tuesday. The winter weather system and front, which is draping the landscape from the Midwest south to the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to blast North Florida areas with winds up to 70 to 80 mph, which is the wind equivalent of a Category 1 hurricane.

“‘Absolute devastation’: Tornadoes, high winds deliver blow to Jackson, Bay counties” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — An especially potent winter storm system spawned violent tornadoes and ferocious straight line winds Tuesday, damaging homes and businesses and knocking out power for tens of thousands across the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend. Photos and video from storm chasers showed heavy structural damage caused by a confirmed tornado in the Lower Grand Lagoon area south of Panama City. A reported tornado also ripped through the Marianna area, destroying and damaging homes in the Spring Chase neighborhood and wrecking the recently refurbished Florida Caverns RV Resort at Merritt’s Mill Pond. “Where the tornadoes touched down, there is absolute devastation,” said Matt Fuqua, a Marianna attorney who shared photos of the storm damage. “By God’s grace, the storm lifted and spared many.”

Jimmy Patronis issues generator safety tips — As severe storms rip through Florida, CFO Patronis reminded Floridians to put safety first when cranking up gas-powered generators. Top tips include: Only run a generator in a dry, well-ventilated area; never run a generator near doors, windows, air vents or A/C units; never run a generator inside your home or garage; Install battery-powered carbon monoxide alarms inside your home; never overload a generator; always connect the generator to appliances with heavy-duty extension cords; never refuel a generator while it is running; and power down and unplug all devices connected to a generator before shutting it off. “These machines can be lifesavers but can turn very deadly if not operated with the utmost caution,” Patronis said.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Debbie Wasserman Schultz pushes for hostage releases on Middle East trip, details evidence of atrocities she saw in Israel” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Just back from a four-nation trip to the Middle East as part of a bipartisan delegation pressing Qatar to do more to entice Hamas to release hostages it seized on Oct. 7, Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz expressed rage, sorrow and determination over the horrors she saw and heard about in Israel. “No one is safe with the continuation of Hamas as a terrorist entity,” she said. “They need to be eradicated. Their leadership needs to be eliminated, and the threat that Hamas poses to Jews, and to anyone who stands in their way, needs to be eliminated.” To illustrate her view and Israel’s objective on Hamas for Americans, Wasserman Schultz pointed to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Florida prisoner who threatened to behead U.S. Judge given three years behind bars” via Fresh Take Florida — A federal Judge in Orlando sentenced a state prison inmate to just over three years in prison plus three years of probation for mailing a letter in 2021 threatening to murder a senior federal Judge in Jacksonville and his wife. Jeziah Guagno, 24, of Boynton Beach, Florida, pleaded guilty to one count of mailing a handwritten, threatening letter to U.S. District Judge Harvey Erwin Schlesinger, 83, according to court records. Guagno tried to make it appear the letter came from a cellmate, but the FBI traced it to Guagno using DNA from saliva agents found on the sealed envelope. The letter threatened to sexually assault Schlesinger’s wife before killing her and beheading Schlesinger.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez enters crowded race for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The race for Miami-Dade County Sheriff is now a 15-person contest. Republican Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Sanchez has filed paperwork for a chance to be the county’s top cop later this year. He’s one of a dozen Republicans running. Three Democrats are also in contention. “As a longtime resident of Miami-Dade and a law enforcement professional, I am excited about this opportunity to serve the community that has given my family and I so much,” Sanchez said. “If elected, I look forward to serving all the residents of Miami-Dade County, while ensuring we keep our streets and communities safe.” Sanchez has lived in Miami-Dade for 52 years, 36 of them in some capacity of public service.

“After appointment by DeSantis, Leah Valenti to seek election as Charlotte County Supervisor” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — After nearly a year serving as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections, Valenti is announcing she is running for a full term. “I am honored to declare my candidacy for Supervisor of Elections in Charlotte County,” Valenti said. “Our democracy is built on the foundation of fair and secure elections, and I am dedicated to upholding that standard.” DeSantis appointed Valenti, a former U.S. Sen. Scott staffer, to serve as Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections in January 2023. She replaced former Supervisor Paul Stamoulis, who resigned from his position in December 2022 due to health concerns. So far, only David Kalin has filed to run for the Supervisor post during this year’s election, raising $5,275. Kalin and Valenti are Republicans, setting up a potential GOP Primary contest.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Opa-locka housing-complex residents live with mold, sewage issues as county sues owners” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — In apartment 130, a rank odor seeps from the living room as Theresa Tyson opens the door at her first-floor unit at Glorieta Gardens in Opa-locka. Tyson, 64, is so accustomed to the stench she said she no longer smells it. “Y’all can smell that?” she asked a group of reporters and local and federal officials on a tour of the property Monday afternoon. Tyson said she has only lived in that particular unit for a year but has resided at Glorieta for 30 years and has respiratory issues. Tyson is one of several residents who have sanitation issues at Glorieta Gardens, an affordable housing complex that is home to 533 occupants, including small children.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Human trafficking probe of shelter prompted by Tom Wright ended when he backed off” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Wright, who was trespassed on Sept. 2 from the Beacon Center domestic violence shelter after he angrily confronted and placed his hand on an administrator, had previously levied explosive allegations about the facility that fell apart under scrutiny and when he opted to drop the matter. Wright alleged in a complaint to regulators that human trafficking was occurring at the center, that shelter CEO Angie Pye smoked marijuana with shelter residents and arranged to provide sexual favors to taxi drivers. The Senator, a former Beacon Center Board member who clashed with Pye shortly after she assumed her role as CEO in 2016, also alleged she was not qualified.

“Frank Kruppenbacher admits he broke ethics law at Florida Virtual School, document shows” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — Kruppenbacher, once regularly called one of Orlando’s most powerful people, left his post as general counsel at the Florida Virtual School in 2018, kicking off a scandal that eventually led to the public school’s takeover by the state. Now, more than five years later, Kruppenbacher has admitted that he violated a state ethics law by having a virtual school employee do clerical work for his private business. In the agreement, Kruppenbacher denied five other allegations of ethics violations that stemmed from his controversial tenure at the virtual school. An advocate for the Florida Commission on Ethics has recommended those allegations be dismissed as “the evidence does not warrant moving forward.”

— LOCAL: TB —

First on #FlaPol — “Plant City Chamber CEO to run for Hillsborough County Commission” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Christine Miller, the current president and CEO of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce, is running for Hillsborough County Commission, District 6. She is the third Republican to enter the race. One Democrat, Mark Nash, has also filed. Democrat Pat Kemp currently hold the seat. Kemp is facing term limits and cannot seek re-election to the countywide seat but could run for a single-member district. Only districts 2 and 4 are up for election this year; both have incumbent Republicans seeking re-election. In her announcement, Miller said she’s lived in Hillsborough County for more than 30 years and has watched the county change.

“City Hall, boat ramp projects top Citrus County’s legislative wish list” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County is throwing caution to the wind with legislative project requests topping $66 million, including $10 million for a Crystal River City Hall rendered flooded and useless from Hurricane Idalia. Some projects have had ongoing success. Others are either brand-new to the process or won legislative support in the past only to be vetoed. Crystal River officials were already eyeing a new City Hall when Hurricane Idalia caused enough damage to close the building. A temporary City Hall is set up at the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, and Mayor Joe Meek is proposing an elevated City Hall on the city’s current U.S. 19 site. The city last year received $1.35 million for the design and permitting of a new City Hall.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville is running out of 904 area code numbers. What does this mean?” via Alexandria Mansfield of The Florida Times-Union — No more 904. For new phone lines in the area, those iconic first three digits for local phone numbers will be going away. Starting Feb. 26, customers in the 904 area who request new phone service or an additional line or who switch providers in some cases may be assigned a number with the new 324 area code. The Florida Public Service Commission approved the new area code for the same geographic boundaries as the 904 one — which includes Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beach, Fernandina Beach, Orange Park, and surrounding communities — in May 2022. The new area code will be operational for the Northeast Florida region in early 2024.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Bradenton, North Port men charged with felonies in Jan. 6 Capitol riots” via Melissa Pérez-Carrillo of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A Bradenton and North Port man have been charged in an indictment with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tom Vournas, 62, of Bradenton, and Leonard Lobianco, 52, of North Port, were arrested by the FBI in Florida. The men “committed and attempted to commit an act that would have impeded officers during the event,” according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Vournas is alleged to have used a chemical irritant on officers on the Capitol grounds and allegedly brought a weapon inside the Capitol building.

“State OKs controversial Anna Maria mangrove removal. But construction is still on hold” via Ryan Ballogg of the Bradenton Herald — An investigation by the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) found that the controversial mangrove removal at a waterfront Anna Maria Island home is allowed under a state exemption. An exemption to the state’s mangrove protection rules was issued in 2022 for a sea wall that is planned at 111 Gull Drive in Anna Maria, where a new home is under construction. However, the state’s report notes that the project still lacks authorization from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which must give approval before construction can continue. DEP staff visited the site for an inspection on Dec. 22 after residents filed complaints about the mangrove removal.

“Marco Island Planning Board wants staff to revamp affordable housing plans” via J. Kyle Foster of the Naples Daily News — Marco Island’s City Council will have to wait until February to consider an affordable housing plan to help the city’s employers and employees because the Planning Board wants a staff-proposal revamped. Planning board members discussed affordable housing for almost an hour and a half, disagreeing on whether a new process should be created or just an add-on to current permitting rules and what that would look like. The City Council asked planning staff to look at ways to help create affordable housing on the island. Any new regulations will need the Council’s approval. “We’re just trying to figure out what the process looks like,” said Board member Hayden Dublois.

— TOP OPINION —

“RIP Pee-wee. Christian Ziegler has taken your place” via Chris Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Until now, there has never been an incident that has embarrassed Sarasota like the time a famous children’s actor was arrested by undercover detectives pleasuring himself inside an adult motive theater.

Indeed, Ziegler is the new Pee-wee Herman.

Paul Reubens was a graduate of Sarasota High, and we proudly embraced him as ours.

Until Aug. 26, 1991. That’s when some undercover detectives from the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office arrested a few gentlemen pleasuring themselves to pornographic movies inside the South Trail Cinema. Reubens was one of them.

Reubens, sensing the end of his career, pleaded with the H-T and the Sheriff’s Office to look the other way. If an arrest was not made, and if a story was not written, he would perform at a charity event in full Pee-wee character. There were no takers. Not only was the story written, but it was accompanied by a mug shot of a hippie-looking Reubens that shocked the nation. Eventually, the Pee-wee Herman story was on the front page of every newspaper, along with the Moscow Summit. Rolling Stone wrote a cover story with the headline “Who killed Peewee Herman?”

No one, because he wasn’t really dead. But Sarasota’s image was not off the hook.

Now to be clear, what Reubens did and what Ziegler is accused of doing are two very different things.

You know, it’s been over three decades since the Pee-wee Herman incident, and much has happened in that time, including Reubens’ death in July.

RIP Pee-wee.

All is forgiven, and your genius is missed.

It took a while, but someone has come along and really embarrassed Sarasota this time.

— OPINIONS —

“Caucusing for DeSantis is a good way to be a friend to Trump” via Bob Vander Plaats for the Des Moines Register — Yes, my vote and all Iowan votes for DeSantis are in the best interest of Trump. The system is focused and determined to destroy all things Trump. While Trump could very well win the Primary, the system and the sheer number of Trump haters will never allow him to win the presidency. By Iowans choosing DeSantis on Caucus night, we will launch a candidate who can win not just the Primary but the presidency as well. And when he wins, we will launch a proven leader who has a record of confronting the bureaucracy and defeating its elitist agenda. If you believe that the system is being weaponized against Trump and many of us, then a DeSantis presidency is the former President’s — and our — best line of defense. A DeSantis presidency ensures justice for Trump.

“A diminished DeSantis, detached from reality” via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial board — The Governor’s annual State of the State speech, which formally kicks off the 60-day Legislative Session, has traditionally been both a self-congratulatory look back and a table-setting talk that sets the agenda for the challenges ahead. But DeSantis offered too much of the former and not enough of the latter, as he repeatedly glossed over Florida’s most vexing issues, displaying a lack of awareness of real-life problems his constituents face daily. In a sense, that was not surprising, since DeSantis spent so much time in 2023 campaigning in other states. In reality, the state of the state is neglected, having been sacrificed on the altar of political expediency through a series of culture-war sideshows — attacks on academic freedom, school books, transgender teens and LGBTQ people in general.

“Florida lawmakers may drag their state back in time” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — Let’s take a quick trip back in time. To Spring 2001, when former Gov. Jeb Bush signed the “Florida Election Reform Act of 2001.” Florida’s new election reform law lifted restrictions on absentee voting — allowing, for the first time, any Floridian to vote by mail if that was what was most convenient for them. But then Democrats started voting by mail en masse during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Trump decided to demonize the practice. So now some Republicans in the Florida Legislature want to reinstate the sort of restrictions on mail voting that Bush and Marco Rubio did away with two decades ago. Even those final few vestiges of Florida’s once-historic climate law may be erased this year. And not even Scott’s legacy is safe from a revanchist Florida Legislature.

“The great grift: Orlando Magic make millions off naming rights to arena taxpayers built” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — This week I’m doing something different with a two-part column. Both parts deal with the same topic: taxpayer money. One looks at a way taxpayers get hosed. The other looks at a creative way to do right by them. Let’s start with a look at how the Orlando Magic took local taxpayers to the cleaners with the help of local politicians. Just before the holidays, Orlando’s best-known arena got a name change. Hello, Kia Center. But largely overlooked in the hubbub was the fact that the Orlando Magic are making millions by selling naming rights to a building the team doesn’t even own. Taxpayers funded, built and own the center. Yet the Magic gets the lion’s share of the naming-rights revenues. This is one of the most whacked-out aspects of professional sports.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Rep. James Buchanan, Albert Balido of Anfield Consulting, and Ricky Butler.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.