FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez enters crowded race for Miami-Dade Sheriff

The race for Miami-Dade County Sheriff is now a 15-person contest.

Republican Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Joe Sanchez has filed paperwork for a chance to be the county’s top cop later this year.

He’s one of a dozen Republicans running. Three Democrats are also in contention.

“As a longtime resident of Miami-Dade and a law enforcement professional, I am excited about this opportunity to serve the community that has given my family and I so much,” Sanchez said in a statement.

“If elected, I look forward to serving all the residents of Miami-Dade County, while ensuring we keep our streets and communities safe.”

Sanchez has lived in Miami-Dade for 52 years, 36 of them in some capacity of public service, according to a press release from his campaign.

He served eight years with the U.S. Army Reserve, 11 years as a Miami City Commissioner and has been an FHP officer since 1987. In 1996, the Miami-Dade Commission awarded him the Medal of Valor for his work in the ValueJet search and recovery effort to find plane crash victims in the Everglades.

Sanchez announced Tuesday, on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, that he is taking a leave of absence to pursue the Sheriff job. In a crack at other candidates in the crowded Sheriff’s race, he said it’s inappropriate to run while also collecting a police salary.

“I believe in transparency, and it is not appropriate for law enforcement officers to be campaigning while on the taxpayers’ dime,” he said. “I ask all the candidates who are currently working in any capacity for a federal, state, county or municipal law enforcement agency to follow my lead and take a leave of absence immediately.”

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when voters there eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, the county has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

In 2018, however, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Former Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, a Republican-turned-Democrat, was widely considered a shoo-in for the returning Sheriff post until his attempted suicide July 23 following a domestic dispute with his wife at a Sheriff’s conference in Tampa.

Ramirez dropped out of the race Sept. 20.

Other Republicans running include lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez; Miami-Dade Police Major Jose Aragu; Homestead resident Jaspen Bishop; Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz; Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua; retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer Alex Fornet; Miami-Dade Police Major Mario Knapp; Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez; Miami-Dade Police officer Rolando Riera; retired Miami-Dade Police sergeant and police union President John Rivera; and retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez.

Democratic candidates include Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow, federal agent-turned-community activist Susan Khoury and retired Miami-Dade Lt. Rickey Mitchell.

The 2024 Primary Election is Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.