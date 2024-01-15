January 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Mario Knapp tops Miami-Dade Sheriff race fundraising in Q4 with $70K haul

Jesse SchecknerJanuary 15, 20249min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Ron DeSantis in third place in South Dakota, with 9% support

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Bettors rate Vivek Ramaswamy over Ron DeSantis in 2024 race

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis wanted Chris Christie to ‘stay in’ GOP race through New Hampshire

Mario Knapp SS
His largest check came from a centimillionaire who made his fortune selling foam sleep products.

Miami-Dade County Police Major Mario Knapp collected $70,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023 toward his bid for Sheriff, the most among 15 candidates competing for the job.

He also spent more than $12,000, most of it on consulting and bank fees, to have $156,000 left on New Year’s Day between his campaign account and political committee, For a Safer Miami-Dade.

Knapp, one of a baker’s dozen Republicans in the race, received a blend of personal and business checks. Many of the people who gave to him reported having law enforcement backgrounds.

His biggest single gain was a $10,000 from Michael Fux, a Cuban American centimillionaire who made his fortune selling foam sleep products. Knapp’s donations ledger lists Fux as a “developer.”

Knapp also received $5,000 apiece from commercial diving company Subsea Global Solutions, JCIA Family Therapy and Latino Alliance¸ PC run by Tallahassee-based consultant Alex Alvardo.

North Miami Beach-based Bryant Security Co. gave Knapp $4,000.

Republican Miami-Dade Assistant Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who filed to run Oct. 16, placed second in fourth-quarter fundraising with a roughly $60,000 haul between her campaign account and political committee, Citizens for a Safer Community.

More than 80 people donated to her campaign, many of them in police or police-adjacent professions.

Her most generous benefactor was Daniel Berkowitz, CEO and managing partner of Atlas Development Corp. Nick Hammerschlag, a Miami-based tech investor, gave $5,000.

Cordero-Stutz’s largest business contribution was a $10,000 check from Global Media MKT.

She spent $2,000, nearly all of it on credit card-processing fees.

Raising third-most with $55,000 collected between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Republican retired Miami-Dade Police officer Ernie Rodriguez leaned equally on people and companies in a variety of business sectors.

Half the checks he took through his campaign account were for $1,000, the maximum non-PC donation allowable to candidates seeking countywide office.

Of the $3,000 he spent in Q4, half went to Miami-based firm Dark Horse Strategies for “digital media consulting.” The rest covered accounting and compliance costs, credit card and bank fees, and a $600 registration fee for a charity event hosted by The Love Fund, a nonprofit that aids fallen officers and their families.

As of Jan. 1, Rodriguez had about $57,000 left.

Twelve other candidates are in the race. They include:

— Democratic Miami-Dade Police Major John Barrow. He raised $43,000 in Q4, spent close to $24,000 and had $22,000 remaining at the end of the quarter.

— Republican lawyer and former police officer Ignacio “Iggy” Alvarez, who raised $37,000 and spent $16,000 last quarter. He had $173,000 left on Dec. 31.

— Democratic federal agent-turned community activist Susan Khoury. She raised almost $31,000, spent $1,500 and had $18,000 left to start 2024.

— Miami-Dade Police Sgt. Orlando “Orly” Lopez. He raised $2,500 and spent twice as much, leaving himself with $9,000 with just under nine months before the Republican Primary.

— Republican Miami-Dade Police officer Rolando Riera, who raised $1,800 and had all of it left at the quarter’s close after spending nothing.

— Retired Miami-Dade Police Sergeant and former police union President John Rivera, a Republican. He raised $1,000 and spent less than $100. Due to bigger and better hauls in prior quarters, he had $26,000 at the end of December.

— Retired Miami-Dade Police Lt. Rickey Mitchell, a Democratic funeral home magnate who has run a mostly self-funded campaign. He raised just $900 in Q4, but still had $245,000 in his campaign account.

— Republican Miami City Police officer Ruamen DelaRua. He raised $200, spent $1,000 and had just over $1,200 left over.

— Republican Alex Fornet, a retired Miami-Dade Police reserve officer. He loaned himself $100 and had exactly that left at the end of the quarter.

— Republican Miami-Dade Police officer Jaspen Bishop. He raised nothing in Q4, spent $200 and had $1,600 remaining.

— Republican Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Sanchez. He filed to run for Sheriff on Jan. 8 and isn’t due to report any campaign finance activity until March 10.

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the department. Instead, Miami-Dade has a Police Director, who is appointed by and reports to the Mayor.

That arrangement is changing this year. In 2018, 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring all 67 counties in Florida to have an elected Sheriff, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and Clerk of Courts by early 2025.

Former Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez, a Republican-turned-Democrat, was widely considered a shoo-in for the returning Sheriff post until he attempted suicide on July 23 following a domestic dispute with his wife at a Sheriff’s conference in Tampa.

He dropped out of the race Sept. 20.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Ron DeSantis in third place in South Dakota, with 9% support

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories