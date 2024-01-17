Ron DeSantis knocks Nikki Haley for ducking town hall questions

In his final New Hampshire stop before next Tuesday’s Primary, Ron DeSantis took aim at an opponent he claimed was “programmed with talking points.”

The attack on Nikki Haley is ironic, given that early in the campaign when he was a front-runner, the Florida Governor was taken to task himself for not taking audience questions.

“I think she owes it to you to be able to go out there and do this. And then she’s doing events like this, speaking and then leaving without taking anybody’s questions. That is not a candidate that is confident in their record. It’s not a candidate that’s confident in being able to answer questions off script,” the Governor said in Derry on Wednesday evening.

“And you know, you can peel these politicians, they can be programmed with talking points. That’s not that difficult to do. The question is, if you get them off the talking points, are they able to answer questions intelligently. Do they have any depth of understanding? Or is it just a habitual case of ballistic podiatry shooting yourself in the foot every time you open your mouth and creating more stuff?”

DeSantis is headed to South Carolina Thursday, in an attempt to defeat Haley in a suddenly crucial Primary in her home state. While odds are he will finish in a distant third place in the Granite State, he’s attempting to leave locals with the impression he, and not his opponents, are most willing to fight.