Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.19.24

Good Friday morning.

AIF poll: Inflation and property insurance are the top issues for 2024 voters

Combating inflation and solving the property insurance crisis are the top issues that will drive Floridians to the ballot box in November according to new polling commissioned by the Associated Industries of Florida.

The pro-business group surveyed 988 likely general election voters and found that 23% were most concerned about the rising cost of living. Property insurance followed at 21%, a statistical tie. In a similar vein, 10% of those polled pointed to the rising cost of housing as their primary motivation to vote.

Combating illegal immigration (14%) and abortion rights (10%) were the only other issues to break double digits in the AIF poll.

AIF’s also poll indicates the state’s reddening trend is continuing.

Republicans hold supermajorities in the state Legislature, 20 of 28 congressional districts and all statewide elected offices. That’s unlikely to change much after Election Day, with a generic ballot test giving Republicans a six-point edge over Democrats 46%-40%.

Raw voter numbers are favorable for Republicans as well. The party now holds a 700,000-voter advantage over Democrats, a lead that has grown precipitously since 2021, when the GOP surpassed the Democratic Party in overall registrations for the first time in modern history.

There was one positive sign for the blue team, however: Third- and no-party voters say they prefer a generic Democrat over a generic Republican by an 11-point margin, 39%-28%.

“We’re seeing an interesting trend throughout the state where Independent voters are skewing more Democratic than Republican,” said AIF Vice President of Political Operations Jeremy Sheftel. “As election season gets closer, it will be important to monitor this trend to gauge which way independents will break come Election Day.”

The AIF poll was conducted by Jan. 2-6 by National Public Affairs. The sample included 988 registered likely general election voters in Florida. Interviews were collected via landlines and SMS/text messaging to web. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%.

___

Florida TaxWatch is releasing a new report highlighting the pervasiveness of unlicensed vacation rentals and the toll they’ve taken on the state.

The Impact of Unlicensed Vacation Rentals on Florida’s Economy surmises at least 49,280 vacation rentals — more than 1 in 4 — in the state are unlicensed, and many are likely skirting federal, state and local taxes.

Florida TaxWatch estimates that unlicensed vacation rental activity from a single day in November 2023 could cost Florida between $1.8 million and $6.9 million in registration costs; between $1.2 and $5.5 million in recurring licensing fees; up to $32,000 in local option transient taxes; and up to $21.3 million in property taxes due to fraudulent homestead exemption claims.

“While vacation rental properties play a critical role in Florida’s tourism-driven economy, unlicensed vacation rentals have become all too common, posing a risk to the well-being of renters and, given the fraudulent withholding of tax dollars, potentially increasing the cost burden on dutiful taxpayers,” Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic Calabro said.

“As the popularity of vacation rentals continues to grow, Florida TaxWatch encourages the state to develop policies that authorize the enforcement of current law and demand transparency and accountability moving forward. We offer our thorough research as a resource to help educate legislators and staff, members of the media, and other stakeholders about this issue and the clear and present need for reform.”

Florida TaxWatch’s report drops as lawmakers are once again considering legislation aimed at tackling vacation rental issues — a Legislative Session staple for more than a decade now. The watchdog organization presented the report to lawmakers during a hearing for the Senate’s vacation rental proposal SB 280 by Indian Rocks Beach Sen. Nick DiCeglie, which would weaken local governments’ ability to regulate rentals.

Should DiCeglie’s bill or the House’s proposal (HB 1537) gain traction, Florida TaxWatch is urging lawmakers to consider provisions that would create an environment more conducive to collecting taxes. Recommendations include a tracking system for rentals, requiring registration numbers be included in listings and creating a statewide framework for tax collection.

___

Florida voters say “eight is enough” for County Commissioners, according to a recent statewide poll.

RMG Research surveyed 537 likely voters and found broad bipartisan support for placing term limits on their County Commissioner. Overall, 76% of voters were in favor, including 76% of Republicans and 79% of Democrats.

The poll also found that Floridians, by a margin of 82% to 15%, favor an eight-year term limit for Commissioners over a 12-year limit. The poll comes as lawmakers have filed bills that would institute such a cap.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, a Pensacola Republican, filed legislation (HB 57) that would prohibit County Commissioners who had already served eight years from running for re-election. Sen. Blaise Ingoglia is carrying a similar bill (SB 438) in the upper chamber.

An eight-year limit aligns with current caps on legislative offices thanks to a constitutional amendment passed in the 1990s. It’s also the limit governing School Board members after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed new legislation cutting down the previous 12-year limit in 2022.

The proposals are being opposed by pro-home rule groups such as the Florida Association of Counties and the Florida Small County Coalition. In the polling memo, U.S. Term Limits Executive Director Nick Tomboulides criticized both groups for “handing taxpayer money to lobbyists who then proceed to advocate against the taxpayers’ views.”

The poll also pushed back on an assertion that voters in lower-population counties are against term limits. RMG Research found 81% support for term limits among voters living in counties with fewer than 150,000 residents.

“These polls establish conclusively that the people of Florida, regardless of where they reside, are hungry to see term limits and accountability brought to local government,” Tomboulides said. “The people’s message is clear: eight is great and it’s time to shelve 12.”

___

The Innovative Educators (InEd) Network is hosting a major conference in Fort Lauderdale with the aim of showcasing groundbreaking education models.

InEd Live! 2024 will take place Saturday at the famed Museum of Discovery & Science in downtown Fort Lauderdale. InEd is hosting several leaders in school choice at the conference, such as Kerry McDonald of the Foundation for Economic Education, Ron Matus from Step Up for Students and Raphael Gang of Stand Together.

The event runs from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., beginning with an “educational marketplace” opening in the museum’s atrium, filled with more than three dozen vendors providing attendees with information about various schooling options.

McDonald will be part of the first speaker presentation at 10 a.m. She’ll join with InEd co-founders Toni Frallicciardi and Shiren Rattigan. Frallicciardi also co-founded the Surf Skate Science Homeschool Co-op, while Rattigan founded Colossal Academy.

From there, four panel-led workshops will run on and off throughout the day. A closing presentation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m.

The event leads into School Choice Week, which will run from Jan. 21-27.

Those looking to attend the conference can pay $99 for a family of four to enter. Individuals also have the option of purchasing individual tickets, priced at $49 for adults and $19 for children. All tickets also include museum admission. InEd is also guaranteeing that 50% of online ticket sales will go toward microgrants “to empower innovative educators,” according to a release from the group.

— DAYS UNTIL —

New Hampshire Primaries — 4; Red Dog Blue Dog 2024 — 5; ‘Sexy Beast’ premieres on Paramount+ — 6; ‘Masters of the Air’ premieres on Apple TV+ — 7; federal campaign finance filing deadline — 12; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 13; second government-funding deadline — 14; ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ final season premieres on HBO — 16; Nevada Primaries — 18; Nevada Republican Presidential Caucus — 20; Super Bowl LVIII — 23; Ninth Annual Suits for Session begins — 32; South Carolina Republican Primary — 36; Michigan Democratic Primary — 39; James Madison Institute’s ‘Red, White and Bluegrass’ dinner — 40; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 42; Michigan/Idaho/Missouri GOP Primaries — 43; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 44; (Donald) Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 45; Super Tuesday — 46; State of the Union address — 48; last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 49; 2024 Oscars — 51; Georgia Democratic Primary — 53; Arizona/Florida/Illinois/Kansas/Ohio Primaries — 60; James Madison Institute’s ‘2024 Naples Dinner’ with keynote speaker Laura Ingraham — 61; ‘3 Body Problem’ premieres on Netflix — 62; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 69; March Madness Final Four (women’s) begins — 77; March Madness Final Four (men’s) — 78; The Masters begin — 83; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 111; Kentucky Derby — 116; ‘Bridgerton’ new season (part one) premieres on Netflix — 118; French Open begins — 121; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 124; Monaco Grand Prix — 128; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 161; Republican National Convention begins — 178; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 187; Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games on NBC/Peacock — 193; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 210; Democratic National Convention begins — 213; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 218; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 273; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 276; 2024 Presidential Election — 291; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 307; MLS Cup 2024 — 323; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 392; ‘Moana’ premieres — 525; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 553; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 658; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 658; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 700; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 837; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 853; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,064; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,204; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,163; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,885.

— TOP STORY —

“Congress votes to avert a shutdown and keep the government funded into early March” via Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press — The House approved the measure by a vote of 314-108, with opposition coming mostly from the more conservative members of the Republican conference. Shortly before the vote, the House Freedom Caucus announced it “strongly opposes” the measure because it would facilitate more spending than they support.

Nevertheless, about half of Republicans joined with Democrats in passing the third stopgap funding measure in recent months. The action came a few hours after the Senate had voted overwhelmingly to pass the bill by a vote of 77-18.

The measure extends current spending levels and buys time for the two chambers to work out their differences over full-year spending bills for the fiscal year that began in October.

The temporary measure will run until March 1 for some federal agencies. Their funds were set to run out on Friday. It extends the remainder of government operations to March 8.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the President would sign the resolution and urged Republicans to quit wasting time on partisan spending bills.

“House Republicans must finally do their job and work across the aisle to pass full-year funding bills that deliver for the American people and address urgent domestic and national security priorities by passing the President’s supplemental request,” Jean-Pierre said.

— LEGISLATIVE —

“Senate approves $800 million health care package” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Florida Senate unanimously approved Thursday an $800 million plan to increase access to medical care by training and hiring more doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. The Live Healthy Act, a priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, includes millions of dollars in tuition assistance for medical, nursing and dental students, loans to build clinics, and creating a statewide health screening portal. It was pushed through quickly in the early days of the Session. “This is the most comprehensive, impactful and creative health care bill I have ever seen,” said Sen. Gayle Harrell, who has served 22 years in the Legislature and chaired various Health Care Committees.

—“Medicaid Expansion dead-on-arrival for 2024 Florida Legislative Session” via Rob Landers of Florida Today

“‘Bittersweet’: House passes bill defining antisemitism in Florida Statutes with 3 ‘no’ votes” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As hateful acts against Jewish people climb to “unprecedented” levels, a bill establishing a broadly applying definition for antisemitism in Florida passed on the House floor. All but three lawmakers supported it. The measure (HB 187), which pends approval in the Senate, would define antisemitism in state statutes as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews” and rhetorical and manifestations “directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals, their property, community institutions and religious facilities.” HB 187 lists many examples of antisemitic rhetoric, including “dehumanizing” stereotypes that Jews hold disproportionate institutional power and secretly control the world economy, Holocaust denial and double standards when criticizing Israel, the world’s only Jewish-majority country.

“Florida lawmakers propose limits on school voucher purchases” via Jeffrey S. Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida lawmakers are proposing limits on how school voucher money can be spent, prompted by concerns that families might use the funds on items not directly tied to education. State Rep. Josie Tomkow has called for restricting the purchase of materials to only expenses associated with language arts and reading, mathematics, social studies and science courses. She did so as part of an 85-page bill (HB 1403) aimed at refining the state’s 2023 voucher expansion, which made every Florida child eligible for an education savings account, regardless of family income. Current guidelines for using the money allow families to buy equipment that could be considered extravagant for a state-funded program.

“House passes ‘Cassie Carli Law’ to protect at-risk parents in child custody exchanges” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Every county in Florida could soon be required to provide a location for parents to safely exchange custody of their children, thanks to legislation now heading to the Senate floor after clearing the House with unanimous support. The bill (HB 385) would require all court-approved plans for shared parental custody to include, unless otherwise agreed to by both parents, a list of “designated authorized locations” to hand off their children. In cases where a parent provides evidence they or their child are at risk of harm, a court may require the parents to make the exchange in the parking lot of a county Sheriff’s Office. The parking lot must be well-lit, accessible at all times, identified with a purple light or sign identifying the area as a “neutral safe exchange location” and have video surveillance. Each Sheriff would have to host at least one exchange site per county, though the measure places no cap on the number.

“Ban on social media use by minors ready for debate on House floor” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Legislation that would bar most Florida children from having social media accounts is headed to the House floor. The House Judiciary Committee advanced the bill (HB 1), a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner. But unlike a prior Committee stop, the legislation saw outspoken opposition, and the bill moved forward on a 17-5 vote. The legislation requires social media platforms to verify users’ ages and prohibit anyone under 16 from opening an account. It also mandates deleting existing accounts for minors. Rep. Tyler Sirois said it’s essential to establish standards on what services minors use online when none exist today.

“House passes jury duty exemptions for new moms” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Of all the things new mothers need to worry about, jury duty shouldn’t be one of them. That’s the spirit behind a bill (HB 461) that just cleared the House with uniform support. If approved in the Senate, women who have given birth within six months of a jury summons can request and receive, exemption from the otherwise mandatory civic duty. Rep. Carolina Amesty, the bill’s sponsor, repeated something of a mantra during its steady progress through the Legislature’s lower chamber: “Strong and health families should be at the heart of our state’s policymaking.” Her lawmaking peers agreed Thursday, voting 114-0 in its favor. Amesty’s bill and its house analogue (SB 452) by Sen. Erin Grall also won praise from several interest groups, including the Florida Court Clerks and Comptrollers Association.

“Bill setting 5-year prison sentence for tech-assistant stalkers cleared for House floor vote” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sunshine State stalkers who use mobile apps and small, Bluetooth-enabled devices like AirTags to track their victims could face five-year prison sentences under legislation now heading to a full House vote. Judging from the bill’s support in its three Committee stops, it’s a shoo-in to pass. Titled “Tracking Devices and Applications,” the measure (HB 401) would significantly hike criminal punishments for installing or placing a tracking device or app on another person’s property without their consent. Doing it today is a second-degree misdemeanor conferring a maximum 60-day jail stint. HB 401, sponsored by Rep. Toby Overdorf, would increase the penalty thirtyfold by making the crime a third-degree felony.

“Bill easing defamation lawsuits against journalists, misleading AI image creators advances in House” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Legislation designed to weaken decades-old legal protections for journalists and news outlets is again advancing amid arguments that it will have a “chilling effect” on efforts to hold the powerful accountable. House Civil Justice Subcommittee members voted 12-4 for a measure (HB 757) that would lower the legal bar in defamation lawsuits by shifting the burden of proof from the plaintiff to the defendant. That’s appropriate given how little faith there is today in media to get the story right, argued Rep. Alex Andrade, the bill’s sponsor. “The issue right now is trust in the media is at an all-time low,” he said. “Media is not engaging in sufficient self-regulation.”

“Font size, liability issues raised as bill requiring AI disclaimer for campaign ads clears House panel” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — A bill requiring campaign advertisements to include a disclaimer if they use artificial intelligence (AI) passed through the House Ethics, Elections & Open Government Committee. Still, some members questioned how it would work in practice as the election cycle kicks into gear. Rep. Rita Harris asked who would be liable if a campaign vendor or contractor didn’t tell a candidate or campaign they used AI in making an ad. Rep. Mike Caruso also wanted to know how large the font size of the disclaimer would need to be. The bill (HB 919) doesn’t spell out those details, but sponsor Rep. Alex Rizo said he’s willing to add those specifics. He said the bill’s primary purpose is to get ahead of the use of AI in campaigns, which could be used to portray a candidate saying or doing something they never did.

— MORE LEGISLATIVE —

“More background checks for health care workers? A physician lawmaker calls them humiliating” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix — Republican Rep. Joel Rudman, a family medicine physician in the Panhandle, voted against a proposal to expand background checks to all health care workers, calling his experience going through the process humiliating. He was the only one who voted against the bipartisan bill. Some health care workers, such as physicians, nurses and massage therapists, have to undergo a criminal background screening to get their license. But Republican Rep. Dana Trabulsy and Democratic Rep. Allison Tant want to make that a requirement for all health care workers before licensure, including dietitians, dentists and optometrists.

“House panel advances ‘good dad bill’ giving fathers clearer paths to parental rights” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bill that would help eager dads secure parental rights over their children is advancing in the House after clearing its first House hurdle with uniform praise. Members of the House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted unanimously for the measure (HB 663), which aims to remove barriers between fathers and their biological children. “This is not the deadbeat dad bill,” said Rep. Christopher Benjamin, the measure’s sponsor. “This is the good dad bill.” Benjamin, who last year successfully sponsored related legislation enabling unwed fathers to gain paternal rights with the mother’s consent, said HB 663 is meant to further modernize Florida’s parental laws.

“High school NIL talks heating up in Florida Legislature, FHSAA” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times — The conversation around name, image and likeness (NIL) deals for Florida high school athletes is heating up. The Florida Legislature is set to hear presentations on high school name, image and likeness on Friday during a meeting of the House’s education quality subcommittee. The agenda item doesn’t include any other information and name, image and likeness isn’t specifically included in any of the three bills set to be considered at the meeting. The state’s governing body for prep sports, the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA), does not permit participating athletes to make money from name, image and likeness deals. That makes Florida one of a dwindling group of states that essentially makes players choose between NIL compensation and playing sports for their high school team.

“Some foreign-trained physicians could skip residency to practice medicine in Florida” via Jackie Llanos of Florida Phoenix — One of the ways the Senate’s ‘Live Healthy’ initiative could increase the supply of doctors is by creating another licensure pathway for physicians trained outside of the U.S. As lawmakers started looking into the state of Florida’s health care workforce ahead of this year’s Legislative Session, it became apparent that physicians would not be able to keep up with the growing and aging population. Part of the problem is that Florida’s physicians are also aging. Nearly 34% of them are over 60 years and one in 10 plan to retire in the next five years, according to an analysis from Florida TaxWatch, a nonprofit research institute. That’s where the proposed new path for foreign-trained physicians comes in. To get an unrestricted license, someone who went to a medical school outside of the U.S. must complete a one-year residency, regardless of whether they practiced medicine in another country.

Family Law Section praises paternity bill’s advance — The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar lauded a House panel for approving a bill (HB 663) that would presume a man to be the legal father of a child if he is married to the child’s biological mother at the time of birth. “The Florida Legislature has recognized the important role fathers play in the lives of children, and HB 663 ensures that a biological father who wishes to be involved in their child’s life has a path to establish paternity and is afforded his fundamental rights of parenthood under the law,” said Sarah Kay, Chair of The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar. “ … The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar appreciates the good work Rep. Benjamin has put into this bill, and we look forward to seeing it continue to advance in the Florida Legislature.”

Family Law Section hails passage of ‘Cassie’s Law’ — The Family Law Section of The Florida Bar also praised the House for passing a bill (HB 385) known as “Cassie’s Law” that would require every county in Florida to designate a location for parents to safely exchange custody of children. “The Florida House of Representatives today approved meaningful legislation that will protect children and families, and we are grateful for their good, thoughtful work in this area,” Kay said. “HB 385 is common-sense policy that can potentially save lives by simply strengthening the law that gives courts the discretion to determine if, because of imminent threat of harm, it is necessary to exchange a child at a neutral, safe exchange location as designated by a local Sheriff.”

— THE SKED —

— 9 a.m. The Senate holds a floor Session. Senate Chambers.

— 9 a.m. House Agriculture & Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 9 a.m. House Education Quality Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. House Local Administration Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 9 a.m. House Transportation & Modals Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Criminal Justice Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Energy Communications & Cybersecurity Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— 12:30 p.m. House State Administration & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 212, Knott Building.

— 4 p.m. House Agriculture Conservation & Resiliency Subcommittee meets. Room 404, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. House Children Families & Seniors Subcommittee meets. Room 102, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. House Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 314, House Office Building.

— 4 p.m. House Justice Appropriations Subcommittee meets. Room 17, House Office Building.

— LOBBY REGS —

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Sebastian Aleksander, The Aleksander Group: Trey Radel Media Group

Ralph Arza, Mountain Moving Strategies: EverDriven Technologies, Florida Charter School Alliance

Brian Ballard, Brady Benford, Courtney Coppola, Christopher Dawson, Jose Diaz, Ballard Partners: Okeechobee Community Developers, Walden Lake

Melanie Becker: Universal Orlando

Andrew Bolin, Bolin Law Group: Florida Justice Reform Institute

Rob Bradley, Oak Strategies: Coalition for Fantasy Sports, Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, New College Foundation

Christopher Carmody, Carlecia Collins, GrayRobinson: New Village Initiative Advanced Material Group, Target Corporation

Chip Case, SKB Consulting Group: Big 3 Entertainment

Nazbi Chowdhury: United Way of Broward County

Brooke Evans, The Mayernick Group: Manatee County Mosquito Control District

— THE TRAIL —

“Ron DeSantis regrets anti-media strategy: ‘I should have gone on everything’” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — “I came in not really doing as much media,” DeSantis said. “I should have just been blanketing. I should have gone on all the corporate shows. I should have gone on everything.” His admission was an unusual moment of self-reflection for the Governor, who frequently derides the mainstream media as biased against him. But DeSantis is struggling to keep his presidential campaign alive after placing second in Iowa, roughly 30 points behind former Trump. He’s set to reach only single digits in New Hampshire, should the polls bear out, and is focusing his strategy on trying to make inroads in South Carolina, even though most polls show him trailing Trump and Nikki Haley.

“DeSantis gains ground in New Hampshire, closes gap to 44 points” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is headed to a distant third-place finish in New Hampshire, a place he was once competitive in polls. But the new survey shows reasons for guarded optimism, in that his numbers finally stopped falling. DeSantis’ 6% is 1 point better than what he had in Wednesday’s polling. Trump is well ahead, with 50% support. Meanwhile, Haley has 36% and will need a crossover turnout from independents and Democrats to be competitive on Tuesday. During a radio interview Thursday, DeSantis suggested he wasn’t that invested in how the Granite State ultimately goes.

“Fake news? Donald Trump claims DeSantis dropped out of Nevada caucuses” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump is telling supporters in New Hampshire that DeSantis is abandoning early caucuses in Nevada. DeSantis hasn’t announced that move to withdraw from the Feb. 8 contest, and it’s unclear why Trump said the Florida Governor was out of the race in that state. We have reached out to Team DeSantis for comment. “I hear that we’re up 100 points because (DeSantis) has just dropped out of the race, and he’s the only one that tried to challenge us, and he just dropped out of the race. He just announced they’re dropping out.” “Well, wait a minute, you might have missed,” Trump added. “I meant when I say he dropped out of the race, he dropped out of the race in Nevada.” Trump said he was glad he caught it “because the applause was a little strong” and that if he hadn’t, the “fake news would have been four days early.”

“DeSantis won’t get any help from Nevada’s Governor, who is now endorsing Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “We need President Trump’s decisive leadership back in Washington, D.C. President Trump oversaw record economic success, implemented strong foreign policy, and ensured our law enforcement officers are treated with the respect they deserve,” said Gov. Joe Lombardo. Lombardo’s endorsement comes less than a day after Trump claimed DeSantis wasn’t even running in Nevada’s Feb. 8 contest, an allegation called “fake news” by DeSantis’ campaign.

“DeSantis sees ‘warning sign’ for GOP in Iowa result” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “Clearly, when you win Iowa by the amount (Trump) did, you know, that’s what you want to be doing if you’re going to win the nomination. But you know, half the Iowans voted for someone else. And the turnout was so abysmal, and I don’t think it was just the weather,” he said. DeSantis noted that there were only “110,000 people that showed up.” He added that “186,000 voted in 2016. But there were 20,000 independents and 7,000 Democrats, mostly voting for Haley. So that means there were about, less than 85,000 Republicans even participated. I think that’s a warning sign for the party going forward into the Fall.”

“Poll: DeSantis falls to 7% in winner-take-all Texas, 62 points behind Trump” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — In the Emerson College survey conducted Jan. 13-15, DeSantis is at 7%, far behind Trump’s 69% and Haley’s 11%. With 9% undecided, more of the 685 respondents don’t know who they’re voting for than those who say they are supporting the Governor. DeSantis is poorly positioned to get any of Texas’ 162 delegates, which are to be apportioned on a winner-take-all basis based on the results of the March 5 Primary. This survey reinforces a narrative that Texas is Trump country, one that can be seen in previous polls. The final University of Texas/Texas Politics Project Poll of 2023 found DeSantis at 12%. That was down from 13% in the previous survey.

— MORE 2024 —

“Eyeing Super Tuesday, Trump is eager to dispatch rivals sooner than later” via Maggie Haberman, Jonathan Swan and Shane Goldmacher of The New York Times — Republicans across the country, including Senators who were previously skeptical of Trump, are assisting his strategy by consolidating their support, rushing to declare the race over, rolling out endorsements and demanding that his rivals quit immediately to “unify” the party against President Joe Biden. Their efforts are being aided by the conservative news media, which has turned sharply against DeSantis after giving his candidacy favorable coverage early on. The inevitability strategy also appears to be bearing fruit within the business community. On Wednesday morning, Jamie Dimon, the head of JPMorgan Chase — who as recently as November urged donors to “help Nikki Haley” — praised aspects of Trump’s record and scolded Democrats for vilifying the former President’s Make America Great Again movement.

Trump 2024 blasts Nikki Haley in new ad — Trump’s presidential campaign has released an ad attacking Haley’s plans for entitlement spending. The 30-second ad features a clip of Haley saying the Social Security retirement age should be raised “to reflect life expectancy” and that “65 is way too low.” A narrator says, “Haley’s plan cuts Social Security benefits for 82% of Americans,” adding that “Trump will never let that happen.”

To watch the ad, please click the image below:

“Billionaire Haley donor says further support depends on New Hampshire vote” via Alex Rogers of Financial Times — One of Haley’s billionaire backers has warned that he may withhold further support for her presidential candidacy unless she has a strong showing in next week’s Republican Primary in New Hampshire. Ken Langone, co-founder of U.S. retail chain Home Depot, said he was prepared to give Haley “a nice sum of money” — but may wait until after Tuesday’s Primary ballot before making the “major gift.” “If she doesn’t get traction in New Hampshire, you don’t throw money down a rat hole,” Langone said. Langone’s comments underscore the dilemma facing megadonors who endorsed Haley and DeSantis as alternatives to Trump but now fear they will lose as grassroots support for the former President surges despite criminal indictments against him.

“Haley deserves serious consideration for No Labels presidential ticket if interested, Co-Chair says” via Ayanna Alexander and Jonathan J. Cooper of The Associated Press — A top No Labels leader said Thursday that Haley “would deserve serious consideration” for the group’s nomination if it decides to run a third-party candidate for President. Joe Lieberman, a former Connecticut Senator and Co-Chair of No Labels, said Haley’s record as Governor of South Carolina and U.N. Ambassador would be a good fit for the group’s plan to find a candidate in the likely event that the 2024 Election becomes a rematch between Biden and Trump. “I think I’m speaking for a lot of No Labels members. Gov. Haley would deserve serious consideration,” Lieberman said. “But that’s a decision for her to make, and it’s not an easy one. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”

“Some New Hampshire residents want better answers from the 2024 candidates on the opioid crisis” via Holly Ramer of The Associated Press — Kristina Amyot’s life has drastically improved since the last New Hampshire Primary, but she isn’t confident the current candidates will help others achieve the same success. Amyot spent more than half her life struggling with addiction, mainly to heroin, before joining Hope on Haven Hill, a comprehensive program for pregnant women and mothers that includes residential treatment, transitional housing, and a wide array of support services. Today, she’s financially independent with a job, apartment and family she loves. “I will never put myself through that again,” she said in an interview last week. “I have self-worth now.”

“Joe Lombardo to caucus for Trump, vote ‘none of the above’ in state-run Primary” via Tabitha Mueller of the Nevada Independent — “I believe [under Trump] the economic picture was better, more predictable, more stable. And then if you look at foreign affairs, [it was] more predictable and more stable,” Lombardo said. “I think he has the ability to move us out of the doldrums associated with President Biden.” Trump endorsed Lombardo in his 2022 bid for Governor, giving the former Clark County sheriff a leg up ahead of the state’s Republican Primary. But Lombardo had opted to stay out of the 2024 presidential race, saying multiple times in the last year that he was “not getting engaged” in the race. Asked why he was publicizing who he is voting for now, Lombardo said that for “all practical purposes … the race is over,” and out of the pool of available candidates, he believes that Trump is the best one.

“Trump warns campaigns: Do not hire ex-DeSantis operative Jeff Roe” via Daniel Lippman of POLITICO — Trump and people in his inner circle have told down-ballot Republican candidates not to hire Roe or his political consulting firm after Roe worked to elect DeSantis, according to four people familiar with the conversations. The admonition against hiring Roe represents an attempt to choke off revenue for his consulting firm, Axiom, in an act of political retribution. Roe was a top strategist for the DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down. Roe resigned in mid-December after The Washington Post published a story detailing backbiting at the super PAC.

“Trump keeps lead over Joe Biden in head-to-head matchup” via Matt Holt of The Messenger — The poll, conducted online Jan. 16-17 among 1,045 registered voters, found Trump led Biden, 46%-42%. Twelve percent were undecided. The margin of error was plus or minus three percentage points. With 291 days until the general election, Trump leads Biden by 1.3 percentage points, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. The last Messenger/Harris Poll conducted in late November and early December found Trump led Biden, 47%-40%. Biden and Trump, for the most part, have their bases behind them. Eighty-six percent of Republicans backed Trump while 84% of Democrats backed Biden. However, Trump led among Independent voters, 46%-35%, while 20% were undecided. Men backed Trump, 56%-38%, while women supported Biden, 46%-36%.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis’ contentious election crimes office sees decline in cases” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Florida’s election crimes office that was created by DeSantis saw its workload drop off in the past year and many cases it handled ultimately did not result in prosecutions, according to a new report. DeSantis pushed to create and set aside money for the election crimes office as a rejoinder against some Republicans in the state who were calling to audit the 2020 Election even though Trump won the state. Critics and Democrats have called the office unnecessary and contend that it has led to voter intimidation. DeSantis has repeatedly mentioned the office as part of Florida’s “election integrity” efforts.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Congress speeds through short-term government funding bill before Friday shutdown deadline” via Jennifer Shutt of Florida Phoenix — Congress will have until early March to finish work it was supposed to complete last Fall under a bill both chambers approved with broad bipartisan support Thursday. The 77-18 vote in the Senate and 314-108 vote in the House sent the bill to Biden, and he is expected to sign it before a Friday midnight deadline. The short-term government funding bill will keep federal departments and agencies running under the spending levels and policies last approved during unified Democratic control of Washington. The stopgap measure, often called a continuing resolution, or CR, is meant to give the Republican House and Democratic Senate more time to broker an agreement on the dozen full-year appropriations bills that were supposed to become law by the start of the fiscal year on Oct. 1.

“Biden health officials targeted red states with Medicaid program audits” via Ryan Mills of the National Review — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, targeted three red states — Florida, Texas, and Missouri — for audits and enforcement last year as part of an effort to crack down on what they now contend is an improper use of Medicaid dollars, according to emails obtained by Government Accountability & Oversight, a Wyoming nonprofit and government watchdog. The nonprofit’s leaders argue that the nearly 3,000 pages of emails and records they’ve obtained reveal a strong case that Biden’s CMS politically targeted red states with audits, with a primary focus on Florida. The emails show that CMS officials ramped up their efforts to target that state at the same time that DeSantis looked as if he could be a serious challenger to Biden in 2024. But while CMS’s enforcement actions against Florida coincided with DeSantis’ rising profile as a presidential contender, the emails don’t contain any explicit political intentions.

“The White House chastises Florida for refusing funding for Summer meals” via Lynn Hater of WFSU — White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says she cannot understand why Florida is refusing to use $250 million meant to feed kids during the Summer: “No kid should have to spend their Summer hungry, period. none. None,” she said in an interview with WFSU. The program provides additional funding through EBT cards and piggybacks on the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP — colloquially known as food stamps. The money is added to EBT cards for families to spend on food. And it’s worth about $120 per child for the months of June, July, and August. “It is jeopardizing the opportunity for 2.15 million children in Florida who would have been eligible to receive the Summer EBT benefits. They’re not going to receive this … And this costs Floridians nothing. Gov. DeSantis left $250 million on the table by walking away and not opting into this,” said Jean-Pierre.

“Republicans and Democrats in Congress clash over existence of the private sector in Cuba” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — A congressional hearing about Cuba’s emerging private sector exposed the political divide between Republicans and Democrats on Cuba policy, with U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, a Cuban American from Miami, leading the charge against the enterprises, calling them “a government ruse.” Salazar, a former journalist who currently chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere Affairs, immediately set the tone for the hearing by denying a request from Texas Democrat Joaquin Castro to allow California Democrat Barbara Lee to join the session. Salazar called Lee “a friend of Fidel Castro.”

— DOWN BALLOT —

Ben Albritton gives Florida GOP a $100K boost — The Republican Party of Florida said it has received a $100,000 donation from Senate President-designate Albritton that will be used to boost GOP candidates running for office this cycle. “Actions speak louder than words. Senate President-designate Ben Albritton’s commitment and support of the Republican Party of Florida is significant,” said new RPOF Chair Evan Power. “We Republicans are all partners in Florida’s great success. … I am deeply grateful to our Senate President-designate Albritton’s support and confidence in our leadership to continue to deliver for Floridians.” Albritton’s contribution came one day after Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson chipped in $100,000 to the party account.

Rick Roth running for Palm Beach County Senate seat — West Palm Beach Republican Roth filed to run in Senate District 26 this week. Democratic Sen. Lori Berman, who currently represents the Palm Beach County-based district, cannot run again due to term limits. Lake Clarke Shores Democratic Rep. David Silvers also opened an account to seek the Senate seat. Both Roth and Silvers are term-limited out of the House.

“South Florida lawmakers, School Board Chair endorse Chad Klitzman for SD 35” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Eleven current and former elected officials are backing Democratic lawyer Klitzman’s Senate District 35 campaign, including two sitting state lawmakers and the highest-ranking person overseeing education in Broward County. Klitzman’s campaign announced that Sen. Tina Polsky, Rep. Mike Gottlieb and Broward School Board Chair Lori Alhadeff are endorsing him. Polsky said in a statement that Klitzman carries “top-notch legal training and an impressive record of service” in the community. “We need folks in Tallahassee committed to defending our fundamental rights — especially reproductive rights and the right to vote — and Chad has been an outspoken advocate on these issues for years,” she said. Gottlieb said Klitzman understands the community’s needs.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Elections offices keeping a sharp eye on safety, misinformation in run-up to Nov. 5” via Keith Burbank of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Investigators from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security have combed through election offices in Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties, searching for vulnerabilities that could compromise the safety, cybersecurity and truth in this year’s elections. Threats have come from irate voters, misinformation and hackers, but election officials, facing down those threats, are responding by implementing new state laws and making changes of their own. Local Supervisors of Elections, in fact, say they don’t even know how much they’ve spent so far hardening their systems and facilities.

“School Board reforms credit cards after ex-member accused of racking up $100K in expenses” via Jimena Tavel and Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Miami-Dade School Board members, alarmed at last week’s arrest of a former colleague for allegedly spending at least $100,000 of taxpayer dollars on personal items, voted unanimously to reform the way credit card expenses are audited for past and present Board members. The drama behind the attempt to regain the public’s trust came on the same day former School Board Vice Chair Lubby Navarro made her first court and public appearance since her arrest last Thursday. Navarro, 49, has been charged with two counts of organized fraud and two counts of grand theft for “doctoring” at least a year’s worth of expenses.

“Miami-Dade teachers union says it’s cleared a key hurdle to recertification” via Kate Payne of WLRN — The union representing teachers in Florida’s largest school district has hit a new milestone in its fight to keep its contract. United Teachers of Dade announced more than 30% of its members have signed statements, known as the showing of interest cards, to formally affirm that they want to keep their union. That’s a requirement set by the state agency overseeing labor groups, known as the Public Employees Relations Commission or PERC. The showing of interest cards is needed after UTD failed to get enough of its members to pay their dues last year, as required by a new state law.

“Miami-area Proud Boy member, ‘one of the most violent’ Jan. 6 rioters, sentenced to five years” via Jay Weaver of the Miami Herald — A South Florida member of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced to five years in prison after federal prosecutors described him as “one of the most violent Jan. 6 rioters” who assaulted at least six police officers while attacking the U.S. Capitol three years ago. Kenneth Bonawitz, 58, of Pompano Beach, grabbed one of the officers in a chokehold and lifted her up; he injured another so badly that he was forced to retire, according to federal prosecutors. Bonawitz, a member of the Miami chapter of the Proud Boys, was carrying an 8-inch knife in a sheath on his hip when he stormed the Capitol.

South Florida PBA endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor — The regional Police Benevolent Association, which has more than 7,500 members, is endorsing Levine Cava’s re-election bid. “Our Mayor has prioritized public safety and the safety of our law enforcement officers while building community trust to help lower crime. With Daniella Levine Cava at the helm, Miami-Dade County has achieved one of the lowest rates of gun violence for any major metro area and continues to put neighborhood safety as a top priority,” said South Florida PBA President Steadman Stahl. Added Levine Cava, “It’s an honor to have the trust and confidence of our county’s law enforcement officers who continue to keep our streets safe and our families protected.”

“Ric Bradshaw passes $1M mark fundraising for sixth term as Palm Beach County Sheriff” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — In his bid for a sixth term, Palm Beach County’s longest-serving Sheriff, Bradshaw, has raised more than $1 million for his campaign. Bradshaw, who could be facing off against his former No. 2 in the General Election, has raised $589,151 for his personal account and $441,700 that went to his political committee, Friends of Ric Bradshaw, since this election cycle began, fourth quarter finance reports show. Between his political committee and his personal account, Bradshaw, running as a Democrat, has $1.1 million total cash on hand after subtracting his expenses. He collected more than $580,000 in the fourth quarter. That amount dwarfs what his rivals have been able to raise.

“In the Florida Keys, a fight over adding more residents to evacuate” via Craig Pittman of the Florida Phoenix — As Hurricane Irma showed in 2017, the Keys are absolutely the worst place in Florida for a hurricane. This is why state law says the communities there must limit their growth to “maintain a hurricane evacuation clearance time for permanent residents of no more than 24 hours.” The Keys are already at that point. Yet when Sen. Rick “I Support An Indicted Presidential Candidate Because We’ve Both Pleaded the Fifth” Scott was Governor, he said it would be okey-dokey to add another 1,300 homes. That ridiculous decision was challenged in court. When a judge ruled against adding all those new residents, the Legislature stepped in last year to overturn the decision.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Charges dropped against homeless man arrested for sitting on Orlando sidewalk” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A homeless man arrested for sitting on a downtown Orlando sidewalk had the charge against him dropped. In a court filing, city prosecutor Alex Weaver said he wouldn’t pursue Paul Clark, 62, for violating a city ordinance banning people from sitting or lying down on downtown Orlando sidewalks. The document filed late last week didn’t offer further details as to why the charge isn’t being prosecuted. Clark was taken into custody on Jan. 8, about two hours after the Orlando City Council approved a new ordinance making it a violation if someone was found to be intentionally blocking a sidewalk and refused to move. City officials promised the Council that the ordinance would not be used to target the homeless.

“Kissimmee rejects private firm’s $24M bid to buy civic center and build hotel” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — The Kissimmee City Council unanimously rejected a developer’s $24 million proposal to buy the city’s civic center and build downtown’s only hotel, saying it wants to keep control of the facilities. Officials expressed concern that the proposal from Orlando-based IHRMC Hotels & Resorts to run a renovated civic center suitable for conferences and build a “limited service,” 101-room Hampton Inn did not have the quality their residents deserve. The vote pleased hospitality union members like Brayan Escudero, 35, a Disney World employee who told the Council that allowing a hotelier to own the civic center is “ridiculous” and would harm the growing Downtown Kissimmee community because hoteliers would benefit from the resident’s tax dollars instead of the city.

“Major step taken toward solving Midtown Daytona’s flooding problems with study approval” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Talk to any lifelong Midtown resident, and they’ll probably tell you they can’t remember a time when their neighborhood just east of Nova Road made it more than a few years without getting inundated by catastrophic flooding. Now, for the first time, there’s hope that the historically Black community’s repeated flooding nightmares could be coming to an end. Daytona Beach City Commissioners voted unanimously to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a two-year, $3 million flood mitigation feasibility study that will be fully funded by the federal government.

“Brevard advisory panel to weigh in on new Indian River Lagoon cleanup plan” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Want to weigh in on a half-billion dollar plan to clean up the Indian River Lagoon? On Friday, the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Citizen Oversight Committee, which recommends how to spend Brevard County’s lagoon half-cent sales tax, will consider this year’s lagoon cleanup plan at its next public meeting in Viera. The lagoon tax brings in more than $50 million per year and is used to help pay for such things as muck dredging and hooking neighborhoods up to sewer systems. Is muck dredging the best bang for the lagoon buck? The 10-year plan outlines some $585.7 million in lagoon cleanups in 16 different categories, including muck dredging, sewage, stormwater, public education, shellfish restoration and other projects.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Anti-Scientology forces fuel Mark Bunker’s Clearwater City Council bid, but 1 of them has a questionable past” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Clearwater City Council candidate Bunker is a self-described critic and opponent of Scientology, and those who agree with him are buying into his message for city leadership, even if they are far from the reach of city government. Bunker has raised more than $29,000 from individuals concerned about Scientology — not just in Clearwater, but from across the nation. The outlet reported that 80% of those contributions came from outside of Florida, and 93% came from outside the city, from individuals who will not be affected by the city’s government leadership.

“Boat that saved Danish Jews from Adolf Hitler now in Pinellas County” via Jeff Butera of Bay News 9 — The Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg will soon display a boat used to rescue the Jewish population from Denmark in 1943 via The boat, named “Thor,” is a 34-foot, 10-ton wooden boat used to sneak Danish Jews out of the country before Hitler and the Nazis could round them up and send them to concentration camps. Word had leaked that the roundup was coming soon, so about 90% of the Jewish population in Denmark escaped by boat before it happened. The Florida Holocaust Museum will debut the new display in 2024.

“Decline in active voter rolls hits Democrats harder than GOP in Polk County and Florida” via Gary White of the Lakeland Ledger — It is hardly news to anyone that Florida’s population is surging. After a stall during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunshine State is again seeing a strong influx of residents from elsewhere. Florida’s population increased by 1.6% in 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates. And Polk County ranked as Florida’s fastest-growing county in a study released last year. Logic says, then, that voter rolls in Polk County and Florida must be swelling as well, right? Wrong. Polk County’s roster of active voters declined by more than 20,000 from the beginning of 2023 to the start of this year, according to Polk County Supervisor of Elections Office.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Mayor Donna Deegan taps Thomas B. Waters as neighborhoods director” via Hannah Holthaus of The Florida Times-Union — Waters will take over as director of the city’s Neighborhood Department, the Mayor’s office announced Thursday. Waters previously worked for the city as a planner for the department, as well as a grants administrator for the Department of Intra-Governmental Affairs and project administrator for the Public Works Department. He was previously appointed by the City Council as Commissioner for the Jacksonville Housing and Community Development Commission. Waters also consulted for the city’s Coronavirus Vaccination Community Education and Engagement Taskforce in his position as founder and principal of SUMMIT-Center for Resources and Organizational Development.

“‘This is insane’: Miami-Dade PD releases video of Donna Adelson’s airport arrest” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — Donna and Harvey Adelson appeared stunned on police bodycam video when officers unceremoniously arrested her last year and put her in cuffs outside a jetway at Miami International Airport. “You’re under arrest for the murder of Dan Markel,” said Pat Sanford, the FBI’s lead agent in the nearly decadelong case. Donna Adelson pulled away as Sanford tried to take her cellphone — a detail revealed in previously released arrest records. “No,” she said. “I don’t want to give it to you. My attorney said not to.” She and her husband pleaded with officers as they put her in handcuffs and took off her earrings and jewelry.

“Amy Toman unanimously named City Attorney of Tallahassee” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee City Commissioners Wednesday unanimously decided to make Toman the new City Attorney. “The opportunity to serve in this position is an honor and privilege,” Toman said in a prepared statement. “For more than 20 years, I’ve dedicated my career to public service, and I look forward to continuing the City Attorney’s Office’s strong legacy of exemplary legal practice.” Toman was previously a deputy city attorney under former City Attorney Cassandra Jackson since September 2018. Before that, she was executive director of the Florida Elections Commission. Jackson made history as the city’s first Black attorney and resigned amid revelations that an assistant city manager had criticized her “credentials, knowledge and experience” in a text exchange with a developer.

“GRU Authority holds off on vote over $15.3 million transfer, wants to discuss with city” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — The Gainesville Regional Utilities Authority Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to meet with the City Commission to discuss the potential impacts of dramatically reducing the amount of money given from the utility to the general government budget each year. The authority was expected to decide Wednesday about the government services contribution (GSC) — a pot of money given to the city’s general budget from the utility each year. The GSC decreased by 55.4% for the fiscal year 2024, a reduction of $19 million, in order to help pay off some of the $315 million of GRU debt. The change forced the city to raise taxes, cut over 100 jobs and increase utility rates for next year.

“Pensacola seeks to create new downtown residential building with retail or restaurant” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — The former Pensacola Sports headquarters may one day be a new gateway to a new “waterfront innovation district” and an up to 90-foot residential building. Pensacola is issuing a request for letters of interest to redevelop the old Pensacola Sports building located at 101 W. Main St. for the “highest and best” use of the property. The Pensacola City Council, meeting as the Community Redevelopment Agency Board, voted 6-0 Tuesday to issue the request for letters of interest. Pensacola Sports left the building last year to relocate to the Pensacola State College campus, and the building reverted back to control by the city.

“Panama City Beach working to create space for more amenities at Frank Brown Park” via Nathan Cobb of the Panama City News Herald — Local officials hope to create more space for additional amenities at a popular park on the Beach. According to Cheryl Joyner, director of parks and recreation for Panama City Beach, a connector road that spans through Frank Brown Park is being reconfigured to remove a curve, allowing for more space on the south side of the park. The road connects Mandy Lane with Pier Park Drive.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Controversial Sarasota bar, restaurant, nightclub amendment passes on first reading” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The Sarasota City Commission narrowly voted to advance a controversial zoning text amendment for downtown bars and nightclubs following more than three hours of debate. According to supporters, the amendment could yield smoother working relations between local businesses and city staff. Opponents fear it could instead usher in urban growth that knocks off the already-delicate balance between downtown nightlife and residents. The Commission passed a pair of ordinances attached to the amendment on first reading. The first, which updates the definitions of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, passed 3-2 with Vice Mayor Jen Ahearn-Koch and Commissioner Debbie Trice in dissent.

“Siesta Key residents strongly oppose new hotels for low-key Sarasota Co. barrier island” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The hundreds of Siesta Key residents who had a chance recently to let developers know just what they thought of the latest proposals for two new hotels on the low-key barrier island didn’t pull any punches. “You are ruining Siesta Key,” one person said. Another asked how the developer’s agents sleep at night knowing the strong opposition to the project on Siesta Key. “Almost universally, people are opposed to these hotel developments for a variety of reasons, and one has to ask the question why would you be moving against the interests of almost everybody on the key,” John Doherty said.

— TOP OPINION —

“Deathbed confessions” via Nick Catoggio of The Dispatch — DeSantis is the latest Republican to follow tradition by losing to Trump and then truthbombing the rubble of his own campaign.

The bombing commenced last month, as the Governor of Florida reckoned with the fact that there would be no last-second groundswell of support for him in Iowa amid Haley’s national surge.

As it happened, the most worthless Republican in America did, in fact, kiss Trump’s ring at a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday. And Trump did, in fact, turn on a dime from attacking him a few days earlier to praising him lavishly.

A wise man recently said that to understand right-wing politics in 2024 you’d do better to ask a psychologist than a pundit. But in this case, the psychology seems straightforward: (Marco) Rubio, (Ted) Cruz, and DeSantis each enjoyed enormous hype about their national potential yet were ultimately routed by an amateur for whom they feel intense contempt.

Rubio was the great young hope of the conservative establishment; Cruz was the fire-breathing avatar of Tea Party populism; DeSantis was the “fusion” candidate who would at last unite populists and traditional Republicans against Trump.

We should take care never to impute too much humanity to politicians. But while I hold no regard for any of the three, I’ll pay them the compliment of believing that each is human enough to have felt sincere, monumental exasperation at having lost to such an unworthy opponent. It’s one thing to see one’s fondest ambitions dashed; it’s another to see them dashed by a cretin. The only salve to a wound like that, perhaps, is to speak the truth frankly about him and his toadies. Hence the deathbed confessions.

Rubio, Cruz, and DeSantis have something else in common. They weren’t just beaten by Trump; they were belittled.

— OPINIONS —

“What the Civil War and Reconstruction teach us about the proper use of the 14th Amendment” via David French of The New York Times — The consequences of not disqualifying the former President are likely to be worse than those of disqualifying him. This is the lesson of history both recent — the Trump era and Jan. 6, 2021 — and more distant. The profound mistakes of the Reconstruction-era Congress, just years after the Civil War and the ratification of the 14th Amendment, teach us about the high cost of welcoming insurrectionists back into high office. Why does anyone believe it will be safer to keep him on the ballot? Why presume that the upheaval and violence that could greet his defeat at the polls would be any less than the upheaval and violence that could greet his disqualification from the ballot? And that assumes he loses. What if he wins?

“Bullying is boldness. Spite is strength.” via Frank Bruni of The New York Times — We saw just how faithfully the Republican Party now worships at the church of nasty. Just how fully it genuflects before the great god of nastiness, Trump. I don’t mean by supporting and voting for him, though there’s that. I mean by idolizing and emulating him. By accepting as catechism his perverse moral logic. By taking one of his favorite words as an optimal mode of conduct and a set of marching orders. Haley and DeSantis got the “nasty” memo. In Iowa, they were campaigning, at least theoretically, as alternatives to Trump, so you would have expected them to be less, well, nasty. But in their one-on-one debate last week, with the clock ticking and their odds of winning the Republican presidential nomination growing tinier and tinier, what they did above all was show just how mean to each other — just how gratuitously, performatively nasty and Trumplike — they could be.

WEEKEND TV

ABC Action News Full Circle with Paul LaGrone on Channel 10 WFTS: Political analyst Dr. Susan MacManus; Southeast Politics publisher Janelle Irwin Taylor; legal analyst Jeremy Rosenthal; and Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders.

Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede on CBS 4 in Miami: The Sunday show provides viewers with an in-depth look at politics in South Florida and other issues affecting the region.

In Focus with Allison Walker on Bay News 9/CF 13: A look at International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and what is being done today to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself. Joining Walker are Rep. Randy Fine, House District 33, Palm Bay; Michael Igel, Board Chair, Florida Holocaust Museum; and Talli Dipold, CEO of Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida.

Political Connections on Bay News 9 in Tampa/St. Pete and Political Connections on CF 13 in Orlando: The weekly Sunday show is launching as a joint weeknight show airing Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

The Usual Suspects on WCTV-Tallahassee/Thomasville (CBS) and WJHG-Panama City (NBC): Gary Yordon speaks with attorney Sean Pittman and Emmett Reed of the Florida Healthcare Association.

This Week in Jacksonville with Kent Justice on Channel 4 WJXT: Jimmy Peluso, Jacksonville City Council District 7, and Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“SeaWorld Orlando brings back free beer, but it won’t last” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Free beer is back at SeaWorld Orlando for a limited time. Theme park guests can belly up for some complimentary brew through Jan. 31. It’s free but not a free-for-all. Here’s how it works. SeaWorld visitors can get one 7-ounce draft from the park’s Waterway Grill Bar starting at 11 a.m. daily. Serving stops one hour before the park closes. Waterway Grill is located in the area past the entrance to the Infinity Falls water ride. The building also houses the pass-member lounge. Fine print: Consumers must be at least 21 years of age, and SeaWorld can refuse alcoholic beverages to anyone who can’t show proper ID or who appears to be intoxicated. SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival begins Feb. 2.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are former Rep. Jayer Williamson, Rafael Heredia-Spratling, Dan Holler, and Rick Porter. Celebrating this weekend is the great Marva Johnson.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.