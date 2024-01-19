Ron DeSantis returns to New Hampshire

Florida’s Governor will be back in the Granite State Friday, in a rebuke to critics who thought he’d given up on New Hampshire ahead of Tuesday’s Primary.

Ron DeSantis is slated for two stops as a special guest of the Never Back Down super PAC.

His first engagement kicks off at the Marriott Courtyard in Nashua, with a start time of 4:45 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes ahead of the program.

From there, he heads to Dover, to address supporters at the Cara Irish Pub’s Chameleon Room. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for an event starting half an hour later.

DeSantis has said he hopes to pick up “delegates” in the state, which is more likely than an outright win according to polls.

In Thursday’s Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe tracking survey, DeSantis’ 6% is 1 point better than what he had in Wednesday’s polling.

Donald Trump is well ahead, with 50% support. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley has 36% and will need crossover turnout from independents and Democrats to be competitive on Tuesday.

Polling has shown DeSantis hovering in mid-single digits for some time.

The latest American Research Group survey of next week’s Primary finds the Governor at 4%.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Ramaswamy is out of the race now and backing Trump. Christie was at 9% before dropping out. It does not appear their voters are headed toward DeSantis, though.

An Emerson College survey that came out last week showed the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released last week found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released last week. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.