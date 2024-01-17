Latest poll pegs Ron DeSantis at 5% in New Hampshire GOP primary

The latest polling ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary shows Ron DeSantis headed for a distant third place finish.

The Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe survey finds Donald Trump at 50%, Nikki Haley at 34% and DeSantis at 5%. Of those polled, 70% say they aren’t likely to change their minds.

If there is good news here, it’s that the Florida Governor is still the top second choice, with 30% of the 461 respondents indicating that preference.

This is a better poll for DeSantis than one other that was released this week. The latest American Research Group survey of next week’s Primary finds the Governor at 4%.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Ramaswamy is out of the race now and backing Trump. Chris Christie was at 9% before dropping out. It does not appear their voters are headed toward DeSantis, though.

An Emerson College survey that came out Thursday showed the Governor had 7% support.

A Suffolk University survey released last week found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released last week. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

DeSantis will make his case to voters Wednesday afternoon in the state to try to boost his numbers.

The Governor is scheduled to be in Hampton at 1 p.m. and in Derry at 5:30.

DeSantis had hoped for a televised debate with Haley and Trump, but Trump isn’t debating Primary opponents and Haley refused the invitation to debate DeSantis one-on-one.