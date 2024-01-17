January 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Latest poll pegs Ron DeSantis at 5% in New Hampshire GOP primary

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 17, 20244min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate child labor bill gets rewrite to limit teen workers on construction sites

HeadlinesInfluence

Tom Keen expects to join Legislature before week’s end

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis hurt most by lack of GOP debates. But he wasn’t happy when they were happening.

DeSantis ap (Large)
The Governor is still the top second-choice candidate, however.

The latest polling ahead of Tuesday’s New Hampshire Primary shows Ron DeSantis headed for a distant third place finish.

The Suffolk University/NBC10 Boston/Boston Globe survey finds Donald Trump at 50%, Nikki Haley at 34% and DeSantis at 5%. Of those polled, 70% say they aren’t likely to change their minds.

If there is good news here, it’s that the Florida Governor is still the top second choice, with 30% of the 461 respondents indicating that preference.

This is a better poll for DeSantis than one other that was released this week. The latest American Research Group survey of next week’s Primary finds the Governor at 4%.

The Saint Anselm College Survey Center survey taken Jan. 8-9 finds Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy tied with 6% support each. Ramaswamy is out of the race now and backing Trump. Chris Christie was at 9% before dropping out. It does not appear their voters are headed toward DeSantis, though.

An Emerson College survey that came out Thursday showed the Governor had 7% support.

Suffolk University survey released last week found DeSantis at 8%, good for fourth place at the time.

The Suffolk survey is more positive for DeSantis than the University of New Hampshire poll also released last week. That survey had him in fifth place with 5% support.

DeSantis will make his case to voters Wednesday afternoon in the state to try to boost his numbers.

The Governor is scheduled to be in Hampton at 1 p.m. and in Derry at 5:30.

DeSantis had hoped for a televised debate with Haley and Trump, but Trump isn’t debating Primary opponents and Haley refused the invitation to debate DeSantis one-on-one.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.17.24

nextJay Shooster enters 2024 with $378K war chest for HD 91 bid

One comment

  • PeterH

    January 17, 2024 at 10:44 am

    Independent voters who are encouraged to vote in New Hampshire primaries help to display a genuine cross section of the American electorate!

    Iowa on the other hand allows 120,000 voters to determine the Republican Party’s nominee representing over three million residents.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories